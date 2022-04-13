2022 Kennedy half dollar bag and roll sales start May 5

Bags and rolls of circulation quality 2022-P and -D Kennedy half dollars will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning May 5. Collectors may also place orders in advance through the bureau’s enrollment program.

Circulation-quality 2022 Kennedy half dollars will be offered by the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls beginning at noon Eastern Time May 5.

The coins are being struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints and offered in 200-coin Mint-sewn canvas bags of 100 coins from each facility, and a two-roll set comprising two 20-coin paper-wrapped rolls, with one roll each from the Denver and Philadelphia production facilities.

Pricing for the two numismatic product options remains the same as in 2021 — $147 for the 200-coin mixed bag and $34.50 for the two-roll set.

Both annual product options are available through direct sales beginning May 5 or through the bureau’s enrollment program, which fills the enrollment order beginning on the day of the public release.

There are no mintage or household ordering limits.

Enrollment options for selected numismatic products can be accessed online at https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments/.

None of the 2022-P and 2022-D Kennedy dollars are being struck for general circulation release. U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White informed Coin World April 7 that the Federal Reserve has not placed any direct orders with the U.S. Mint for circulation-quality half dollars for release in commerce.

The Federal Reserve placed separate orders in 2021 for Kennedy half dollars for circulation release. Mint and Fed officials have not disclosed if circulation releases were made from 2016 to 2020, inclusive.

