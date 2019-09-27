2019 Youth Coin and Currency set limited to release of 25,000
- Published: Sep 27, 2019, 9 AM
The 2019 Youth Coin and Currency set — a joint limited-edition numismatic product from the U.S. Mint and Bureau of Engraving and Printing — will be offered to the public at noon Eastern Time Oct. 31 through the U.S. Mint website.
Limited to a maximum issue of 25,000 sets at $29.95 each and household order limit of one set, the set unites the five Proof 2019-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint and a Series 2009 $2 Federal Reserve note. Bearing the facsimile signatures of then Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner and U.S. Treasurer Rosa Gumataotao Rios, the Series 2009 note in each set will bear the seal of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, or Atlanta, or Chicago.
The $2 note featuring a portrait of Thomas Jefferson on the face and the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the back was first printed and issued by the BEP starting with Series 1976.
The five quarter dollars in the set bear reverse designs commemorating Lowell National Historical Park in Massachusetts, American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park in Texas and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Idaho.
The Proof coins feature frosted devices against mirrored fields to create a cameo effect.
The planchets, highly polished, as are the production dies, are struck at least twice.
