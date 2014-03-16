2014 coins slowly making way into circulation

Martin Frankevicz from Troy, Ohio, received this 2014-P Roosevelt dime in change recently from a vending machine in Sidney, Ohio, north of Dayton.

2014 coinage is slowly making its way into circulation across the United States. This 2014 Lincoln cent was received in change at a Kroger supermarket in Sidney, Ohio.

2014 United States coins are slowly trickling into circulation.

During the second week of March, Coin World received separate reports of new circulation finds in Sidney, Ohio, 40 miles north of Dayton. Sidney is headquarters to Coin World.

One coin was a 2014 Lincoln cent and the second a 2014-P Roosevelt dime. The cent was received in change at a local Kroger grocery store and the dime was received in change from a soft drink vending machine.

Both coins are products of the Philadelphia Mint.

Wichita, Kan., collector Michael Hayes reported to Coin World on March 16 his finding in circulation 2014-D Lincoln cents, products of the Denver Mint.