US Coins
2014 coins slowly making way into circulation
- Published: Mar 16, 2014, 8 PM
2014 coinage is slowly making its way into circulation across the United States. This 2014 Lincoln cent was received in change at a Kroger supermarket in Sidney, Ohio.
Martin Frankevicz from Troy, Ohio, received this 2014-P Roosevelt dime in change recently from a vending machine in Sidney, Ohio, north of Dayton.
Previous
Next
2014 United States coins are slowly trickling into circulation.
During the second week of March, Coin World received separate reports of new circulation finds in Sidney, Ohio, 40 miles north of Dayton. Sidney is headquarters to Coin World.
One coin was a 2014 Lincoln cent and the second a 2014-P Roosevelt dime. The cent was received in change at a local Kroger grocery store and the dime was received in change from a soft drink vending machine.
Both coins are products of the Philadelphia Mint.
Wichita, Kan., collector Michael Hayes reported to Coin World on March 16 his finding in circulation 2014-D Lincoln cents, products of the Denver Mint.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction