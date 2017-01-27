Week's Most Read: Aluminum cent gets TV time
- Published: Jan 27, 2017, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Becoming a trillionaire is not so difficult [VIDEO]: Senior editor Jeff Starck explains some fascinating African notes that boast some pretty gaudy denominations in a #CWShowAndTell video.
4. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar picked for CCAC membership: The renowned former professional basketball player is an avid coin collector.
3. What Donald Trump's inaugural medal will likely look like: The Donald J. Trump official presidential inaugural medal will be the fifth consecutive presidential inaugural medal struck by the Medalcraft Mint.
2. The Mint gives up a Friday afternoon surprise: Managing editor William T. Gibbs recollects how he first heard about the existence of the historic 2017-P Lincoln cent.
1. Intrigue surrounding 1974-D aluminum cent on ‘Strange Inheritance’ show: The Jan. 23 episode of the Fox Business Network’s primetime reality series focused on the only known example of a 1974-D Lincoln cent struck on an aluminum planchet.
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