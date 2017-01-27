US Coins

Week's Most Read: Aluminum cent gets TV time

The only known 1974-D aluminum cent was featured this week on a Fox Business Network program.

Original images courtesy of Professional Coin Grading Service.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order: 

5. Becoming a trillionaire is not so difficult [VIDEO]: Senior editor Jeff Starck explains some fascinating African notes that boast some pretty gaudy denominations in a #CWShowAndTell video.

4. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar picked for CCAC membership: The renowned former professional basketball player is an avid coin collector.

3. What Donald Trump's inaugural medal will likely look like: The Donald J. Trump official presidential inaugural medal will be the fifth consecutive presidential inaugural medal struck by the Medalcraft Mint.

2. The Mint gives up a Friday afternoon surprise: Managing editor William T. Gibbs recollects how he first heard about the existence of the historic 2017-P Lincoln cent.

1. Intrigue surrounding 1974-D aluminum cent on ‘Strange Inheritance’ show: The Jan. 23 episode of the Fox Business Network’s primetime reality series focused on the only known example of a 1974-D Lincoln cent struck on an aluminum planchet.

