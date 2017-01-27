The only known 1974-D aluminum cent was featured this week on a Fox Business Network program.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Becoming a trillionaire is not so difficult [VIDEO]: Senior editor Jeff Starck explains some fascinating African notes that boast some pretty gaudy denominations in a #CWShowAndTell video.

4. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar picked for CCAC membership: The renowned former professional basketball player is an avid coin collector.

3. What Donald Trump's inaugural medal will likely look like: The Donald J. Trump official presidential inaugural medal will be the fifth consecutive presidential inaugural medal struck by the Medalcraft Mint.

2. The Mint gives up a Friday afternoon surprise: Managing editor William T. Gibbs recollects how he first heard about the existence of the historic 2017-P Lincoln cent.

1. Intrigue surrounding 1974-D aluminum cent on ‘Strange Inheritance’ show: The Jan. 23 episode of the Fox Business Network’s primetime reality series focused on the only known example of a 1974-D Lincoln cent struck on an aluminum planchet.

