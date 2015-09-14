MS-65 1881 Morgan dollar proves an affordable ANA auction item

Both Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions hosted massive auctions at this year’s American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 11 to 15.

While six-figure rarities often capture headlines, the sheer volume of these auctions provide many opportunities for collectors to add coins to their collection at more reasonable price points.

Here is one of three coins we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis that sold for less than $500 and that each provide solid value for the money.

The Coin

1881 Morgan dollar, MS-65

The Price

$493.50

The Story

1881 Morgan dollars from the Philadelphia Mint are most commonly found certified in Mint State grades of MS-62 to MS-64. Mint State 65 examples are tougher to locate but still available, with Professional Coin Grading Service grading more than a thousand in this grade. The population thins substantially in finer grades with just 135 PCGS submissions earning the MS-66 grade level, with few finer.

Often, colorful toned Morgan dollars trade at a premium to untoned coins, and this example, with even vertical bands of jewel tones on both sides, would appeal to many collectors of toned coins.

The toning, not quite bold enough to be called rainbow, is still attractive. It represents a major value when compared with other examples that have recently traded at auction and the $493.50 that it brought at Heritage’s American Numismatic Association online session is less than the $550 to $650 that untoned or lightly toned examples typically bring.

