American Eagle gold bullion sales in July highest since April 2013

The U.S. Mint has sold more ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins in July 2015 than in any month since April 2013.

The U.S. Mint has already sold more ounces of gold in American Eagle gold bullion coins in July than it has in any month over the last two years.

As of July 22, the Mint has sold 118,500 ounces of the gold bullion coins, according to numbers posted on the Mint's website Thursday. That's the highest total for any month since April 2013, when 209,500 ounces were sold.

Kitco.com reports the price of gold at $1,095 per ounce at 9:11 a.m. ET Thursday. Over the last year, that price-per-ounce has been as high as $1,313.

In total, 222,000 American Eagle gold bullion coins have been purchased in July: 101,000 1-ounce coins; 6,000 half-ounce coins; 20,000 quarter-ounce coins; and 95,000 tenth-ounce coins.