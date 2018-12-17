German Christmas tree decked in Austrian gold

The Austrian Mint and precious metals distributor Pro Aurum have cooperated to create a Christmas tree with 2,018 1-ounce gold coins.

Red and green are synonymous with Christmas, but in Germany, gold is gaining ground.

The Austrian Mint and precious metals distributor Pro Aurum have cooperated to create a golden Christmas tree.

The tree contains 2,018 Vienna Philharmonic 1-ounce gold coins (with a precious metal value around €2.3 million, or $2.6 million) and is on display at the metal firm’s Munich headquarters.

One of few Christmas tree that needs security guards, the tree is being billed as “the most expensive Christmas tree in Europe.”

Several television shoots filmed in November show the construction of the tree, which measures about 3 meters tall and weighs 63 kilograms.

The coins are placed on a four-sided acrylic pyramid, positioned by hand. Crowning the tree is a special 20-ounce edition of the gold Philharmonic coin.

The entire gold structure stands on a rotating platform.

A similar gold tree was exhibited in Japan in 2017, with widespread national and international interest.

The golden Christmas tree marks the end of 2018 for the Austrian Mint, but also the beginning of a very special 2019.

In 2019, the Austrian Mint commemorates the 825th anniversary of the Mint in Vienna with a whole range of special offers and events, which include its role as “Guest of Honor” at the World Money Fair in Berlin Feb. 1 to 3.