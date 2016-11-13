Perth Mint lights up holidays with Christmas coin

The Perth Mint celebrates a Christmas tradition with a new Proof silver collector coin for Australia.

The tradition of placing a single candle in the window during Christmas dates back to the beginning of Christmas celebrations. According to tradition, a candle was lit on Christmas Eve symbolizing Christ, the “light of the world.” The candle was left to burn throughout the night and was said to light the way for Mary and Joseph.

The Proof 2016 .9999 fine silver dollar for Australia is struck in a star shape and features a reverse design by Tom Vaughan that features a burning candle with a red bow tied around it, surrounded by a holly wreath. The Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark also appears.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination as 1 DOLLAR, and the 2016 year-date.

Each coin is housed in a special star-shaped capsule with a ribbon, suitable for use as a Christmas tree ornament. Presented in a gift card, the product may be used as a festive gift.

The silver dollar weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 3,000 pieces and retails for $69.95 from distributor Talisman Coins.

Quantity discounts are also available as of press time Oct. 25.

