Canada melts one-third of historic, century-old coins: Monday Morning Brief, July 6, 2015
- Published: Jul 6, 2015, 4 AM
In early June, the Royal Canadian Mint melted more than one-third of all 1912 to 1914 gold Canadian coins ever made. The melt comes more than two years after a hoard of 245,000 coins was announced by the Mint and the Bank of Canada. The RCM sold 30,000 examples to collectors, but the rest of the century-old hoard was bound for the boiling point.
