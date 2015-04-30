Omaha Coin Club re-creates $3 obsolete note for upcoming August

The Omaha Coin Club has issued a replica $3 obsolete note for collectors to purchase ahead of its 56th annual show on Aug. 1. The show will be conducted at the Metropolitan Community College South Branch, located at 27th and Q Street.

Collectors can buy up to 10 notes at once, with the first note priced at $2 postpaid. Collectors can purchase an additional nine notes for $1 each postpaid, with a maximum of 10 notes per customer. All notes will be shipped in the same envelope.

Order from: Omaha Coin Club, P.O. Box 24913, Omaha, NE 68124.

More from CoinWorld.com:

From the palette to the purse: red-letter days for collectors of colorful circulating coins

Coins that leave their stamp on history: Penny Black

Walking death design pays twisted tribute to Weinman’s Walker

What does the quick sellout of the Silver Homestead Bullion Coin mean?

You bought it: ‘Cheap’ silver American Eagles, Ike dollars, Roman Imperial bronze coin

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!