Replica California Gold Sells on eBay

Every word of the description is most likely in error. It's not a 1/2 dollar, as the word dollar never appears. The replica is not from California and certainly isn't fractional gold (probably brass or gilt plated brass). And it is not a "coin," a word reserved for official mints.

At best it is a replica. At worst, it is a counterfeit.

What is most concerning about this, however, is not the seller but eBay, which made numismatic news om 2012 when it sent out this message:

Those who report replicas and fakes on the Coin and Currency category of eBay expect that it will take action. Four times this was done in the course of a week, and the item still sold.

The good news is that this was the only replica being sold at the time on eBay. In the past, I could find several.

California fractional gold is rare. One surefire way to insist on authenticity is to require the Breen-Gillio number as found in the book about the denomination, titled