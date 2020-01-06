BLOG
Missing Mint marks in online auctions
If the issue
is serious enough, I search for the auction house’s telephone number and place
a call. (In their service terms, some estate auction houses even state not to
phone them on issues of shipping, handling or other fees.)
While it is
true that Proxibid has a “report the item” link, that is mostly for
counterfeits. To its credit, the Omaha-based portal does have the best customer
service staff in the business, with a person taking phone calls and contacting
auctioneers for you when necessary.
Some
auctioneers are readily available via email, especially if you’re a frequent
buyer or consignor. When I spot an error or oversight, such as a missing Mint
mark or rare variety, I routinely contact them so that they can fix the
description.
That is not so
easily done when a seller is difficult to get hold of, which occurs frequently
on the HiBid portal. That platform has no central customer service staff like
eBay or Proxibid do, and HiBid won’t take questions, even about counterfeits. (You
can only contact them about technical issues, such as glitches in their online
system.) That being the case, buyers have be careful bidding there, because you
never know if an auctioneer is seeing maximum bids or allowing employees to bid
up lots.
Because of
that, when I spy a description that is missing a Mint mark identification, as was
the case for the description accompanying the 1922-D photo above, I often don’t
take pains to contact the auctioneer. I simply place a bid. Sometimes I win a
coin, as I did with a bid of $27.50 for the one depicted above, which was
described as a common 1922 Peace Dollar when the reverse image shows a D Mint
mark.
The coin
looks much better than the photo. I think it will grade Mint State 64.
A 1922 Peace
dollar has the highest mintage of any silver dollar, with 51,737,000 coins
minted, and retails for about $50 in Choice Mint State. A 1922-D coin, in
contrast, had a mintage of 15,063,000 pieces, and retails for about $150 in high
Choice Mint State.
The lesson
here is twofold: If you’re an auctioneer, make an effort to engage with your
Internet audience. If you’re a buyer, you’re under no obligation to contact a
seller when an oversight is made in describing a desirable lot.