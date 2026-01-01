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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1815 Motto, Open Collar Strike1815 Motto, Open Collar Strike 200 228 360 570 900 2,250 2,610 3,000 3,270 3,510 3,750 4,220 5,090 7,090 11,690 24,060 56,550 129,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1818 Motto, Open Collar Strike1818 Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 156 240 360 540 1,740 2,160 2,310 2,640 3,570 4,020 4,590 5,940 6,280 9,720 19,560 39,000 92,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1818/5 Motto, Open Collar Strike1818/5 Motto, Open Collar Strike 125 156 234 390 820 1,860 2,340 2,550 2,790 3,420 3,660 4,000 4,470 7,660 9,780 19,060 49,080 156,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 Large 9 Motto, Open Collar Strike1819 Large 9 Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 180 240 348 600 1,530 2,310 -.- 3,390 3,990 4,350 -.- 5,220 7,720 12,810 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 Small 9 Motto, Open Collar Strike1819 Small 9 Motto, Open Collar Strike 85 125 225 350 550 1,500 2,500 -.- 3,250 4,500 5,000 -.- 6,500 9,000 15,000 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Large O Motto, Open Collar Strike1820 Large O Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 150 225 350 600 1,750 2,750 -.- 3,500 4,500 5,000 -.- 6,000 10,000 17,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 -.- 190,000
1820 Small O Motto, Open Collar Strike1820 Small O Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 156 234 330 600 1,710 2,250 2,460 3,090 3,510 3,810 4,190 4,660 7,160 12,350 34,060 51,250 103,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1821 Motto, Open Collar Strike1821 Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 180 210 300 600 1,410 2,010 2,340 2,550 3,690 4,020 4,470 4,940 7,160 9,160 35,630 47,780 81,880 -.- -.- 65,000 85,000 -.-
1822 Motto, Open Collar Strike1822 Motto, Open Collar Strike 150 240 360 540 900 2,130 2,820 3,060 3,510 3,870 4,350 5,810 7,190 9,340 22,190 43,440 63,050 162,500 -.- 35,000 -.- -.- -.-
1822 25/50c Motto, Open Collar Strike1822 25/50c Motto, Open Collar Strike 5,000 5,590 9,660 19,190 24,380 30,630 32,190 34,060 36,560 40,940 51,560 57,190 61,880 72,190 105,630 175,000 273,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 230,000 -.-
1823/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike1823/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike 35,000 33,130 53,060 65,630 74,380 95,630 110,630 131,250 168,750 181,250 193,750 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400,000 -.- -.-
1824/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike1824/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike 500 750 1,290 1,740 2,370 4,220 7,950 8,610 11,790 14,060 24,380 31,560 39,380 49,380 106,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike1825/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike 475 360 480 940 2,820 4,280 8,660 9,280 10,220 15,000 23,130 -.- -.- 28,130 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825/3 Motto, Open Collar Strike1825/3 Motto, Open Collar Strike 150 250 300 475 650 1,350 2,250 -.- 3,000 3,750 4,000 -.- 4,250 7,000 8,500 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825/4 Motto, Open Collar Strike1825/4 Motto, Open Collar Strike 150 250 300 475 650 1,350 2,250 -.- 3,000 3,750 4,000 -.- 4,250 7,000 8,500 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1827/3 Original, Proof Only Motto, Open Collar Strike1827/3 Original, Proof Only Motto, Open Collar Strike -.- -.- -.- -.- 55,000 60,000 65,000 -.- 70,000 75,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250,000 450,000 575,000 -.-
1827/3 Restrike, Proof Only Motto, Open Collar Strike1827/3 Restrike, Proof Only Motto, Open Collar Strike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 70,000 100,000 125,000 150,000
1828 Motto, Open Collar Strike1828 Motto, Open Collar Strike 85 144 210 270 600 1,650 2,010 2,280 3,030 3,630 3,810 4,060 5,060 6,970 13,560 38,440 82,550 120,630 35,000 -.- 75,000 100,000 -.-
1828 25/50c Motto, Open Collar Strike1828 25/50c Motto, Open Collar Strike 750 1,080 1,890 2,250 3,060 5,220 5,810 5,940 7,350 10,290 12,030 13,440 25,440 80,310 -.- -.- -.- 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1831 Large Letters No Motto, Close Collar Strike1831 Large Letters No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 115 135 150 185 400 750 -.- 1,000 1,250 2,000 -.- 2,600 4,250 7,500 22,500 -.- -.- -.- 30,000 60,000 -.- 150,000
1831 Small Letters No Motto, Close Collar Strike1831 Small Letters No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 78.20 115 150 222 480 780 900 1,110 1,440 1,660 1,880 2,720 4,220 7,090 21,130 35,940 89,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1832 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1832 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 78.20 115 144 210 450 750 870 990 1,440 1,660 1,970 2,910 3,660 6,310 31,140 53,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1833 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 80.50 110.40 156 210 450 840 920 1,110 1,440 1,720 1,880 2,910 4,380 9,030 19,180 43,130 96,880 -.- -.- -.- 175,000 -.-
1833 O/F in OF No Motto, Close Collar Strike1833 O/F in OF No Motto, Close Collar Strike 90 120 150 175 250 550 900 -.- 1,100 1,700 2,250 -.- 3,750 5,250 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1834 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1834 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 80.50 115 144 222 510 720 900 1,020 1,470 1,720 1,810 2,530 4,090 6,660 16,250 35,630 88,130 -.- -.- 27,500 35,000 235,000
1834 O/F in OF No Motto, Close Collar Strike1834 O/F in OF No Motto, Close Collar Strike 90 120 150 165 215 475 750 -.- 1,000 1,250 1,750 -.- 2,500 4,250 7,000 17,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1835 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1835 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 86.25 105.80 144 240 540 720 870 1,080 1,650 1,810 1,970 2,780 4,410 7,280 24,380 57,190 122,310 -.- 27,500 45,000 -.- -.-
1836 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1836 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 86.25 110.40 138 228 450 780 900 1,110 1,440 1,720 1,940 3,340 4,910 8,690 31,530 49,380 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1837 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1837 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 78.20 115 150 222 480 780 870 1,020 1,440 1,690 1,810 3,060 4,220 7,500 26,060 39,810 118,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1838 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 83.95 115 150 222 480 780 870 1,050 1,440 1,660 1,780 2,810 4,440 6,410 27,300 41,880 118,750 -.- -.- 45,000 -.- 100,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1815 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (6/128). PCGS 1815 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (6/128). PCGS G-4 141.00 Heritage Auctions 24234 ANACS
1815 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1815 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG-8 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27500 Details NGC
1818 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1818 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21173 Details NGC
1818 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1818 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. F-12 228.00 Heritage Auctions 27075 ANACS
1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/67). PCGS 1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/67). PCGS EF-40 646.25 Heritage Auctions 7453 ANACS
1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21163 Genuine PCGS
1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 870.00 Heritage Auctions 27151 Details NGC
1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. G-4 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27501 Details NGC
1821 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1821 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. AU-50 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7428 NGC
1821 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1821 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 960.00 Heritage Auctions 23262 Details NGC
1822 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1822 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21145 Details NGC
1822 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1822 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 21214 Genuine PCGS
1823/2 25C -- Damaged, Whizzed -- ANACS. 1823/2 25C -- Damaged, Whizzed -- ANACS. G-4 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3842 ANACS
1824/2 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1824/2 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 8037 Genuine PCGS
1824/2 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1824/2 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 750.00 Heritage Auctions 25216 Genuine PCGS
1825/2 25C -- Reverse Scratches -- NGC Details. 1825/2 25C -- Reverse Scratches -- NGC Details. VF-20 336.00 Heritage Auctions 27505 Details NGC
1825/2 25C MS64 S NGC. 1825/2 25C MS64 S NGC. MS-64 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 33344 NGC
1828 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1828 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. F-12 159.00 Heritage Auctions 46328 Details NGC
1828 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (10/94). PCGS 1828 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (10/94). PCGS EF-40 998.75 Heritage Auctions 9227 PCGS Genuine
1831 25C Large Letters -- Rev Damage -- NGC Details. VF. B-5. NGC Census: (7/484). PCGS 1831 25C Large Letters -- Rev Damage -- NGC Details. VF. B-5. NGC Census: (7/484). PCGS VF-20 99.88 Heritage Auctions 26540 NGC Details
1831 25C Small Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1831 25C Small Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 492.00 Heritage Auctions 21206 ANACS
1832 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (1/133). PCGS 1832 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (1/133). PCGS VF-20 92.00 Heritage Auctions 24238 ANACS
1832 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1832 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23286 Genuine PCGS
1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21404 ANACS
1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-20 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23315 ANACS
1834 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1834 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25381 Details NGC
1834 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1834 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. F-12 85.00 Heritage Auctions 23217 ANACS
1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. AU-50 282.00 Heritage Auctions 25383 Details NGC
1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 29089 NGC Details
1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-20 114.00 Heritage Auctions 27084 ANACS
1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. B-2. NGC Census: (13/49). PCGS 1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. B-2. NGC Census: (13/49). PCGS AU-50 340.75 Heritage Auctions 21539 ANACS
1837 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1837 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 25384 Genuine PCGS
1837 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/143). PCGS 1837 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/143). PCGS AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21203 ANACS
1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. B-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. B-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 282.00 Heritage Auctions 7450 NGC Details
1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. B-1. NGC Census: (20/155). PCGS 1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. B-1. NGC Census: (20/155). PCGS EF-40 135.13 Heritage Auctions 22161 Details NGC