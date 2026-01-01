|1815 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (6/128). PCGS
|1815 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (6/128). PCGS
|G-4
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24234
|ANACS
|1815 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1815 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27500
|Details NGC
|1818 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1818 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21173
|Details NGC
|1818 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1818 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|F-12
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27075
|ANACS
|1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/67). PCGS
|1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/67). PCGS
|EF-40
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7453
|ANACS
|1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21163
|Genuine PCGS
|1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|870.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27151
|Details NGC
|1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|G-4
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27501
|Details NGC
|1821 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|1821 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7428
|NGC
|1821 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1821 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23262
|Details NGC
|1822 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1822 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21145
|Details NGC
|1822 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1822 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21214
|Genuine PCGS
|1823/2 25C -- Damaged, Whizzed -- ANACS.
|1823/2 25C -- Damaged, Whizzed -- ANACS.
|G-4
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3842
|ANACS
|1824/2 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1824/2 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8037
|Genuine PCGS
|1824/2 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1824/2 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VG-8
|750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25216
|Genuine PCGS
|1825/2 25C -- Reverse Scratches -- NGC Details.
|1825/2 25C -- Reverse Scratches -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27505
|Details NGC
|1825/2 25C MS64 S NGC.
|1825/2 25C MS64 S NGC.
|MS-64
|47,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|33344
|NGC
|1828 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1828 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46328
|Details NGC
|1828 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (10/94). PCGS
|1828 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (10/94). PCGS
|EF-40
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9227
|PCGS Genuine
|1831 25C Large Letters -- Rev Damage -- NGC Details. VF. B-5. NGC Census: (7/484). PCGS
|1831 25C Large Letters -- Rev Damage -- NGC Details. VF. B-5. NGC Census: (7/484). PCGS
|VF-20
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26540
|NGC Details
|1831 25C Small Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1831 25C Small Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|492.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21206
|ANACS
|1832 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (1/133). PCGS
|1832 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (1/133). PCGS
|VF-20
|92.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24238
|ANACS
|1832 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1832 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23286
|Genuine PCGS
|1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21404
|ANACS
|1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23315
|ANACS
|1834 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|1834 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25381
|Details NGC
|1834 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1834 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|F-12
|85.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23217
|ANACS
|1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25383
|Details NGC
|1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29089
|NGC Details
|1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27084
|ANACS
|1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. B-2. NGC Census: (13/49). PCGS
|1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. B-2. NGC Census: (13/49). PCGS
|AU-50
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21539
|ANACS
|1837 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1837 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25384
|Genuine PCGS
|1837 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/143). PCGS
|1837 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/143). PCGS
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21203
|ANACS
|1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. B-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. B-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-50
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7450
|NGC Details
|1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. B-1. NGC Census: (20/155). PCGS
|1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. B-1. NGC Census: (20/155). PCGS
|EF-40
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22161
|Details NGC