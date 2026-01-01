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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1837 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1837 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 78.20 115 150 222 480 780 870 1,020 1,440 1,690 1,810 3,060 4,220 7,500 26,060 39,810 118,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1837 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1837 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 25384 Genuine PCGS
1837 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/143). PCGS 1837 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/143). PCGS AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21203 ANACS