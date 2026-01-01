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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1801 1801 1,000 870 1,740 2,670 3,780 6,780 9,750 14,060 20,940 24,810 35,690 45,630 58,440 73,440 181,250 400,000 -.- -.-
1802 1802 1,150 870 1,620 2,730 4,290 7,050 12,500 14,060 15,940 26,560 56,560 61,880 70,310 120,310 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Large 3 1803 Large 3 300 330 480 660 1,170 2,820 3,250 4,440 5,220 7,280 10,590 20,630 26,560 36,560 107,810 187,500 -.- -.-
1803 Small 3 1803 Small 3 325 360 600 810 1,500 3,330 3,750 4,810 8,970 13,310 23,440 31,880 48,440 69,310 150,000 225,000 -.- -.-
1805 1805 225 330 450 630 1,290 2,430 2,600 3,970 4,690 6,970 10,190 13,440 21,560 38,060 48,440 -.- -.- -.-
1805/4 1805/4 450 330 660 1,170 2,720 3,910 4,500 7,090 9,280 19,840 24,250 29,810 37,500 89,310 108,190 120,630 171,880 -.-
1806 Knobbed 6, Large Stars 1806 Knobbed 6, Large Stars 200 275 450 575 750 2,100 2,750 4,000 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 55,000 -.- -.-
1806 Knobbed 6, No Stem 1806 Knobbed 6, No Stem -.- 67,810 74,380 104,380 137,500 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1806 Knobbed 6, Small Stars 1806 Knobbed 6, Small Stars 250 325 550 650 850 2,000 2,500 4,250 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
1806 Pointed 6, No Stem 1806 Pointed 6, No Stem 200 275 450 525 800 1,750 2,250 3,750 -.- 5,000 -.- 11,000 -.- 15,000 23,500 47,500 150,000 -.-
1806 Pointed 6, Stems 1806 Pointed 6, Stems 200 330 450 700 1,000 1,800 2,000 2,720 3,470 4,280 6,440 8,060 8,690 10,440 15,940 29,940 93,190 187,500
1806/5 1806/5 350 360 510 690 990 2,310 3,500 3,880 4,940 5,940 7,440 10,690 12,810 17,810 34,440 52,190 -.- -.-
1806/Inverted 6 1806/Inverted 6 375 450 820 1,020 2,340 4,980 5,500 7,410 8,690 14,190 27,190 32,810 35,940 39,310 46,940 68,750 -.- -.-
1807 1807 200 330 450 660 900 1,620 2,500 2,840 3,530 4,220 6,310 8,060 9,530 10,340 18,750 27,310 103,560 165,630
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AG-3 576.00 Heritage Auctions 27502 ANACS
1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 27410 Details NGC
1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VG-8 822.50 Heritage Auctions 7671 NGC Details
1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 3,527.35 Heritage Auctions 4684 PCGS Genuine
1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7374 Genuine PCGS
1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS 1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS EF-40 998.75 Heritage Auctions 7672 PCGS Genuine
1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS 1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS VF-20 558.13 Heritage Auctions 8156 NGC Details
1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7924 ANACS
1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS 1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS F-12 235.00 Heritage Auctions 27712 Details NGC
1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS 1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS VF-20 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8161 NGC Details
1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS 1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS VF-20 499.38 Heritage Auctions 8164 PCGS
1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (108/392). PCGS 1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (108/392). PCGS EF-40 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8165 NGC Details