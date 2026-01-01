|1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AG-3
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27502
|ANACS
|1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27410
|Details NGC
|1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VG-8
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7671
|NGC Details
|1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|3,527.35
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4684
|PCGS Genuine
|1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7374
|Genuine PCGS
|1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS
|1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS
|EF-40
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7672
|PCGS Genuine
|1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS
|1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS
|VF-20
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8156
|NGC Details
|1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7924
|ANACS
|1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS
|1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS
|F-12
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27712
|Details NGC
|1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS
|1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS
|VF-20
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8161
|NGC Details
|1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS
|1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS
|VF-20
|499.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8164
|PCGS
|1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (108/392). PCGS
|1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (108/392). PCGS
|EF-40
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8165
|NGC Details