|(2000-P) SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Struck 60% Off Center with Obverse Indent -- MS65 NGC.
|(2000-P) SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Struck 60% Off Center with Obverse Indent -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5073
|NGC
|200(0)-P SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 NGC.
|200(0)-P SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92383
|NGC
|2001-D $1 Sacagawea MS68 PCGS. PCGS
|2001-D $1 Sacagawea MS68 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27301
|PCGS
|2001-D $1 Sacagawea MS68 PCGS. PCGS
|2001-D $1 Sacagawea MS68 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|165.68
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8136
|PCGS