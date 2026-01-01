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Sacagawea Dollar

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Sacagawea Dollar

The dollar coin never encountered by most Americans

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After years of trying to trying to downplay what many had considered one of the United States' greatest coinage failures, the U.S. Treasury Departme...READ MORE

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Sacagawea/Native American Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2000-D 2000-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.38 1.43 1.49 2.10 4.37 5.62 7.50 18.75 95 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P 2000-P 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.38 1.43 1.49 2.10 4.37 5.62 7.50 11.25 30 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P "Cheerios" Reverse 2000-P "Cheerios" Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 3,000 4,000 6,500 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P Goodacre Presentation Finish 2000-P Goodacre Presentation Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 450 500 700 850 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-S 2000-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.32 7.20 8.75 10 12.50 13.75 15 16.25 72.50 8 9 10 12 15 45
2001-D 2001-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.17 1.20 1.49 1.61 1.72 2.40 4.37 5.62 7.50 22.50 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-P 2001-P 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.49 1.61 1.72 2.40 4.37 5.62 7.50 10.62 23.75 970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-S 2001-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10.35 12 13.75 15 16.25 17.50 20 21.25 68.75 9 10 12 15 25 50
2002-D 2002-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.17 1.20 1.61 2.01 2.30 3.90 5 6.25 7.50 20 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-P 2002-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 6 15 40 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-S 2002-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 40
2003-D 2003-D 1.15 1.15 1.20 1.26 1.43 1.49 1.72 2.01 2.30 2.58 2.87 3.45 5.10 5.62 7.50 10.62 25 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-P 2003-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 15 40 850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-S 2003-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.02 4.88 6.90 9 10.62 11.25 12.50 13.75 15 16.25 45 6 8 10 12 15 50
2004-D 2004-D 1.15 1.15 1.20 1.26 1.43 1.49 1.72 1.84 1.95 2.07 2.87 4.02 5.10 5.62 6.25 9.37 16.25 65 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-P 2004-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 5 10 15 40 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-S 2004-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.17 6.32 7.20 8.12 8.75 10 11.25 13.75 15 40 6 8 10 12 15 50
2005-D 2005-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.61 2.18 2.53 3.90 5 6.25 10 80 720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Satin Finish 2005-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 10 13.75 16.25 25 32.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P 2005-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 40 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Satin Finish 2005-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8.75 11.25 15 22.50 33.75 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-S 2005-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.17 6.32 7.20 8.12 8.75 10 11.25 13.75 15 40 6 8 10 12 15 40
2006-D 2006-D 1.15 1.15 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.32 1.38 1.43 1.49 1.61 3.16 4.02 4.80 5.62 6.87 12.50 75 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Satin Finish 2006-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 10 12.50 16.25 22.50 40 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P 2006-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 30 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Satin Finish 2006-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 9.37 12.50 15 21.25 27.50 93.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S 2006-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 6 8 10 12 15 40
2007-D 2007-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.61 2.18 2.53 3 5 6.25 9.37 67.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish 2007-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8.75 11.25 13.75 17.50 22.50 56.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P 2007-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 15 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Satin Finish 2007-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8.75 10 12.50 16.25 25 63.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S 2007-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 45
2008-D 2008-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.95 2.53 2.87 3.30 5 6.87 7.50 17.50 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Satin Finish 2008-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.80 6.25 10.62 12.50 15 18.75 62.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P 2008-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Satin Finish 2008-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.80 6.25 11.25 13.75 16.25 18.75 72.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S 2008-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 60
2009-D Three Sisters 2009-D Three Sisters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D Three Sisters Satin Finish 2009-D Three Sisters Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 7 8 10 15 25 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Three Sisters 2009-P Three Sisters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Three Sisters Satin Finish 2009-P Three Sisters Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 7 8 10 15 25 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S Three Sisters 2009-S Three Sisters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 50
2010-D Iroquois Confederacy 2010-D Iroquois Confederacy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Iroquois Confederacy Satin Finish 2010-D Iroquois Confederacy Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 7 8 10 15 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Iroquois Confederacy 2010-P Iroquois Confederacy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Iroquois Confederacy Satin Finish 2010-P Iroquois Confederacy Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 7 8 10 15 55 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S Iroquois Confederacy 2010-S Iroquois Confederacy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 10 12 15 20 60
2011-D Wampanoag Treaty 2011-D Wampanoag Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 20 30 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P Wampanoag Treaty 2011-P Wampanoag Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 20 30 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S Wampanoag Treaty 2011-S Wampanoag Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 50
2012-D Trade Routes 2012-D Trade Routes -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P Trade Routes 2012-P Trade Routes -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 25 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Trade Routes 2012-S Trade Routes -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 20 25 30 45 175
2013-D Delaware Treaty 2013-D Delaware Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P Delaware Treaty 2013-P Delaware Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 100 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S Delaware Treaty 2013-S Delaware Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 50
2014-D Native Hospitality 2014-D Native Hospitality -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 15 65 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-D Native Hospitality Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native Hospitality Enhanced Uncirculated -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 -.- -.- 15 15 15 25 50 75 95 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P Native Hospitality 2014-P Native Hospitality -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 15 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S Native Hospitality 2014-S Native Hospitality -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 9 12 15 50
2015-D Mohawk Ironworkers 2015-D Mohawk Ironworkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P Mohawk Ironworkers 2015-P Mohawk Ironworkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-S Mohawk Ironworkers 2015-S Mohawk Ironworkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 9 12 15 50
2015-W Mohawk Ironworkers Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Mohawk Ironworkers Enhanced Uncirculated -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 -.- -.- 25 25 25 35 50 75 95 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-D Code Talkers 2016-D Code Talkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P Code Talkers 2016-P Code Talkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Code Talkers 2016-S Code Talkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 9 12 15 70
2016-S Code Talkers Enhanced Uncirculated 2016-S Code Talkers Enhanced Uncirculated -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 -.- -.- 25 25 25 35 50 75 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-D Sequoyah 2017-D Sequoyah -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-P Sequoyah 2017-P Sequoyah -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Sequoyah 2017-S Sequoyah -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 9 12 15 40
2017-S Sequoyah Enhanced 2017-S Sequoyah Enhanced -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- -.- 9 10 12 15 17 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-D Jim Thorpe 2018-D Jim Thorpe -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-P Jim Thorpe 2018-P Jim Thorpe -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 25 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Jim Thorpe 2018-S Jim Thorpe -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 10 12 15 25 60
2018-S Jim Thorpe Reverse Proof 2018-S Jim Thorpe Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 30 200
2019-D Mary Golda Ross 2019-D Mary Golda Ross -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-P Mary Golda Ross 2019-P Mary Golda Ross -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Mary Golda Ross 2019-S Mary Golda Ross -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 15 20 75
2020-D Peratrovich 2020-D Peratrovich -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-P Peratrovich 2020-P Peratrovich -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Peratrovich 2020-S Peratrovich -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 15 20 75
2021-D U.S. Veterans 2021-D U.S. Veterans -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-P U.S. Veterans 2021-P U.S. Veterans -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S U.S. Veterans 2021-S U.S. Veterans -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 15 20 75
2022-D Ely S. Parker 2022-D Ely S. Parker -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-P Ely S. Parker 2022-P Ely S. Parker -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Ely S. Parker 2022-S Ely S. Parker -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 15 20 75
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2000-P) SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Struck 60% Off Center with Obverse Indent -- MS65 NGC. (2000-P) SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Struck 60% Off Center with Obverse Indent -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5073 NGC
200(0)-P SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 NGC. 200(0)-P SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 92383 NGC
2001-D $1 Sacagawea MS68 PCGS. PCGS 2001-D $1 Sacagawea MS68 PCGS. PCGS MS-68 376.00 Heritage Auctions 27301 PCGS
2001-D $1 Sacagawea MS68 PCGS. PCGS 2001-D $1 Sacagawea MS68 PCGS. PCGS MS-68 165.68 Heritage Auctions 8136 PCGS