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Roosevelt Dime

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Roosevelt Dime

Dime pays homage to Franklin Roosevelt's legacy

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's sudden death of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 12, 1945, compelled Treasury officials to re...READ MORE

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Roosevelt Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1946 Silver1946 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.47 8.33 9.60 -.- 16.25 20 25 40 55 200 1,250 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-D Silver1946-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.47 8.33 10.80 -.- 16.25 18 26.25 40 55 150 1,190 4,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S Silver1946-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.47 8.33 10.80 -.- 17.50 18 26.25 45 56.25 160 970 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947 Silver1947 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.47 8.33 9.60 -.- 15 15 22.50 35 63.75 225 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-D Silver1947-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.47 9.20 10.80 -.- 15 25 23.75 60 70 250 730 7,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-S Silver1947-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.47 9.20 10.80 -.- 17.50 20 25 50 68.75 150 450 2,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948 Silver1948 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 10.80 -.- 16.25 20 25 30 72.50 125 1,220 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-D Silver1948-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.18 9.20 10.80 -.- 17.50 20 27.50 30 68.75 80 730 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-S Silver1948-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 10.80 -.- 16.25 25 27.50 50 65 125 1,080 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949 Silver1949 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.61 7.18 9.20 11.50 12.65 13.80 14.95 18 -.- 26.25 85 42.50 150 95 750 1,190 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-D Silver1949-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 8.62 10.35 14.40 -.- 17.50 40 28.75 50 62.50 110 690 1,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-S Silver1949-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.61 6.90 9.20 16.10 17.25 19.55 23 26.40 -.- 35 160 52.50 225 75 800 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Silver1950 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 12 -.- 16.25 20 23.75 40 72.50 200 1,000 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Silver1950 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 18.40 20.70 28.75 35.65 -.- 45 -.- 55 -.- 72.50 -.- 237.50 -.- 710 -.- -.- 25 35 40 45 100 500 50 125 1,000 90 250 1,500 300 1,000 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-D Silver1950-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 12 -.- 16.25 15 22.50 30 63.75 100 1,110 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-S Silver1950-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.61 6.90 20.12 21.85 23 25.30 28.80 -.- 32.50 65 40 125 65 300 525 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Silver1951 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 10.80 -.- 16.25 15 26.25 40 67.50 100 1,380 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Silver1951 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14.95 17.25 19.55 24.15 28.75 -.- 36.25 -.- 42.50 -.- 62.50 -.- 110 -.- 300 -.- -.- 25 30 40 50 75 700 55 90 1,500 70 100 4,000 125 500 6,000 300 -.- -.- -.-
1951-D Silver1951-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 10.80 -.- 16.25 20 26.25 40 75 125 1,560 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S Silver1951-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 9.20 11.21 14.40 -.- 17.50 25 26.25 40 65 125 525 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Silver1952 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 8.33 10.80 -.- 15 20 26.25 50 100 150 1,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Silver1952 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13.80 14.95 17.25 20.70 23 -.- 27.50 -.- 32.50 -.- 60 -.- 100 -.- 375 -.- -.- 10 12 15 20 80 -.- 30 150 -.- 50 325 -.- 110 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-D Silver1952-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 8.33 9.90 -.- 15 15 27.50 30 92.50 175 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S Silver1952-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 11.40 -.- 17.50 35 27.50 65 55 200 600 2,500 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Silver1953 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 13.75 25 20 125 90 800 1,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Silver1953 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11.50 12.65 14.37 17.25 20.70 -.- 25 -.- 30 -.- 42.50 -.- 90 -.- 450 -.- -.- 8 15 20 25 50 -.- 30 60 -.- 40 90 -.- 100 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-D Silver1953-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 13.75 15 22.50 35 57.50 150 1,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S Silver1953-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.30 -.- 13.75 30 22.50 50 42.50 275 1,060 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Silver1954 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 13.75 20 25 50 60 300 1,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Silver1954 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8.05 8.62 9.20 11.50 13.80 -.- 17.50 -.- 22.50 -.- 38.75 -.- 63.75 -.- 325 -.- -.- 5 8 15 20 40 -.- 25 40 -.- 35 80 2,000 70 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-D Silver1954-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 15 15 25 30 65 150 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-S Silver1954-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 15 50 22.50 75 55 350 810 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Silver1955 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 15 35 23.75 100 60 650 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Silver1955 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.47 7.76 8.33 8.62 10.92 -.- 16.25 -.- 21.25 -.- 26.25 -.- 42.50 -.- 110 -.- -.- 4 7 12 18 30 -.- 20 35 150 30 40 250 55 125 900 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-D Silver1955-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 15 15 22.50 50 70 150 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-S Silver1955-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9 -.- 13.75 20 20 70 56.25 1,250 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Silver1956 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 25 18.75 70 40 350 1,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Silver1956 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 26.25 -.- 40 -.- 80 -.- -.- 4 5 6 10 25 -.- 17 30 175 25 50 200 35 60 500 100 15,000 -.- -.-
1956-D Silver1956-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 15 18.75 25 50 225 1,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Silver1957 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 30 18.75 200 42.50 1,050 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Silver1957 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 11.25 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40 -.- 75 -.- -.- 4 6 10 15 25 -.- 20 30 100 25 40 150 40 70 400 100 4,000 -.- -.-
1957-D Silver1957-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 20 18.75 35 45 200 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Silver1958 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 12.50 50 20 300 41.25 2,500 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Silver1958 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 21.25 -.- 32.50 -.- 80 -.- -.- 4 5 6 7 20 -.- 10 30 -.- 12 45 150 15 80 600 125 -.- -.- -.-
1958-D Silver1958-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 12.50 20 20 30 48.75 125 860 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Silver1959 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 12.50 15 17.50 30 70 225 970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Silver1959 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 10 -.- 13.75 -.- 21.25 -.- 30 -.- 60 -.- -.- 3 5 6 7 15 100 10 50 130 16 50 200 20 80 500 150 -.- -.- -.-
1959-D Silver1959-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 11.25 10 18.75 25 55 75 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Silver1960 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 11.25 15 18.75 40 52.50 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Silver1960 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 25 -.- 38.75 -.- 150 3 5 6 7 15 30 15 20 40 25 30 60 30 40 80 40 200 -.- -.-
1960 Doubled Die Obverse Silver1960 Doubled Die Obverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Doubled Die Obverse Silver1960 Doubled Die Obverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 225 250 -.- -.- 300 -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960-D Silver1960-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 11.25 15 18.75 50 60 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Silver1961 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 60 18.75 150 71.25 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Silver1961 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 23.75 -.- 33.75 -.- 275 3 4 5.50 5 12 15 7 16 30 10 20 40 20 25 90 40 300 -.- -.-
1961-D Silver1961-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 120 17.50 70 70 300 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Silver1962 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 10 17.50 25 62.50 300 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Silver1962 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 22.50 -.- 36.25 -.- 100 3 4 5.50 5 12 15 7 16 20 10 22 25 20 30 40 30 300 -.- -.-
1962-D Silver1962-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 15 17.50 35 70 125 1,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Silver1963 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 20 17.50 200 75 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Silver1963 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 10 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 31.25 -.- 150 3 4 5.50 5 12 15 7 16 25 10 20 35 20 30 70 40 200 -.- -.-
1963 Doubled Die Reverse Silver1963 Doubled Die Reverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Doubled Die Reverse Silver1963 Doubled Die Reverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 70 100 125 150 -.- 150 200 -.- 175 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963-D Silver1963-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 25 16.25 60 85 400 3,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Silver1964 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 15 16.25 35 90 300 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Silver1964 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 10 -.- 13.75 -.- 21.25 -.- 30 -.- 200 3 4 5.50 5 10 15 7 16 -.- 10 20 30 20 30 40 30 150 250 -.-
1964 Special Mint Set Silver1964 Special Mint Set Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 -.- 5,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964-D Silver1964-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 25 18.75 35 65 250 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964-D Doubled Die Reverse Silver1964-D Doubled Die Reverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 -.- -.- 50 60 -.- -.- 150 250 -.- 350 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-S Silver Silver2025-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 -.- -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40
1965 Copper-Nickel Clad1965 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.23 0.26 0.28 0.34 0.40 0.63 0.86 1.15 2.30 4.02 20 8.40 35 15 115 87.50 1,000 375 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1965 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad1965 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2.50 4 3 8 12 30 20 -.- 25 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Copper-Nickel Clad1966 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.17 0.25 0.27 0.29 0.34 0.43 0.69 0.86 1.15 2.30 4.02 30 7.80 50 16.25 60 60 500 575 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad1966 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2.50 8 3 25 15 45 20 -.- 25 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Copper-Nickel Clad1967 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.12 0.14 0.17 0.18 0.26 0.28 0.31 0.34 0.43 0.69 0.86 1.15 2.30 4.02 15 8.40 25 16.25 35 60 200 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad1967 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1 4 6 5 6 10 20 15 -.- 20 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968 Copper-Nickel Clad1968 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 10 7.20 20 17.50 75 66.25 450 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-D Copper-Nickel Clad1968-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 7.50 7.20 10 13.75 15 31.25 50 200 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-S Copper-Nickel Clad1968-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.43 2.30 -.- 3.75 -.- 5 -.- 8.12 -.- 11.25 -.- 18.75 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 -.- -.- 5 8 -.- 6 10 20 7 15 30 10 100 -.- -.-
1968-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1968-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,190 -.- 8,130 -.- 13,130 -.- 18,310 -.- 26,880 -.- 48,130 -.- -.- -.- 10,000 11,000 12,000 -.- -.- 13,000 18,000 -.- 16,000 20,000 -.- 18,000 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969 Copper-Nickel Clad1969 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.63 1.15 1.43 2.87 3.45 50 6.60 -.- 17.50 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-D Copper-Nickel Clad1969-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 10 6.60 50 13.75 150 60 -.- 162.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-S Copper-Nickel Clad1969-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.43 0.48 1.26 2.30 -.- 3.75 -.- 5.62 -.- 8.12 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 6 10 18 7 12 35 10 100 -.- -.-
1970 Copper-Nickel Clad1970 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 400 7.20 800 22.50 -.- 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-D Copper-Nickel Clad1970-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 20 6.60 50 10 100 32.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Copper-Nickel Clad1970-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.34 0.37 0.42 0.97 1.72 -.- 3.12 -.- 5.62 -.- 9.37 -.- 17.50 -.- 26.25 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 6 10 15 8 20 30 11 110 -.- -.-
1970-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1970-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 460 488.75 500.25 -.- 630 -.- 650 -.- 790 -.- 880 -.- 1,160 -.- -.- -.- 600 625 650 -.- -.- 700 725 -.- 725 775 -.- 750 800 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- -.-
1971 Copper-Nickel Clad1971 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.72 4.31 20 8.40 50 15 500 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-D Copper-Nickel Clad1971-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 8.40 25 11.25 50 60 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-S Copper-Nickel Clad1971-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.34 0.37 0.42 0.97 1.72 -.- 3.12 -.- 5 -.- 8.12 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 7 -.- 25 15 160 -.- -.-
1972 Copper-Nickel Clad1972 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 30 8.40 50 15 450 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-D Copper-Nickel Clad1972-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.73 8 7.20 25 12.50 100 30 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-S Copper-Nickel Clad1972-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.15 1.72 -.- 3.12 -.- 6.25 -.- 8.75 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 15 10 20 -.- -.-
1973 Copper-Nickel Clad1973 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.80 50 13.75 150 105 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-D Copper-Nickel Clad1973-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 7.20 15 12.50 40 56.25 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-S Copper-Nickel Clad1973-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.43 0.48 1.03 1.66 -.- 3 -.- 5 -.- 7.50 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 1,000
1974 Copper-Nickel Clad1974 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 6 -.- 12.50 -.- 115 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-D Copper-Nickel Clad1974-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.80 100 12.50 300 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-S Copper-Nickel Clad1974-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.26 1.84 -.- 3.43 -.- 5 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 31.25 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 140
1975 Copper-Nickel Clad1975 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.80 40 13.75 150 150 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-D Copper-Nickel Clad1975-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.80 25 12.50 100 50 500 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-S Copper-Nickel Clad1975-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.49 0.54 1.26 2.01 -.- 3.43 -.- 5.31 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 35 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 125
1975-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1975-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 40,000 45,000 -.- -.- 300,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 456,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976 Copper-Nickel Clad1976 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.86 3.45 -.- 4.80 -.- 12.50 -.- 105 -.- 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-D Copper-Nickel Clad1976-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.86 3.45 20 4.80 40 11.25 300 37.50 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-S Copper-Nickel Clad1976-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.15 1.89 -.- 3.43 -.- 5 -.- 7.50 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 31.25 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 13 10 16 -.- 70
1977 Copper-Nickel Clad1977 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 70 4.80 200 11.25 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-D Copper-Nickel Clad1977-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 30 7.20 60 11.25 125 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-S Copper-Nickel Clad1977-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.51 0.57 0.69 1.38 2.30 -.- 3.43 -.- 5.31 -.- 8.12 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 32.50 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 25
1978 Copper-Nickel Clad1978 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 6 -.- 12.50 -.- 62.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-D Copper-Nickel Clad1978-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 30 4.80 50 11.25 200 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-S Copper-Nickel Clad1978-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.46 0.51 1.03 1.66 -.- 3.12 -.- 6.87 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 15 -.- 95 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 25
1979 Copper-Nickel Clad1979 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 45 4.80 -.- 12.50 -.- 68.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-D Copper-Nickel Clad1979-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 25 4.80 60 11.25 300 27.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-S Clear S Copper-Nickel Clad1979-S Clear S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 8 -.- 12 -.- -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- 40
1979-S Filled S Copper-Nickel Clad1979-S Filled S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 6 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 10 15 -.- 25
1980-D Copper-Nickel Clad1980-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 65 4.80 -.- 11.25 -.- 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-P Copper-Nickel Clad1980-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.86 3.45 250 4.80 -.- 11.25 -.- 55 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-S Copper-Nickel Clad1980-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.46 0.51 1.15 2.01 -.- 5 -.- 7.50 -.- 8.75 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 85 -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 12 6 -.- 11 11 14 -.- 25
1981-D Copper-Nickel Clad1981-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 5 4.80 7 11.25 9 21.25 25 110 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-P Copper-Nickel Clad1981-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 5 4.80 6 11.25 8 21.25 40 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Copper-Nickel Clad1981-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
1982 No Mint mark Copper-Nickel Clad1982 No Mint mark Copper-Nickel Clad -.- 32.20 40.25 51.75 66.70 74.75 80.50 86.25 105.80 110.40 120.75 132.25 143.75 172.50 250 240 325 400 575 730 2,000 2,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-D Copper-Nickel Clad1982-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.46 0.86 1.15 1.72 3.75 15 8.05 40 16.25 100 65 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-P Copper-Nickel Clad1982-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.13 0.63 0.74 0.92 1.43 2.30 2.87 3.45 4.31 5.75 12 8.40 25 13.75 60 65 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-S Copper-Nickel Clad1982-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.51 0.63 0.74 1.72 2.87 -.- 5.31 -.- 8.75 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 65 -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 14 10 14 -.- 20
1983-D Copper-Nickel Clad1983-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 30 4.60 100 13.75 200 81.25 2,000 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-P Copper-Nickel Clad1983-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.13 0.57 0.63 0.74 1.15 1.72 1.89 2.30 2.87 4.88 100 8.05 200 32.50 500 105 1,750 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S Copper-Nickel Clad1983-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.51 0.63 1.72 2.87 -.- 5 -.- 8.12 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 57.50 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 20
1983-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1983-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 575 -.- -.- 600 -.- 900 -.- 6,000
1984-D Copper-Nickel Clad1984-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 15 11.25 30 22.50 125 -.- 1,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-P Copper-Nickel Clad1984-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 6 4.60 6 11.25 15 18.75 35 137.50 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S Copper-Nickel Clad1984-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.57 0.74 1.72 3.16 -.- 6.87 -.- 8.75 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 68.75 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 12 -.- 30
1984-D Copper-Nickel Clad1984-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-D Copper-Nickel Clad1985-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 6 4.60 10 11.25 25 17.50 55 115 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-P Copper-Nickel Clad1985-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 6 4.60 10 11.25 25 18.75 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-S Copper-Nickel Clad1985-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.46 0.51 1.15 2.01 -.- 5 -.- 7.50 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 77.50 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 12 -.- 20
1986-D Copper-Nickel Clad1986-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 1.72 3.75 25 4.60 50 12.50 225 40 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-P Copper-Nickel Clad1986-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 1.72 3.75 20 4.60 50 11.25 75 35 1,000 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S Copper-Nickel Clad1986-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.57 0.69 0.80 1.72 3.45 -.- 6.87 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 62.50 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 12 -.- 25
1987-D Copper-Nickel Clad1987-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.60 40 11.25 150 27.50 500 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-P Copper-Nickel Clad1987-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.60 30 12.50 50 27.50 800 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S Copper-Nickel Clad1987-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.51 0.57 0.86 1.43 2.58 -.- 5 -.- 7.18 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 93.75 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 25
1988-D Copper-Nickel Clad1988-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 15 10 20 20 60 100 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Copper-Nickel Clad1988-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 12 5.17 18 10 30 20 150 112.50 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S Copper-Nickel Clad1988-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.74 0.86 1.26 2.01 3.45 -.- 5.93 -.- 7.81 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 81.25 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- 20
1989-D Copper-Nickel Clad1989-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 5 4.60 6 10.31 15 18.75 40 100 675 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Copper-Nickel Clad1989-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 15 10 20 27.50 60 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S Copper-Nickel Clad1989-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.80 1.03 1.38 2.30 3.73 -.- 6.25 -.- 8.12 -.- 10.62 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 65 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 14 -.- 30
1990-D Copper-Nickel Clad1990-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 22 5.17 -.- 10 -.- 22.50 -.- -.- -.- 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Copper-Nickel Clad1990-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 20 4.60 -.- 10 -.- 22.50 -.- 168.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-S Copper-Nickel Clad1990-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.63 0.80 1.15 1.72 2.58 -.- 5 -.- 7.18 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 45 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 25
1991-D Copper-Nickel Clad1991-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 20 4.60 350 11.25 -.- 37.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Copper-Nickel Clad1991-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 5.75 50 11.25 350 30 -.- 112.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S Copper-Nickel Clad1991-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.92 1.15 1.43 2.01 3.16 -.- 5.31 -.- 7.50 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 16.25 -.- 38.75 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 20
1992-D Copper-Nickel Clad1992-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 15 10 30 27.50 225 131.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Copper-Nickel Clad1992-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 20 9.37 50 20 200 68.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1992-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 14 -.- 20
1993-D Copper-Nickel Clad1993-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 42 11.25 700 27.50 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Copper-Nickel Clad1993-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 8 4.60 30 10 70 31.25 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1993-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 12 6 -.- 11 -.- 14 -.- 20
1994-D Copper-Nickel Clad1994-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 45 10 100 30 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P Copper-Nickel Clad1994-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 8 4.60 18 10 40 40 175 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1994-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 12 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 20
1995-D Copper-Nickel Clad1995-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 36 4.60 100 10.62 300 26.25 600 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Copper-Nickel Clad1995-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 8 4.60 20 10 40 20 400 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1995-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 12 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 20
1996-D Copper-Nickel Clad1996-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 5.75 20 10 25 18.75 40 38.75 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-P Copper-Nickel Clad1996-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 5 5.75 10 10.62 15 17.50 35 31.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1996-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 14 -.- 20
1996-W Copper-Nickel Clad1996-W Copper-Nickel Clad 1.72 2.01 2.30 2.58 2.87 3.45 4.02 4.31 5.75 10.06 10.92 11.50 12.65 13.80 15 14.95 20 25 30 37.50 50 80 150 1,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-D Copper-Nickel Clad1997-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 20 10 50 21.25 160 45 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P Copper-Nickel Clad1997-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 7 4.60 10 10 30 20 125 38.75 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1997-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 15 6 -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- 20
1998-D Copper-Nickel Clad1998-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 8 4.60 20 10 50 28.75 170 62.50 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-P Copper-Nickel Clad1998-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 4 4.60 10 11.25 25 17.50 70 37.50 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1998-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
1999-D Copper-Nickel Clad1999-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 4.60 5 9.37 7 15 12 30 100 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P Copper-Nickel Clad1999-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 4.60 5 9.37 7 15 12 18.75 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1999-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2000-D Copper-Nickel Clad2000-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 4.60 5 10 7 16.25 12 21.25 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P Copper-Nickel Clad2000-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 4.60 5 10 7 16.25 12 21.25 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2000-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2001-D Copper-Nickel Clad2001-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 5.17 5 12.50 7 17.50 12 22.50 40 100 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-P Copper-Nickel Clad2001-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 5.17 5 11.25 7 16.25 20 28.75 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2001-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2002-D Copper-Nickel Clad2002-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 5.17 5 10 7 16.25 12 25 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-P Copper-Nickel Clad2002-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 5.17 5 10 6 15 8 28.75 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2002-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2003-D Copper-Nickel Clad2003-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 2 5.17 3 11.25 4 15 8 41.25 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-P Copper-Nickel Clad2003-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 2 5.17 3 10 4 16.25 8 75 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2003-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2004-D Copper-Nickel Clad2004-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 2 2 3 3 4 6 8 15 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-P Copper-Nickel Clad2004-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 2 2 3 3 4 6 8 15 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2004-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2005-D Copper-Nickel Clad2005-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 6 5.17 8 11.25 50 18.75 75 20 -.- 23.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 5 7 6 8 8 12 25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Copper-Nickel Clad2005-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 4 5.17 8 11.25 40 13.75 300 17.50 -.- 21.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2005-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 5 7 6 8 8 12 30 55 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2005-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2006-D Copper-Nickel Clad2006-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 2 5.17 3 11.25 25 15 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 5 7 6 8 8 12 20 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Copper-Nickel Clad2006-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 2 5.17 3 11.25 30 15 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2006-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 5 7 6 8 8 12 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2006-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 25
2007-D Copper-Nickel Clad2007-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 3 11.25 12 15 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 20 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Copper-Nickel Clad2007-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 3 11.25 15 15 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2007-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 4 5 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 60 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2007-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 -.- 15 -.- 20
2008-D Copper-Nickel Clad2008-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 1 3 1.25 5 25 400 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 40 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Copper-Nickel Clad2008-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 40 11.25 250 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2008-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 20 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2008-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2009-D Copper-Nickel Clad2009-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.14 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.42 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 2 11.25 5 15 160 68.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2009-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 6 5 7 6 8 9 12 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Copper-Nickel Clad2009-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.14 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.42 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 3 11.25 30 15 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2009-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 6 5 7 6 8 9 12 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2009-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 -.- 15 -.- 20
2010-D Copper-Nickel Clad2010-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 30 22.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Copper-Nickel Clad2010-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 4 15 20 17.50 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2010-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 20 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2010-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2011-D Copper-Nickel Clad2011-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 5 22.50 30 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P Copper-Nickel Clad2011-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 5 20 25 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2011-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 -.- 15 -.- 20
2012-D Copper-Nickel Clad2012-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P Copper-Nickel Clad2012-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2012-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 10 -.- 18 -.- 20
2013-D Copper-Nickel Clad2013-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 15 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P Copper-Nickel Clad2013-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2013-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 7 -.- 10 -.- 18 -.- 25
2014-D Copper-Nickel Clad2014-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 35 20 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P Copper-Nickel Clad2014-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 40 25 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2014-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 18 -.- 20
2015-D Copper-Nickel Clad2015-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 20 22.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P Copper-Nickel Clad2015-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 12.50 5 15 25 30 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2015-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 18 -.- 25
2016-D Copper-Nickel Clad2016-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 16.25 40 30 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P Copper-Nickel Clad2016-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 16.25 50 20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2016-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2017-D Copper-Nickel Clad2017-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.50 0.46 0.57 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-P Copper-Nickel Clad2017-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.20 0.50 0.46 0.57 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 30 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2017-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 25
2017-S Clad Enhanced Copper-Nickel Clad2017-S Clad Enhanced Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 6 7 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-D Copper-Nickel Clad2018-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-P Copper-Nickel Clad2018-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.20 0.50 0.46 0.57 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2018-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 25
2019-D Copper-Nickel Clad2019-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 15 -.- 70 -.- 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-P Copper-Nickel Clad2019-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 25 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2019-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2020-D Copper-Nickel Clad2020-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 12 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-P Copper-Nickel Clad2020-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2020-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- 30
2021-D Copper-Nickel Clad2021-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 12 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-P Copper-Nickel Clad2021-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 25 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2021-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- -.-
2022-D Copper-Nickel Clad2022-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-P Copper-Nickel Clad2022-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2022-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- -.-
2023-D Copper-Nickel Clad2023-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-P Copper-Nickel Clad2023-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2023-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- -.-
2024-D Copper-Nickel Clad2024-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-P Copper-Nickel Clad2024-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-S Copper-Nickel Clad2024-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- 35
2025-D Copper-Nickel Clad2025-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-P Copper-Nickel Clad2025-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2025-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- 35
1992-S Silver Silver1992-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 53.75 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 10 8 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 25
1993-S Silver Silver1993-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 10.62 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 20 -.- 55 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 12 11 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 30
1994-S Silver Silver1994-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 18.75 -.- 100 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 12 11 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 50
1995-S Silver Silver1995-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.47 8.05 9.20 10.92 11.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 15 -.- 16.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 20 -.- 92.50 -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9 -.- 17 20 -.- 22 18 25 -.- 40
1996-S Silver Silver1996-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.37 -.- 10.62 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 18.75 -.- 93.75 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 12 11 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 30
1997-S Silver Silver1997-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9.20 9.77 10.35 10.92 11.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 15 -.- 16.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 60 -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 17 15 -.- 18 16 21 -.- 25
1998-S Silver Silver1998-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 18.75 -.- 58.75 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9 -.- 12 10 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 30
1999-S Silver Silver1999-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 11.56 -.- 13.75 -.- 20 -.- 77.50 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9 -.- 12 10 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 40
2000-S Silver Silver2000-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 25
2001-S Silver Silver2001-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 43.75 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 14 12 15 -.- 25
2002-S Silver Silver2002-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 14 12 15 -.- 30
2003-S Silver Silver2003-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 42.50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 25
2004-S Silver Silver2004-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 45 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
2005-S Silver Silver2005-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 47.50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
2006-S Silver Silver2006-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
2007-S Silver Silver2007-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 20 -.- 30 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
2008-S Silver Silver2008-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 11.25 -.- 16.25 -.- 20 -.- 42.50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 20 -.- 25
2009-S Silver Silver2009-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 18.75 -.- 42.50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 12 9 -.- 15 12 20 -.- 25
2010-S Silver Silver2010-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10 -.- 13.75 -.- 17.50 -.- 33.75 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 11 9 -.- 11 12 20 -.- 30
2011-S Silver Silver2011-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 11 9 -.- 11 12 20 -.- 25
2012-S Silver Silver2012-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 30
2013-S Silver Silver2013-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 35
2014-S Silver Silver2014-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 25
2015-P Reverse Proof Silver Silver2015-P Reverse Proof Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 40 45 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 -.- 60 55 -.- 65 -.- 75 -.- 100
2015-S Silver Silver2015-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.06 -.- 9.37 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 18.75 -.- 36.25 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 30
2015-W Silver Silver2015-W Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16 18 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 -.- 20 25 -.- 30 -.- 45 -.- 75
2016-S Silver Silver2016-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 30
2017-S Silver Silver2017-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 35
2018-S Reverse Proof Silver Silver2018-S Reverse Proof Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 15 15 -.- -.- -.- 16 -.- 22 -.- 25 28 -.- 30 -.- 32 -.- 45
2018-S Silver Silver2018-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 35
2019-S Silver Silver2019-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- 25
2020-S Silver Silver2020-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.20 -.- 9.20 -.- 9.48 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 25 -.- 35
2021-S Silver Silver2021-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 25 -.- 35
2022-S Silver Silver2022-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 25 -.- 35
2023-S Silver Silver2023-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40
2024-S Silver Silver2024-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 -.- -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40
2016-W Gold Gold2016-W Gold Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 245 -.- -.- 255 275 -.- 295 -.- 325 -.- 350 -.- 375 -.- 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10) 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. (10) 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21155 PCGS
(4)1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. (4)1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 52.00 Heritage Auctions 20199 PCGS
1947 10C MS66 NGC. 1947 10C MS66 NGC. MS-66 123.00 Heritage Auctions 25111 NGC
1947 10C MS66 S NGC. 1947 10C MS66 S NGC. MS-66 119.00 Heritage Auctions 93034 NGC
1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23090 PCGS
1947-S 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Curved Clip @8:00-- MS65 NGC. 1947-S 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Curved Clip @8:00-- MS65 NGC. MS-66 39.00 Heritage Auctions 92307 NGC
(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1019/12). PCGS (2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1019/12). PCGS MS-67 74.00 Heritage Auctions 23255 NGC
(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1033/12). PCGS (2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1033/12). PCGS MS-67 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21688 NGC
(3)1950 10C PR66 PCGS. (3)1950 10C PR66 PCGS. MS-66 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27987 PCGS
1950 10C MS67 NGC. 1950 10C MS67 NGC. MS-67 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21220 NGC
(5)1951-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (86/1229). PCGS (5)1951-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (86/1229). PCGS MS-65 78.00 Heritage Auctions 21113 NGC
(5)1951-S 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (594/635). PCGS (5)1951-S 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (594/635). PCGS MS-66 36.00 Heritage Auctions 25622 NGC
(5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS (5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS MS-65 18.00 Heritage Auctions 21595 NGC
1952 10C MS66 PCGS. 1952 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25227 PCGS
1953 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (54/593). PCGS 1953 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (54/593). PCGS MS-65 15.00 Heritage Auctions 24110 NGC
1953 10C MS66 PCGS; 1956 MS65 PCGS; 1956 MS67 PCGS; 1957-D MS66 PCGS; 1959 MS66 PCGS; 1963 MS65 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS. 1953 10C MS66 PCGS; 1956 MS65 PCGS; 1956 MS67 PCGS; 1957-D MS66 PCGS; 1959 MS66 PCGS; 1963 MS65 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS. MS-67 141.00 Heritage Auctions 23528 PCGS
(2)1954-D 10C MS67 PCGS. (2)1954-D 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 121.00 Heritage Auctions 25184 PCGS
1954 10C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 PR65 PCGS. PCGS 1954 10C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 PR65 PCGS. PCGS MS-65 54.00 Heritage Auctions 29600 PCGS
1950-S 10C MS66 PCGS. 1950-S 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 61.00 Heritage Auctions 25294 NGC
1951 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 5% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. 1951 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 5% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. MS-66 31.00 Heritage Auctions 92310 NGC
1956 10C MS66 NGC. 1956 10C MS66 NGC. MS-66 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27226 NGC
1956 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1956 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 16.00 Heritage Auctions 24131 PCGS
(2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC. (2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC. MS-66 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20975 NGC
1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. 1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. MS-66 94.00 Heritage Auctions 29417 PCGS
(1958) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a Defective Planchet -- MS65 NGC. (1958) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a Defective Planchet -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 31.00 Heritage Auctions 91706 NGC
(2)1958 10C MS67 NGC. (2)1958 10C MS67 NGC. MS-67 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20976 NGC
1959 10C MS67 PCGS. 1959 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23363 PCGS
1959 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS 1959 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS MS-67 141.00 Heritage Auctions 25094 PCGS
(196X) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- 12% Doubled Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. (196X) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- 12% Doubled Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 27.00 Heritage Auctions 91710 PCGS
1960 10C Double Die Obverse PR64 ANACS. NGC Census: (36/2528). PCGS 1960 10C Double Die Obverse PR64 ANACS. NGC Census: (36/2528). PCGS MS-64 40.00 Heritage Auctions 24477 ANACS
1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS 1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS MS-66 17.00 Heritage Auctions 21639 NGC
1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS 1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS MS-66 15.00 Heritage Auctions 27125 NGC
1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS 1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS MS-66 15.00 Heritage Auctions 27562 NGC
1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS 1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS MS-66 19.00 Heritage Auctions 23606 NGC
1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS 1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS MS-66 26.00 Heritage Auctions 23138 NGC
1960 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS63 ANACS. 1960 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS63 ANACS. MS-65 51.00 Heritage Auctions 91727 NGC
1963 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 NGC. 1963 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 109.00 Heritage Auctions 91725 NGC
(1964) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar with Obverse Indent -- MS64 NGC. (1964) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar with Obverse Indent -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 180.00 Heritage Auctions 92324 NGC
(196X-D) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS64 NGC. (196X-D) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 26.00 Heritage Auctions 91773 NGC
1965 10C MS65 PCGS. 1965 10C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 45.00 Heritage Auctions 25229 PCGS
1965 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS65 NGC. 1965 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 59.00 Heritage Auctions 91787 NGC
1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS 1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS MS-68 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21062 NGC
1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS 1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS MS-68 141.00 Heritage Auctions 7610 NGC
1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Major Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC. 1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Major Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 91793 NGC
1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 93.00 Heritage Auctions 92416 ANACS
1968 10C MS68 PCGS. 1968 10C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 329.00 Heritage Auctions 7409 PCGS
1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS. 1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS. MS-67 21,150.00 Heritage Auctions 3583 PCGS
1969 1/10 Balboa -- Struck on a Proof U. 1969 1/10 Balboa -- Struck on a Proof U. MS-67 6,000.00 Heritage Auctions 7704 NGC
1969 10C MS67 PCGS. 1969 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 199.75 Heritage Auctions 25715 PCGS
1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 55.00 Heritage Auctions 26129 PCGS
1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS 1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS MS-67 52.00 Heritage Auctions 25168 NGC
1966 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Clip -- MS63 ANACS. 1966 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Clip -- MS63 ANACS. MS-65 31.00 Heritage Auctions 91797 ANACS
1971-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Obverse Brockage by Off Center -- MS64 NGC. 1971-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Obverse Brockage by Off Center -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 204.00 Heritage Auctions 91796 NGC
(2) 1972-D 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Off-Center, Chainstrike One and Two -- MS65 PCGS. (2) 1972-D 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Off-Center, Chainstrike One and Two -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 305.50 Heritage Auctions 10186 PCGS
1972 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS 1972 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS MS-67 79.00 Heritage Auctions 25217 PCGS
1973 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (3/0). PCGS 1973 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (3/0). PCGS MS-67 59.00 Heritage Auctions 26135 NGC
1973 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center, Clad Layer Split After Strike -- MS63 ANACS. 1973 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center, Clad Layer Split After Strike -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 144.00 Heritage Auctions 25567 ANACS
1974 10C MS66 PCGS. 1974 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 55.00 Heritage Auctions 44066 PCGS
1974 10C MS67 PCGS. 1974 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25130 PCGS
1975-D 10C MS68 NGC. 1975-D 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 228.00 Heritage Auctions 21186 NGC
1975-D 10C MS68 NGC. 1975-D 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 270.25 Heritage Auctions 3332 NGC
1976 10C MS67 PCGS. 1976 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 376.00 Heritage Auctions 25716 PCGS
1976 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Flip Over, Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. 1976 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Flip Over, Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 423.00 Heritage Auctions 25368 PCGS
1977 10C MS67 PCGS. 1977 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 36.00 Heritage Auctions 21179 PCGS
1977 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS66 NGC. 1977 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 81.00 Heritage Auctions 23523 NGC
1978 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 NGC. 1978 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 NGC. MS-63 55.00 Heritage Auctions 25870 NGC
1978-D 10C MS67+ NGC. 1978-D 10C MS67+ NGC. MS-67 65.00 Heritage Auctions 23261 NGC
1979 10C MS67 PCGS. 1979 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 63.00 Heritage Auctions 25131 PCGS
1979 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar, Reverse Struck Thru -- MS64 NGC. 1979 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar, Reverse Struck Thru -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 32.00 Heritage Auctions 26481 NGC
(19XX)-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center on Double Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC. (19XX)-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center on Double Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 228.00 Heritage Auctions 91804 NGC
1980-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Missing Clad Layer -- MS64 ANACS. 1980-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Missing Clad Layer -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 50.00 Heritage Auctions 92346 ANACS
1981-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 55% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1981-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 55% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 49.00 Heritage Auctions 92436 ANACS
1981-P 10C Double Struck 2nd Strike, 95% off-Center Uniface MS64 ANACS. 1981-P 10C Double Struck 2nd Strike, 95% off-Center Uniface MS64 ANACS. MS-64 60.00 Heritage Auctions 23811 ANACS
1982 10C No Mintmark - Strong, MS66 PCGS. 1982 10C No Mintmark - Strong, MS66 PCGS. MS-66 288.00 Heritage Auctions 25195 PCGS
1982 10C No P - Strong MS66 PCGS. 1982 10C No P - Strong MS66 PCGS. MS-66 288.00 Heritage Auctions 23233 PCGS
1983-D 10C MS67 PCGS. 1983-D 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 35.00 Heritage Auctions 25718 PCGS
1983-D 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). PCGS 1983-D 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). PCGS MS-68 223.25 Heritage Auctions 25219 NGC
1984-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 65% Off Center @9:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1984-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 65% Off Center @9:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 109.00 Heritage Auctions 92442 ANACS
1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair, Capped Die -- MS67 NGC. 1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair, Capped Die -- MS67 NGC. MS-67 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 91807 NGC
1986-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- MS66 ANACS. 1986-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- MS66 ANACS. MS-66 552.00 Heritage Auctions 92444 ANACS
1986-P 10C MS68 NGC. 1986-P 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 114.00 Heritage Auctions 21132 NGC
1986-P 10C MS68 NGC. 1986-P 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21131 NGC
1987-D 10C MS68 PCGS. 1987-D 10C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 57.00 Heritage Auctions 25719 PCGS
1987-P 10C Lincoln Cent / Roosevelt Dime -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS. 1987-P 10C Lincoln Cent / Roosevelt Dime -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 517.00 Heritage Auctions 21643 PCGS
1988-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 45% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1988-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 45% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 89.00 Heritage Auctions 92448 ANACS
1988-P 10C MS68 NGC. 1988-P 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 99.00 Heritage Auctions 21135 NGC
1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC. 1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25432 NGC
1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% off Center -- MS65 PCGS. 1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% off Center -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 45.00 Heritage Auctions 24338 PCGS
1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% off Center @1:00 -- MS60 ANACS. 1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% off Center @1:00 -- MS60 ANACS. MS-63 57.00 Heritage Auctions 92449 ANACS
1990-D 10C MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1/0). PCGS 1990-D 10C MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1/0). PCGS MS-69 470.00 Heritage Auctions 7450 NGC
1991-D 10C MS67 PCGS. 1991-D 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 53.00 Heritage Auctions 21180 PCGS
1992-D 10C MS68 NGC. 1992-D 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21138 NGC
1993-P 10C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Thru, Late Cap Die -- MS63 ANACS. 1993-P 10C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Thru, Late Cap Die -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 52.00 Heritage Auctions 25959 ANACS
1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS. 1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 26378 PCGS
1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS. 1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 130.43 Heritage Auctions 9689 PCGS
1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck, Multistruck -- MS65 NGC. 1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck, Multistruck -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 132.00 Heritage Auctions 92163 NGC
1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS64 NGC. 1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 52.00 Heritage Auctions 25679 NGC
1947 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 3% Clipped Planchet -- VF35 PCGS Secure. 1947 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 3% Clipped Planchet -- VF35 PCGS Secure. MS-63 62.00 Heritage Auctions 21946 PCGS
1994-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- AU58 ANACS. 1994-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- AU58 ANACS. MS-64 74.00 Heritage Auctions 91811 ANACS
1997-D 10C MS68 PCGS. 1997-D 10C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 119.00 Heritage Auctions 25720 PCGS
1997-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS64 NGC. 1997-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 138.00 Heritage Auctions 92165 NGC
1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck Multi Struck, With Obverse Brockage -- MS66 NGC. 1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck Multi Struck, With Obverse Brockage -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 164.50 Heritage Auctions 24205 NGC
1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a 1C Stock Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. 1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a 1C Stock Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 4,465.00 Heritage Auctions 9653 PCGS
(2)1999-P 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Matched Set -- Coin #1 MS64 PCGS and Coin #2 MS65 PCGS. (2)1999-P 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Matched Set -- Coin #1 MS64 PCGS and Coin #2 MS65 PCGS. MS-64 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7966 PCGS
1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck on a Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. 1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck on a Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. MS-64 7,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4418 PCGS
(2)2000-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar -- MS63 ANACS. (2)2000-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 31.00 Heritage Auctions 91822 ANACS
1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-64 73.00 Heritage Auctions 92457 ANACS
2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 25% Brockage Obverse, Strong Clashed Dies on Obverse and Reverse -- MS64 PCGS. 2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 25% Brockage Obverse, Strong Clashed Dies on Obverse and Reverse -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 9360 PCGS
2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike 75% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. 2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike 75% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 114.00 Heritage Auctions 92348 PCGS