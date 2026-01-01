|(10) 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|(10) 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21155
|PCGS
|(4)1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|(4)1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20199
|PCGS
|1947 10C MS66 NGC.
|1947 10C MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|123.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25111
|NGC
|1947 10C MS66 S NGC.
|1947 10C MS66 S NGC.
|MS-66
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93034
|NGC
|1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23090
|PCGS
|1947-S 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Curved Clip @8:00-- MS65 NGC.
|1947-S 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Curved Clip @8:00-- MS65 NGC.
|MS-66
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92307
|NGC
|(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1019/12). PCGS
|(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1019/12). PCGS
|MS-67
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23255
|NGC
|(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1033/12). PCGS
|(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1033/12). PCGS
|MS-67
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21688
|NGC
|(3)1950 10C PR66 PCGS.
|(3)1950 10C PR66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27987
|PCGS
|1950 10C MS67 NGC.
|1950 10C MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21220
|NGC
|(5)1951-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (86/1229). PCGS
|(5)1951-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (86/1229). PCGS
|MS-65
|78.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21113
|NGC
|(5)1951-S 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (594/635). PCGS
|(5)1951-S 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (594/635). PCGS
|MS-66
|36.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25622
|NGC
|(5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS
|(5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS
|MS-65
|18.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21595
|NGC
|1952 10C MS66 PCGS.
|1952 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25227
|PCGS
|1953 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (54/593). PCGS
|1953 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (54/593). PCGS
|MS-65
|15.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24110
|NGC
|1953 10C MS66 PCGS; 1956 MS65 PCGS; 1956 MS67 PCGS; 1957-D MS66 PCGS; 1959 MS66 PCGS; 1963 MS65 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS.
|1953 10C MS66 PCGS; 1956 MS65 PCGS; 1956 MS67 PCGS; 1957-D MS66 PCGS; 1959 MS66 PCGS; 1963 MS65 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS.
|MS-67
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23528
|PCGS
|(2)1954-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|(2)1954-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|121.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25184
|PCGS
|1954 10C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 PR65 PCGS. PCGS
|1954 10C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 PR65 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-65
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29600
|PCGS
|1950-S 10C MS66 PCGS.
|1950-S 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25294
|NGC
|1951 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 5% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC.
|1951 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 5% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC.
|MS-66
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92310
|NGC
|1956 10C MS66 NGC.
|1956 10C MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27226
|NGC
|1956 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1956 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|16.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24131
|PCGS
|(2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC.
|(2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20975
|NGC
|1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-66
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29417
|PCGS
|(1958) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a Defective Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|(1958) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a Defective Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91706
|NGC
|(2)1958 10C MS67 NGC.
|(2)1958 10C MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20976
|NGC
|1959 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1959 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23363
|PCGS
|1959 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|1959 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-67
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25094
|PCGS
|(196X) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- 12% Doubled Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|(196X) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- 12% Doubled Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|27.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91710
|PCGS
|1960 10C Double Die Obverse PR64 ANACS. NGC Census: (36/2528). PCGS
|1960 10C Double Die Obverse PR64 ANACS. NGC Census: (36/2528). PCGS
|MS-64
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24477
|ANACS
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|MS-66
|17.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21639
|NGC
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|MS-66
|15.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27125
|NGC
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|MS-66
|15.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27562
|NGC
|1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS
|1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS
|MS-66
|19.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23606
|NGC
|1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS
|1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS
|MS-66
|26.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23138
|NGC
|1960 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS63 ANACS.
|1960 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-65
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91727
|NGC
|1963 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 NGC.
|1963 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91725
|NGC
|(1964) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar with Obverse Indent -- MS64 NGC.
|(1964) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar with Obverse Indent -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92324
|NGC
|(196X-D) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS64 NGC.
|(196X-D) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|26.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91773
|NGC
|1965 10C MS65 PCGS.
|1965 10C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25229
|PCGS
|1965 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS65 NGC.
|1965 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91787
|NGC
|1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS
|1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS
|MS-68
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21062
|NGC
|1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS
|1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS
|MS-68
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7610
|NGC
|1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Major Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Major Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91793
|NGC
|1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|93.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92416
|ANACS
|1968 10C MS68 PCGS.
|1968 10C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7409
|PCGS
|1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS.
|1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|21,150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3583
|PCGS
|1969 1/10 Balboa -- Struck on a Proof U.
|1969 1/10 Balboa -- Struck on a Proof U.
|MS-67
|6,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7704
|NGC
|1969 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1969 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25715
|PCGS
|1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26129
|PCGS
|1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS
|1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS
|MS-67
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25168
|NGC
|1966 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Clip -- MS63 ANACS.
|1966 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Clip -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-65
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91797
|ANACS
|1971-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Obverse Brockage by Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|1971-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Obverse Brockage by Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91796
|NGC
|(2) 1972-D 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Off-Center, Chainstrike One and Two -- MS65 PCGS.
|(2) 1972-D 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Off-Center, Chainstrike One and Two -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10186
|PCGS
|1972 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|1972 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-67
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25217
|PCGS
|1973 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (3/0). PCGS
|1973 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (3/0). PCGS
|MS-67
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26135
|NGC
|1973 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center, Clad Layer Split After Strike -- MS63 ANACS.
|1973 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center, Clad Layer Split After Strike -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25567
|ANACS
|1974 10C MS66 PCGS.
|1974 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|44066
|PCGS
|1974 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1974 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25130
|PCGS
|1975-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|1975-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21186
|NGC
|1975-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|1975-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3332
|NGC
|1976 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1976 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25716
|PCGS
|1976 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Flip Over, Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|1976 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Flip Over, Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25368
|PCGS
|1977 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1977 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|36.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21179
|PCGS
|1977 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS66 NGC.
|1977 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|81.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23523
|NGC
|1978 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 NGC.
|1978 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25870
|NGC
|1978-D 10C MS67+ NGC.
|1978-D 10C MS67+ NGC.
|MS-67
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23261
|NGC
|1979 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1979 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25131
|PCGS
|1979 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar, Reverse Struck Thru -- MS64 NGC.
|1979 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar, Reverse Struck Thru -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26481
|NGC
|(19XX)-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center on Double Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|(19XX)-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center on Double Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91804
|NGC
|1980-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Missing Clad Layer -- MS64 ANACS.
|1980-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Missing Clad Layer -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92346
|ANACS
|1981-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 55% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1981-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 55% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92436
|ANACS
|1981-P 10C Double Struck 2nd Strike, 95% off-Center Uniface MS64 ANACS.
|1981-P 10C Double Struck 2nd Strike, 95% off-Center Uniface MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|60.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23811
|ANACS
|1982 10C No Mintmark - Strong, MS66 PCGS.
|1982 10C No Mintmark - Strong, MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25195
|PCGS
|1982 10C No P - Strong MS66 PCGS.
|1982 10C No P - Strong MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23233
|PCGS
|1983-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1983-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25718
|PCGS
|1983-D 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). PCGS
|1983-D 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). PCGS
|MS-68
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25219
|NGC
|1984-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 65% Off Center @9:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1984-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 65% Off Center @9:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92442
|ANACS
|1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair, Capped Die -- MS67 NGC.
|1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair, Capped Die -- MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91807
|NGC
|1986-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- MS66 ANACS.
|1986-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- MS66 ANACS.
|MS-66
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92444
|ANACS
|1986-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|1986-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21132
|NGC
|1986-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|1986-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21131
|NGC
|1987-D 10C MS68 PCGS.
|1987-D 10C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25719
|PCGS
|1987-P 10C Lincoln Cent / Roosevelt Dime -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS.
|1987-P 10C Lincoln Cent / Roosevelt Dime -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|517.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21643
|PCGS
|1988-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 45% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1988-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 45% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92448
|ANACS
|1988-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|1988-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21135
|NGC
|1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC.
|1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25432
|NGC
|1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% off Center -- MS65 PCGS.
|1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% off Center -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24338
|PCGS
|1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% off Center @1:00 -- MS60 ANACS.
|1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% off Center @1:00 -- MS60 ANACS.
|MS-63
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92449
|ANACS
|1990-D 10C MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1/0). PCGS
|1990-D 10C MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1/0). PCGS
|MS-69
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7450
|NGC
|1991-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1991-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21180
|PCGS
|1992-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|1992-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21138
|NGC
|1993-P 10C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Thru, Late Cap Die -- MS63 ANACS.
|1993-P 10C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Thru, Late Cap Die -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25959
|ANACS
|1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS.
|1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26378
|PCGS
|1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS.
|1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|130.43
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9689
|PCGS
|1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck, Multistruck -- MS65 NGC.
|1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck, Multistruck -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92163
|NGC
|1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25679
|NGC
|1947 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 3% Clipped Planchet -- VF35 PCGS Secure.
|1947 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 3% Clipped Planchet -- VF35 PCGS Secure.
|MS-63
|62.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21946
|PCGS
|1994-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- AU58 ANACS.
|1994-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- AU58 ANACS.
|MS-64
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91811
|ANACS
|1997-D 10C MS68 PCGS.
|1997-D 10C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25720
|PCGS
|1997-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|1997-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92165
|NGC
|1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck Multi Struck, With Obverse Brockage -- MS66 NGC.
|1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck Multi Struck, With Obverse Brockage -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24205
|NGC
|1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a 1C Stock Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a 1C Stock Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|4,465.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9653
|PCGS
|(2)1999-P 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Matched Set -- Coin #1 MS64 PCGS and Coin #2 MS65 PCGS.
|(2)1999-P 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Matched Set -- Coin #1 MS64 PCGS and Coin #2 MS65 PCGS.
|MS-64
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7966
|PCGS
|1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck on a Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck on a Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|MS-64
|7,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4418
|PCGS
|(2)2000-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar -- MS63 ANACS.
|(2)2000-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91822
|ANACS
|1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-64
|73.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92457
|ANACS
|2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 25% Brockage Obverse, Strong Clashed Dies on Obverse and Reverse -- MS64 PCGS.
|2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 25% Brockage Obverse, Strong Clashed Dies on Obverse and Reverse -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9360
|PCGS
|2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike 75% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike 75% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92348
|PCGS