|1796 10C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|1796 10C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23225
|Genuine PCGS
|1796 10C -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1796 10C -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|8,812.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3524
|NGC Details
|1797 10C 13 Stars -- Damaged, Retoned -- ANACS.
|1797 10C 13 Stars -- Damaged, Retoned -- ANACS.
|VG-8
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4519
|ANACS
|1797 10C 13 Stars -- NGC Details.
|1797 10C 13 Stars -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|3,818.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4091
|NGC Details
|1798 10C Large 8 -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS.
|1798 10C Large 8 -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS.
|VG-8
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27134
|ANACS
|1798 10C Large 8 -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. Fine Details Net VG8. NGC Census: (1/42). PCGS
|1798 10C Large 8 -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. Fine Details Net VG8. NGC Census: (1/42). PCGS
|VG-8
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7441
|ANACS
|1800 10C -- Bent, Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1800 10C -- Bent, Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VG-8
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21323
|ANACS
|1800 10C -- Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS.
|1800 10C -- Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS.
|G-4
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27347
|ANACS
|1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|3,360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27166
|Details NGC
|1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VG-8
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45172
|Genuine PCGS
|1802 10C -- Holed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802 10C -- Holed -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21190
|Genuine PCGS
|1802 10C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|1802 10C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|G-4
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5194
|NGC Details
|1803 10C -- Bent, Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS.
|1803 10C -- Bent, Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS.
|G-4
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27351
|ANACS
|1803 10C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1803 10C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3287
|ANACS
|1804 10C 13 Stars on Reverse -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|1804 10C 13 Stars on Reverse -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4176
|ANACS
|1804 10C 14 Stars on Reverse -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|1804 10C 14 Stars on Reverse -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|13,602.98
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3811
|NGC Details
|1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,520.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7111
|Genuine PCGS
|1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|1,740.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25177
|Genuine PCGS
|1807 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-1. NGC Census: (7/201). PCGS
|1807 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-1. NGC Census: (7/201). PCGS
|F-12
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7449
|NGC Details
|1807 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|300.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25265
|Genuine PCGS