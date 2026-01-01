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Draped Bust Dime

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Draped Bust Dime

Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1796 1796 3,660 4,590 6,190 7,310 10,560 14,560 16,250 17,940 19,810 21,060 23,440 26,060 45,310 60,310 104,380 203,130 793,750 1,187,500
1797 13 Stars 1797 13 Stars 3,240 4,620 6,310 10,410 18,190 20,630 23,060 29,060 36,690 39,060 45,630 64,380 85,630 200,000 450,000 -.- -.- -.-
1797 16 Stars 1797 16 Stars 2,550 4,110 5,810 7,500 11,660 17,940 21,560 26,560 29,310 31,690 34,810 41,810 48,130 73,130 137,500 237,500 -.- -.-
1798 Large 8 1798 Large 8 810 1,290 2,190 3,030 4,560 5,590 5,970 6,470 7,280 9,470 14,560 21,560 34,060 49,380 77,350 118,750 -.- -.-
1798 Small 8 1798 Small 8 1,500 2,460 3,540 5,340 10,660 11,970 12,940 14,560 17,190 21,880 24,060 26,880 40,630 86,880 149,500 268,750 -.- -.-
1798/97 13 Stars Reverse 1798/97 13 Stars Reverse 2,580 3,510 5,190 7,020 17,190 30,690 37,500 44,380 51,560 53,750 57,810 64,060 156,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798/97 16 Stars Reverse 1798/97 16 Stars Reverse 1,230 1,620 2,130 2,940 4,090 4,690 4,840 6,780 9,190 9,560 10,190 13,750 16,940 26,250 67,190 112,500 -.- -.-
1800 1800 870 1,140 1,710 3,180 4,840 7,060 9,780 12,280 16,060 20,000 21,880 23,750 44,440 59,380 102,050 187,500 -.- -.-
1801 1801 990 1,740 2,310 3,930 6,660 13,440 15,560 19,690 27,810 31,880 40,630 44,690 53,130 60,630 100,000 -.- -.- -.-
1802 1802 2,310 3,090 3,660 6,180 11,780 14,380 17,810 21,690 30,630 40,630 51,560 95,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 1803 1,260 1,950 2,340 3,630 7,030 10,410 18,310 23,190 35,940 45,630 53,060 84,380 143,750 275,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 13 Stars Reverse 1804 13 Stars Reverse 4,350 8,280 14,380 27,810 35,940 64,380 80,940 115,940 268,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 14 Stars Reverse 1804 14 Stars Reverse 9,750 15,000 25,000 32,500 50,000 77,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1805 4 Berries 1805 4 Berries 690 960 1,530 2,100 3,190 4,470 4,810 5,780 6,690 7,310 7,780 8,690 10,190 19,690 38,750 74,380 150,000 -.-
1805 5 Berries 1805 5 Berries 800 1,250 1,750 2,250 3,250 4,500 -.- 6,500 -.- -.- -.- 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1807 1807 630 870 1,350 2,010 3,220 3,880 4,160 4,780 5,810 6,250 6,410 7,940 10,310 19,440 39,690 62,500 120,630 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 10C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1796 10C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 23225 Genuine PCGS
1796 10C -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1796 10C -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. EF-40 8,812.50 Heritage Auctions 3524 NGC Details
1797 10C 13 Stars -- Damaged, Retoned -- ANACS. 1797 10C 13 Stars -- Damaged, Retoned -- ANACS. VG-8 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 4519 ANACS
1797 10C 13 Stars -- NGC Details. 1797 10C 13 Stars -- NGC Details. VG-8 3,818.75 Heritage Auctions 4091 NGC Details
1798 10C Large 8 -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. 1798 10C Large 8 -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. VG-8 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27134 ANACS
1798 10C Large 8 -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. Fine Details Net VG8. NGC Census: (1/42). PCGS 1798 10C Large 8 -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. Fine Details Net VG8. NGC Census: (1/42). PCGS VG-8 881.25 Heritage Auctions 7441 ANACS
1800 10C -- Bent, Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1800 10C -- Bent, Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. VG-8 360.00 Heritage Auctions 21323 ANACS
1800 10C -- Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS. 1800 10C -- Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS. G-4 720.00 Heritage Auctions 27347 ANACS
1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,360.00 Heritage Auctions 27166 Details NGC
1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 780.00 Heritage Auctions 45172 Genuine PCGS
1802 10C -- Holed -- PCGS Genuine. 1802 10C -- Holed -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 720.00 Heritage Auctions 21190 Genuine PCGS
1802 10C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1802 10C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details. G-4 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5194 NGC Details
1803 10C -- Bent, Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS. 1803 10C -- Bent, Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS. G-4 720.00 Heritage Auctions 27351 ANACS
1803 10C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1803 10C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-20 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 3287 ANACS
1804 10C 13 Stars on Reverse -- Scratched -- ANACS. 1804 10C 13 Stars on Reverse -- Scratched -- ANACS. AU-55 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 4176 ANACS
1804 10C 14 Stars on Reverse -- Stained -- NGC Details. 1804 10C 14 Stars on Reverse -- Stained -- NGC Details. AU-50 13,602.98 Heritage Auctions 3811 NGC Details
1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,520.00 Heritage Auctions 7111 Genuine PCGS
1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 1,740.00 Heritage Auctions 25177 Genuine PCGS
1807 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-1. NGC Census: (7/201). PCGS 1807 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-1. NGC Census: (7/201). PCGS F-12 558.13 Heritage Auctions 7449 NGC Details
1807 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 300.00 Heritage Auctions 25265 Genuine PCGS