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Coronet Large Cent

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Coronet Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Coronet Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Coronet Large Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
1848 Modified Portrait1848 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 34.50 57.50 120 174 186 210 300 330 325 360 450 550 600 825 730 1,000 1,690 18,000 2,090 13,130
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1847 1C XF40 PCGS. 1847 1C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25016 PCGS
1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 159.00 Heritage Auctions 21044 Details NGC