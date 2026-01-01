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Draped Bust Large Cent

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Draped Bust Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1804 1804 1,850 3,090 4,950 6,330 12,000 14,000 21,880 35,000 52,440 67,810 160,630 181,250 193,750 -.- 218,750 300,000 593,750 -.- -.- -.-
1804 Restrike, struck circa 1860 1804 Restrike, struck circa 1860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 -.- -.- 1,250 -.- -.- 1,500 2,000 2,250 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. VF-30 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 3045 ANACS
1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. 1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. F-12 940.00 Heritage Auctions 1106 CSN