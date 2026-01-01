|1839 $5 -- Altered Surface.
|1839 $5 -- Altered Surface.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8487
|Genuine PCGS
|1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25857
|ANACS
|1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22066
|Genuine PCGS
|1840 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1840 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25337
|NGC
|1841 $5 AU50 NGC.
|1841 $5 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5699
|NGC
|1841 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1841 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|1,821.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4612
|PCGS
|1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6184
|NGC Details
|1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS
|1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10074
|NGC Details
|1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27794
|Details NGC
|1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25406
|Genuine PCGS
|1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS
|1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS
|AU-50
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8619
|NGC Details
|1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22133
|Details NGC
|1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27785
|Genuine PCGS
|1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS
|1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS
|AU-50
|446.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23925
|Genuine PCGS
|1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS
|1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS
|MS-60
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10932
|ANACS
|1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS
|1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS
|EF-45
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9548
|ANACS
|1847 $5 -- Altered Surface.
|1847 $5 -- Altered Surface.
|AU-50
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21881
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|348.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28399
|Details NGC
|1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28398
|Details NGC
|1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7788
|Genuine PCGS
|1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22345
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21607
|Details NGC
|1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21319
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25824
|Details NGC
|1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25591
|Details NGC
|1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS
|1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS
|AU-50
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8955
|NGC Details
|1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS
|1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS
|VF-20
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9556
|CSN
|1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23783
|Details NGC
|1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|468.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23764
|Details NGC
|1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7791
|Genuine PCGS
|1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS
|1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS
|VF-20
|334.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21824
|CSN
|1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23681
|Details NGC
|1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23784
|Details NGC
|1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS
|1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27370
|Details NGC
|1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45815
|Details NGC
|1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7990
|Details NGC
|1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|364.80
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21321
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28307
|NGC Details
|1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS
|1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS
|EF-40
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8581
|ANACS
|1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS
|1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS
|AU-50
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10950
|NGC Details
|1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21978
|Genuine PCGS
|1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|851.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6693
|NGC Details
|1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8282
|Details NGC
|1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22160
|Details NGC
|1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|706.18
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23768
|PCGS Genuine
|1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26235
|Genuine PCGS
|1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24316
|Details NGC
|1862 $5 AU50 NGC.
|1862 $5 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6806
|NGC
|1862 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1862 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3311
|NGC
|1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified
|1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified
|AU-50
|5,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3557
|Genuine PCGS
|1863 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1863 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|19,975.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3965
|NGC
|1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5039
|CSN
|1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5298
|NGC Details
|1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6444
|ANACS
|1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|4,993.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5188
|NGC Details
|1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|1,997.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5040
|CSN
|1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details.
|1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7997
|Details NGC
|1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,220.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3780
|Details NGC
|1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS
|1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS
|AU-50
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8577
|NGC Details
|1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45828
|Details NGC
|1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS
|1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS
|EF-40
|851.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8616
|NGC Details
|1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS
|1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS
|EF-40
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8362
|NGC Details
|1869 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1869 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|8,700.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4016
|PCGS
|1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5044
|ANACS
|1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS
|1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS
|EF-40
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8585
|CSN
|1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|1,187.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6457
|CSN
|1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45831
|Details NGC
|1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4469
|PCGS Genuine
|1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5302
|NGC Details
|1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS
|1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS
|AU-50
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9569
|ANACS
|1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC.
|1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21563
|NGC
|1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7654
|Details NGC
|1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS
|1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS
|AU-50
|2,056.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24124
|NGC
|1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|5,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7320
|Details NGC
|1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS
|1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS
|EF-40
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8680
|NGC Details
|1876 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1876 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5518
|NGC
|1876 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1876 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|6,756.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4123
|NGC
|1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6740
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS
|1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS
|AU-50
|1,468.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6179
|PCGS Genuine
|1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24317
|Genuine PCGS
|1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22163
|Details NGC
|1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS
|1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS
|AU-55
|387.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28510
|NGC
|1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS
|1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS
|AU-55
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10968
|NGC
|1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS
|1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27424
|Details NGC
|1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27755
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS.
|(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27569
|PCGS
|(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS.
|(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27570
|PCGS
|(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27573
|NGC
|(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|736.73
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27572
|NGC
|1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS
|1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS
|EF-40
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10987
|CSN
|1883 $5 AU55 PCGS.
|1883 $5 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|326.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22170
|PCGS
|1884 $5 AU58 ANACS.
|1884 $5 AU58 ANACS.
|AU-58
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27574
|ANACS
|1884 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1884 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24291
|NGC
|1885 $5 AU55 ANACS.
|1885 $5 AU55 ANACS.
|AU-55
|366.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24293
|ANACS
|1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS
|1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS
|AU-55
|367.78
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10993
|NGC
|1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS
|1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS
|AU-55
|367.78
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10996
|NGC
|1886 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1886 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24296
|NGC
|1887-S $5 AU58 NGC.
|1887-S $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|350.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22447
|NGC
|1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS
|1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS
|AU-58
|363.08
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8969
|NGC
|1888 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1888 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|399.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21550
|PCGS
|1888 $5 AU55 PCGS.
|1888 $5 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|399.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22237
|PCGS
|1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28415
|Details NGC
|1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS.
|1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27206
|ANACS
|1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27500
|Details NGC
|1890 $5 AU50 NGC.
|1890 $5 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8277
|NGC
|1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|MS-60
|348.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24318
|Genuine PCGS
|1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS
|1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS
|MS-60
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8860
|NGC Details
|1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS
|1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS
|AU-50
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21657
|Details NGC
|1892 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1892 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26211
|NGC
|1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS
|1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS
|MS-60
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22275
|Details NGC
|1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|350.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24534
|NGC Details
|1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30496
|NGC Details
|1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS
|1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS
|MS-60
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20582
|Details NGC
|1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure.
|1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure.
|AU-55
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29916
|PCGS
|1895 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1895 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|350.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21590
|NGC
|1895 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1895 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22455
|NGC
|1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS
|1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS
|AU-55
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8638
|NGC
|1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-58
|397.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11025
|PCGS
|1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS
|1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS
|AU-55
|528.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11027
|PCGS
|1897 $5 AU58 ANACS.
|1897 $5 AU58 ANACS.
|AU-58
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24312
|ANACS
|1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS
|1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS
|MS-60
|446.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20903
|Details NGC
|1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS
|1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS
|MS-60
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9573
|NGC Details
|1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS
|1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS
|MS-60
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8978
|PCGS Genuine
|1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS
|1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS
|MS-60
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8933
|PCGS Genuine
|(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21604
|NGC
|(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|920.03
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21605
|NGC
|(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28330
|NGC
|(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28331
|NGC
|1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS
|1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS
|MS-60
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8943
|NGC Details
|1902 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1902 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21613
|NGC
|1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS
|1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS
|MS-60
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20278
|Details NGC
|1903 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1903 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21752
|PCGS
|1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS
|1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS
|AU-50
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22440
|NGC Details
|1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS
|1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS
|MS-60
|481.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21383
|Details NGC
|1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS
|1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS
|MS-60
|284.35
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8873
|NGC Details
|1905 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1905 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26214
|NGC
|1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|399.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25256
|PCGS Genuine
|1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS
|1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS
|AU-55
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9531
|ANACS
|1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22083
|Genuine PCGS
|1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22488
|NGC Details
|(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28339
|NGC
|(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28340
|NGC