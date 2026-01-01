1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified

1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified

AU-50

5,280.00

3557

Genuine PCGS