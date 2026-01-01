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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1839 No Motto1839 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,810 1,800 2,220 2,630 2,970 5,750 8,470 12,940 20,940 36,940 66,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-C No Motto1839-C No Motto 2,190 2,670 3,690 5,780 14,060 12,500 20,440 26,810 29,060 31,810 35,310 40,940 54,690 82,810 370,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-D No Motto1839-D No Motto 3,090 4,530 5,440 6,190 11,590 13,500 13,060 17,500 35,940 40,690 52,940 67,810 100,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Broad Mill No Motto1840 Broad Mill No Motto -.- -.- 700 850 1,050 1,250 1,450 -.- 2,000 3,000 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Narrow Mill No Motto1840 Narrow Mill No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 2,090 2,440 3,340 4,560 5,160 7,060 14,690 50,050 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-C No Motto1840-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,810 3,190 5,470 7,000 7,090 8,560 11,160 14,310 24,380 29,690 46,560 68,130 95,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-D Small D No Motto1840-D Small D No Motto -.- -.- 2,500 3,350 5,000 6,000 6,750 -.- 8,000 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-D Tall D No Motto1840-D Tall D No Motto 1,590 2,010 2,810 3,470 5,160 5,500 6,810 7,660 9,590 14,060 23,060 29,690 40,950 60,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O Broad Mill No Motto1840-O Broad Mill No Motto -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,600 2,000 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O Narrow Mill No Motto1840-O Narrow Mill No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 2,440 1,950 3,220 4,030 5,160 6,410 13,440 16,690 26,560 49,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 No Motto1841 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,590 1,500 2,190 2,720 3,530 4,090 5,280 6,060 9,310 14,560 23,210 43,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 -.- -.-
1841-C No Motto1841-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,970 3,280 5,720 3,000 8,280 9,190 11,470 14,190 18,440 23,560 36,730 47,190 60,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841-D Small D No Motto1841-D Small D No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,840 2,840 4,590 5,500 6,060 6,910 9,340 10,560 16,560 22,190 28,440 36,560 61,430 99,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841-D Tall D No Motto1841-D Tall D No Motto -.- -.- 2,000 2,750 4,850 6,000 8,750 -.- 9,500 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Large Letters No Motto1842 Large Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,720 2,160 3,030 2,750 4,030 6,440 8,090 9,720 15,630 21,130 27,630 36,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Letters No Motto1842 Small Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,780 2,780 3,500 3,310 4,470 8,280 11,190 17,310 21,780 29,060 40,630 51,350 71,310 115,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 -.- -.-
1842-C Large Date No Motto1842-C Large Date No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,910 2,940 4,560 2,850 6,840 7,690 9,090 14,190 17,190 19,190 27,630 38,350 49,080 123,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-C Small Date No Motto1842-C Small Date No Motto 5,310 6,780 9,690 14,690 20,000 25,000 30,630 33,440 36,880 54,060 95,550 107,580 140,630 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-D Large Date, Large Letters No Motto1842-D Large Date, Large Letters No Motto 2,130 2,910 4,590 6,190 10,410 11,500 15,000 20,940 28,440 41,940 60,130 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-D Small Date, Small Letters No Motto1842-D Small Date, Small Letters No Motto 1,380 1,650 2,220 3,220 4,410 4,750 5,720 6,340 7,660 10,440 16,690 19,810 32,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O No Motto1842-O No Motto 1,370 1,620 2,660 3,880 5,660 7,000 11,160 14,380 22,190 25,810 31,560 37,380 43,230 58,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 No Motto1843 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,910 2,660 4,940 12,340 26,850 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-C No Motto1843-C No Motto 1,470 1,590 2,090 3,280 5,530 3,500 7,560 8,590 10,190 13,060 17,810 21,690 26,810 37,190 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-D Medium D No Motto1843-D Medium D No Motto 1,500 1,860 2,440 3,220 4,840 4,250 6,220 6,810 7,630 9,340 11,030 12,310 20,630 33,350 71,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Large Letters No Motto1843-O Large Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,720 1,950 4,000 4,310 5,470 7,000 16,560 20,630 24,690 39,190 51,350 96,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Small Letters No Motto1843-O Small Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,500 2,590 3,250 4,410 5,590 7,660 11,000 20,940 22,810 35,430 51,350 76,380 100,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 No Motto1844 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,090 3,590 5,030 12,340 16,320 73,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 200,000 -.-
1844-C No Motto1844-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,840 2,910 5,280 4,350 6,910 7,720 8,590 15,310 19,810 23,440 29,380 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-D No Motto1844-D No Motto 1,410 2,190 2,470 2,940 4,590 4,000 5,940 6,590 7,590 9,030 10,810 12,220 23,440 38,190 58,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-O No Motto1844-O No Motto 1,370 1,440 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,150 1,530 2,000 2,910 3,690 6,030 8,090 9,660 19,190 47,130 60,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 No Motto1845 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,970 2,910 4,780 9,340 20,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185,000 -.-
1845-D No Motto1845-D No Motto 1,380 1,590 1,940 2,720 4,590 5,250 5,590 6,340 7,720 9,160 11,090 12,340 19,190 34,780 56,230 100,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845-O No Motto1845-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,470 2,060 3,500 4,560 6,440 7,060 10,470 16,560 22,060 38,440 75,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Large Date No Motto1846 Large Date No Motto -.- -.- 700 875 950 1,000 1,050 -.- 1,300 1,450 2,500 -.- 5,500 16,500 23,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Small Date No Motto1846 Small Date No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,810 2,160 3,220 5,840 14,630 23,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-C No Motto1846-C No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,940 3,060 5,910 5,000 7,630 9,660 12,940 15,310 20,440 29,060 50,050 71,880 95,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-D No Motto1846-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,780 2,310 3,780 3,500 5,560 6,030 6,780 9,280 14,690 20,940 28,560 43,440 55,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-D/D No Motto1846-D/D No Motto -.- -.- 1,850 2,350 3,350 3,850 4,500 -.- 7,000 9,000 16,000 -.- 35,000 46,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O No Motto1846-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,840 2,940 3,350 5,190 5,720 8,910 11,410 17,190 26,880 44,060 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 No Motto1847 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,690 2,030 2,310 3,160 5,310 12,220 43,550 117,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847/7 No Motto1847/7 No Motto -.- -.- 700 875 950 1,000 1,100 -.- 1,250 1,650 3,250 -.- 4,850 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-C No Motto1847-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,810 2,310 4,090 3,000 5,440 6,000 8,470 9,810 13,440 15,410 21,690 40,940 53,630 93,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-D No Motto1847-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,280 2,780 4,560 4,500 5,280 5,720 6,720 8,840 11,560 14,060 19,690 34,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O No Motto1847-O No Motto 2,220 2,970 5,810 7,810 12,190 15,500 15,940 17,810 23,440 33,440 40,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 No Motto1848 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,720 2,310 3,090 4,310 14,060 27,630 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 135,000 -.- -.-
1848-C No Motto1848-C No Motto 1,370 1,470 2,030 2,780 4,560 5,000 5,720 6,780 7,410 11,380 18,130 21,560 32,190 49,690 76,050 95,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848-D No Motto1848-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,090 2,970 4,160 4,500 5,660 6,190 9,160 13,190 15,940 18,440 24,690 33,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848-D/D No Motto1848-D/D No Motto -.- -.- 4,350 6,000 10,500 12,500 15,000 -.- 20,000 28,500 32,500 -.- 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 No Motto1849 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,150 1,490 1,510 1,690 2,340 3,690 4,530 6,440 18,010 26,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-C No Motto1849-C No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,160 2,660 4,220 2,750 5,280 5,940 6,340 8,340 14,060 16,060 20,630 39,560 64,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-D No Motto1849-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,940 2,940 5,440 4,850 6,500 7,190 8,340 11,560 17,190 20,310 27,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 No Motto1850 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,150 1,590 1,880 2,190 3,030 4,690 5,810 9,840 24,190 42,580 70,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-C No Motto1850-C No Motto 1,770 2,100 2,410 2,660 3,720 2,850 5,310 5,720 7,160 9,220 13,440 15,310 23,310 33,190 87,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-D No Motto1850-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,940 2,410 4,220 3,250 5,530 6,530 7,220 12,160 30,630 35,750 61,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 No Motto1851 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,410 2,560 3,530 10,160 30,880 64,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-C No Motto1851-C No Motto 1,590 1,740 2,030 2,910 4,090 3,850 6,160 6,780 7,720 10,410 16,560 21,060 42,940 54,690 74,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-D No Motto1851-D No Motto 1,380 1,530 2,160 2,530 3,970 4,850 5,780 6,940 8,410 10,440 14,810 17,060 25,550 40,630 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O No Motto1851-O No Motto 1,410 1,560 1,880 2,340 3,310 3,350 4,970 6,160 8,280 9,410 15,310 17,810 28,410 53,950 98,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 No Motto1852 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,630 1,840 2,030 3,310 6,590 11,090 40,950 92,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-C No Motto1852-C No Motto 1,370 1,410 1,970 2,530 4,560 4,500 5,720 6,090 6,560 8,090 9,090 11,090 17,810 32,190 50,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-D No Motto1852-D No Motto 1,370 1,530 2,030 3,030 4,380 3,750 6,810 7,590 8,410 9,530 11,470 14,060 24,380 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 No Motto1853 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,840 2,030 3,500 6,470 18,190 51,350 110,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-C No Motto1853-C No Motto 1,370 1,530 1,940 2,530 4,470 4,000 5,720 6,220 7,220 8,190 9,560 14,060 21,560 29,060 69,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-D No Motto1853-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,840 2,530 4,340 3,850 5,440 6,220 7,060 8,720 9,910 11,160 14,810 24,380 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 No Motto1854 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,690 2,190 2,470 4,410 9,910 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-C No Motto1854-C No Motto 1,370 1,560 1,840 2,690 4,720 3,350 5,840 6,470 7,280 8,340 14,380 18,440 30,630 46,480 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-D No Motto1854-D No Motto 1,370 1,590 1,840 2,410 4,560 3,850 6,090 6,720 7,470 10,160 11,440 14,060 16,940 28,750 62,730 90,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O No Motto1854-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 2,350 2,060 3,560 4,280 6,410 11,060 15,690 22,190 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S No Motto1854-S No Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,093,750 -.- 2,312,500 2,468,750 2,562,500 2,718,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 No Motto1855 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,720 2,280 2,810 4,090 8,810 23,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-C No Motto1855-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,690 2,530 5,090 3,000 6,340 6,970 9,560 11,590 13,440 15,810 23,440 51,250 64,690 94,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-D No Motto1855-D No Motto 1,370 1,830 2,470 3,190 4,440 5,250 6,440 7,090 9,470 15,440 19,690 24,060 30,880 51,350 65,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O No Motto1855-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,590 2,160 4,970 4,750 6,560 7,440 9,090 13,850 27,190 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S No Motto1855-S No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,840 2,850 3,310 4,280 7,160 8,350 15,630 22,810 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 No Motto1856 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,970 2,440 3,910 8,030 19,830 57,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-C No Motto1856-C No Motto 1,370 1,620 1,910 2,410 3,310 2,750 5,280 5,720 6,530 8,090 15,940 24,050 37,380 55,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-D No Motto1856-D No Motto 1,410 1,710 2,160 3,030 4,160 3,650 4,840 5,720 7,840 10,310 14,190 16,560 19,190 39,060 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O No Motto1856-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,560 1,970 3,030 3,350 5,440 6,690 9,440 12,810 18,130 28,440 42,250 87,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S No Motto1856-S No Motto 1,410 1,440 1,560 1,660 1,720 1,600 2,340 2,720 4,090 5,810 9,130 11,840 22,310 40,950 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 No Motto1857 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,220 2,410 4,250 9,030 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 130,000 145,000 195,000
1857-C No Motto1857-C No Motto 1,560 1,710 1,940 2,440 3,810 3,750 5,530 6,090 6,970 8,280 10,720 17,190 25,310 45,050 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-D No Motto1857-D No Motto 1,740 2,010 2,340 2,970 4,660 3,850 6,380 6,630 8,090 14,060 18,560 22,310 31,810 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O No Motto1857-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,780 3,970 3,850 5,470 5,970 6,910 14,190 28,130 32,190 42,810 60,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S No Motto1857-S No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,850 2,060 2,780 3,280 6,590 8,630 10,280 14,690 27,630 40,630 97,500 164,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 No Motto1858 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,500 2,560 2,910 3,340 3,810 4,690 6,440 7,410 9,560 16,560 45,310 86,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 115,000 160,000
1858-C No Motto1858-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,590 2,500 3,690 4,000 4,810 5,410 7,440 11,560 15,310 16,560 22,310 42,250 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-D No Motto1858-D No Motto 1,470 1,710 2,340 2,910 4,380 3,750 6,090 6,720 8,220 11,440 14,060 20,560 25,310 55,630 78,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S No Motto1858-S No Motto 1,370 1,590 2,220 2,720 4,280 6,000 5,910 6,780 12,030 20,940 44,380 58,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 No Motto1859 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,560 1,900 2,440 3,310 4,220 4,810 6,840 8,410 11,540 29,060 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1859-C No Motto1859-C No Motto 1,370 1,470 1,810 2,410 4,220 5,000 5,690 6,660 7,690 11,560 15,690 18,560 22,440 45,630 89,050 137,500 203,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-D No Motto1859-D No Motto 1,470 1,650 2,440 3,660 4,690 5,250 6,220 7,030 8,160 13,310 15,940 25,000 41,560 66,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S No Motto1859-S No Motto 1,590 2,130 2,660 3,090 4,940 6,350 5,590 6,810 9,530 11,560 23,440 26,880 42,580 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 No Motto1860 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,560 1,850 2,030 2,280 2,910 3,810 9,060 10,410 14,630 21,520 42,580 75,730 109,380 -.- -.- -.- 20,000 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1860-C No Motto1860-C No Motto 1,370 1,530 1,910 2,470 4,780 6,000 7,470 8,060 8,970 10,970 13,130 14,690 17,310 32,500 58,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-D No Motto1860-D No Motto 1,410 1,620 2,030 2,440 4,560 5,350 5,840 7,720 9,340 12,340 15,310 17,810 25,630 51,880 81,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S No Motto1860-S No Motto 1,370 1,710 2,030 2,310 5,160 7,500 7,910 8,690 10,780 21,060 35,630 62,500 76,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 No Motto1861 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,780 1,940 2,090 2,560 3,590 7,310 12,220 35,940 122,850 195,000 -.- -.- 32,500 57,500 92,500 125,000 160,000
1861-C No Motto1861-C No Motto 2,580 3,330 5,190 9,030 14,310 20,000 17,940 22,940 26,560 34,810 45,310 53,630 69,550 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-D No Motto1861-D No Motto 9,900 11,400 14,380 26,880 46,880 55,000 58,560 70,440 76,880 93,130 101,880 112,780 143,000 386,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S No Motto1861-S No Motto 2,070 3,910 5,160 6,530 9,660 11,500 14,810 17,810 19,690 24,690 45,630 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 No Motto1862 No Motto 1,370 1,410 1,910 2,970 5,440 9,000 9,660 14,940 18,560 21,810 25,000 37,060 48,430 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1862-S No Motto1862-S No Motto 5,370 9,030 11,090 11,720 14,310 18,000 18,440 24,060 26,060 36,880 51,880 62,500 86,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 No Motto1863 No Motto 4,500 5,100 6,060 7,660 11,840 20,000 24,190 28,060 46,250 75,000 91,880 103,350 110,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1863-S No Motto1863-S No Motto 1,770 2,250 3,340 4,060 7,970 25,000 12,060 21,560 26,560 35,940 45,630 66,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 No Motto1864 No Motto 3,180 4,230 5,310 8,060 11,720 18,500 15,630 22,440 24,060 29,060 46,880 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1864-S No Motto1864-S No Motto 13,750 15,630 25,630 40,630 64,060 82,500 87,500 91,560 134,380 243,750 281,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 No Motto1865 No Motto 4,350 5,690 7,340 9,280 13,560 40,000 20,630 29,690 30,940 38,130 54,690 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1865-S No Motto1865-S No Motto 1,500 1,970 2,310 3,560 7,410 8,500 10,220 11,060 14,060 19,560 25,630 39,380 48,130 61,880 87,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S No Motto1866-S No Motto 1,620 2,190 2,440 3,060 6,840 9,000 11,060 12,810 19,060 25,630 48,130 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto on Reverse1866-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,620 1,890 2,660 4,560 4,500 7,750 8,470 11,530 18,750 27,500 31,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 2,090 3,060 3,000 4,090 5,690 7,030 9,160 13,060 15,180 24,690 55,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,550 -.- 9,310 10,440 12,060 19,690 48,880 89,050 125,450 -.- -.- -.- 35,000 57,500 80,000 100,000 175,000
1867 Motto on Reverse1867 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,380 2,220 2,970 4,500 4,440 5,660 6,940 9,660 15,940 25,680 39,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 23,500 32,500 48,500 75,000
1867-S Motto on Reverse1867-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 3,030 4,750 7,280 7,910 11,860 24,190 36,880 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 1,970 1,450 3,340 3,810 5,160 8,970 14,060 17,810 33,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 23,500 32,500 40,000 65,000
1868-S Motto on Reverse1868-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 1,840 2,800 3,160 3,660 4,780 8,090 21,910 30,310 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 1,970 3,280 4,350 6,910 8,660 10,090 12,810 20,940 27,310 30,940 35,630 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 15,000 32,500 40,000 65,000
1869-S Motto on Reverse1869-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 3,090 2,250 4,590 4,940 6,030 9,780 20,630 26,460 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,530 2,530 2,500 3,090 4,160 6,250 9,970 19,060 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 16,500 35,000 70,000 92,500
1870-CC Motto on Reverse1870-CC Motto on Reverse 12,600 17,810 29,690 35,440 71,560 85,000 97,810 104,440 123,830 159,250 208,000 228,130 281,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto on Reverse1870-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 1,970 3,060 3,850 4,810 7,410 10,780 14,060 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,380 2,340 2,500 3,530 4,720 6,910 9,910 18,130 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 15,000 32,500 65,000 85,000
1871-CC Motto on Reverse1871-CC Motto on Reverse 1,710 2,400 5,060 7,690 13,560 18,000 19,380 22,060 30,310 54,060 64,380 81,940 96,560 109,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto on Reverse1871-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 2,160 1,850 3,060 3,410 4,630 7,970 16,560 24,060 32,190 41,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 2,280 3,250 4,340 5,280 6,810 8,410 11,060 16,060 20,310 25,680 39,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 15,000 32,500 65,000 85,000
1872-CC Motto on Reverse1872-CC Motto on Reverse 3,300 4,500 5,340 7,060 13,440 16,000 22,060 27,940 33,130 69,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto on Reverse1872-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,690 1,910 2,500 3,310 4,060 4,500 9,060 16,560 25,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,350 1,360 825 1,380 1,390 1,490 1,510 1,630 1,660 2,340 5,190 9,720 30,550 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 17,500 33,500 57,500 77,500
1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,350 1,360 850 1,380 1,390 1,490 1,510 1,630 1,660 1,780 3,880 9,410 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Motto on Reverse1873-CC Motto on Reverse 3,900 5,580 7,840 10,690 22,310 25,000 30,940 36,880 54,560 79,060 116,880 156,250 187,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Motto on Reverse1873-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,430 1,440 2,250 2,340 3,440 5,590 11,030 19,440 30,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,360 1,370 1,430 1,440 2,000 2,910 3,660 4,660 6,220 11,440 16,250 21,880 30,230 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 18,500 32,500 57,500 77,500
1874-CC Motto on Reverse1874-CC Motto on Reverse 2,220 3,310 3,590 5,340 9,280 11,000 14,810 17,470 22,310 42,940 57,810 83,440 108,440 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Motto on Reverse1874-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,370 1,430 2,340 3,000 3,560 4,720 6,410 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 120,000 160,000 200,000 275,000 375,000 -.- 550,000 675,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 75,000 105,000 170,000 210,000
1875-CC Motto on Reverse1875-CC Motto on Reverse 2,850 3,570 4,280 5,590 9,160 15,000 18,310 21,060 28,310 35,630 46,880 65,940 72,500 115,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S Motto on Reverse1875-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,360 1,370 1,720 3,340 4,350 4,910 6,190 7,310 13,310 20,940 24,060 29,560 34,380 50,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto on Reverse1876 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,590 2,220 5,470 7,500 7,440 8,340 10,840 13,440 17,810 20,940 24,190 29,560 39,060 63,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 18,500 35,000 57,500 75,000
1876-CC Motto on Reverse1876-CC Motto on Reverse 3,060 4,050 5,220 7,160 16,690 28,500 24,060 28,560 36,880 59,190 101,880 106,940 118,440 -.- -.- 371,250 693,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S Motto on Reverse1876-S Motto on Reverse 2,010 2,340 2,970 4,810 8,910 12,000 12,030 13,310 16,060 28,440 58,130 85,630 106,880 -.- -.- 357,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto on Reverse1877 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,430 2,340 4,850 5,810 6,220 7,910 13,060 16,560 17,310 21,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 18,500 32,500 57,500 80,000
1877-CC Motto on Reverse1877-CC Motto on Reverse 1,530 1,950 3,540 6,280 8,590 13,500 14,560 17,940 29,060 39,380 55,630 70,940 96,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Motto on Reverse1877-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,370 1,690 1,250 2,160 2,440 3,660 7,030 10,220 13,440 16,560 24,380 39,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 850 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,600 1,660 1,690 2,090 4,160 15,280 26,390 -.- -.- -.- 13,000 18,500 33,500 57,500 72,500
1878-CC Motto on Reverse1878-CC Motto on Reverse 2,220 2,790 4,980 9,060 22,190 20,000 26,060 40,630 54,060 85,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Motto on Reverse1878-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 850 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,660 1,910 3,720 9,780 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Motto on Reverse1879 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,640 1,680 1,750 4,340 10,340 19,500 -.- -.- -.- 12,500 16,500 32,500 57,500 70,000
1879-CC Motto on Reverse1879-CC Motto on Reverse 1,650 2,340 3,030 4,260 6,410 6,750 8,160 9,780 11,470 21,560 30,310 38,030 70,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Motto on Reverse1879-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,640 1,680 2,060 6,830 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Motto on Reverse1880 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,450 1,700 1,810 3,280 19,690 -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,500 17,500 32,500 67,500
1880-CC Motto on Reverse1880-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,590 2,010 3,030 4,000 3,940 5,030 7,250 10,280 17,190 27,630 36,880 67,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S Motto on Reverse1880-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,700 1,810 7,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Motto on Reverse1881 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,700 1,780 2,910 11,140 -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,500 17,500 32,500 65,000
1881/0 Motto on Reverse1881/0 Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,230 840 1,230 1,240 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,780 3,380 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-CC Motto on Reverse1881-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,530 2,460 3,390 7,310 9,000 9,410 10,940 14,690 19,440 27,950 34,260 49,730 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S Motto on Reverse1881-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 3,220 11,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1882-CC Motto on Reverse1882-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,590 1,890 2,970 2,850 3,810 4,910 7,000 9,060 11,560 15,690 24,060 43,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S Motto on Reverse1882-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,840 3,410 9,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 2,050 15,940 27,950 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1883-CC Motto on Reverse1883-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,620 2,010 2,970 6,160 6,500 8,310 9,340 11,030 15,940 20,630 26,650 47,310 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S Motto on Reverse1883-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,190 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,430 1,450 1,780 7,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto on Reverse1884 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,430 1,450 1,530 4,280 12,810 23,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto on Reverse1884 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1884-CC Motto on Reverse1884-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,950 3,940 5,000 6,160 7,780 10,720 15,940 22,810 38,750 49,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S Motto on Reverse1884-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,430 1,450 1,530 3,940 12,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto on Reverse1885 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 6,660 21,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto on Reverse1885 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 45,000
1885-S Motto on Reverse1885-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 2,380 7,510 20,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 2,660 8,280 22,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1886-S Motto on Reverse1886-S Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,180 840 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,370 1,390 1,530 1,780 2,810 13,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Proof Only Motto on Reverse1887 Proof Only Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 -.- -.- 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Proof Only Motto on Reverse1887 Proof Only Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 43,500 52,500 72,500 110,000
1887-S Motto on Reverse1887-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,910 8,610 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,320 1,430 1,450 2,470 4,440 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,750 12,500 16,500 25,000 43,500
1888-S Motto on Reverse1888-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,190 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,970 5,010 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto on Reverse1889 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 950 1,180 1,190 1,590 1,630 1,780 1,970 2,810 5,100 6,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto on Reverse1889 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,500 15,000 25,000 43,500
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse -.- 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,230 1,300 1,230 1,240 2,060 2,840 3,190 3,530 4,160 9,000 13,330 21,450 32,770 -.- 70,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,500 16,500 30,000 43,500
1890-CC Motto on Reverse1890-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,800 1,300 1,970 2,090 2,530 3,500 3,750 4,160 4,940 9,090 16,190 53,630 92,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,380 1,430 1,450 1,530 2,700 13,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,000 14,500 23,500 40,000
1891-CC Motto on Reverse1891-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,880 1,850 1,970 2,090 2,380 2,970 3,280 3,470 4,310 5,340 9,650 46,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,600 3,030 6,840 18,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,000 14,500 22,500 40,000
1892-CC Motto on Reverse1892-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,860 1,950 2,070 2,430 2,810 3,690 4,090 4,780 6,530 12,940 29,690 60,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Motto on Reverse1892-O Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,530 2,730 4,000 3,180 4,650 5,310 7,340 8,940 9,940 11,640 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Motto on Reverse1892-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,380 1,430 1,450 2,190 4,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,600 2,590 8,030 17,810 68,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 10,500 14,000 25,000 43,500
1893-CC Motto on Reverse1893-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,800 2,000 2,220 2,660 3,470 4,060 4,410 4,810 8,590 13,690 32,810 47,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-O Motto on Reverse1893-O Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 875 1,180 1,190 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,780 3,690 7,220 12,810 31,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S Motto on Reverse1893-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,560 1,720 1,880 9,000 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Motto on Reverse1894 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 8,000 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,600 4,340 9,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Motto on Reverse1894 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 10,500 14,000 20,000 40,000
1894-O Motto on Reverse1894-O Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 950 1,180 1,240 1,240 2,030 2,250 2,880 4,220 7,910 14,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S Motto on Reverse1894-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 2,660 3,220 5,470 9,750 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,600 2,250 7,560 22,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 10,000 12,500 18,500 33,500
1895-S Motto on Reverse1895-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,720 3,250 5,340 7,660 23,730 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Motto on Reverse1896 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,600 6,590 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Motto on Reverse1896 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 18,000 33,500
1896-S Motto on Reverse1896-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,340 1,380 1,430 2,090 5,220 10,780 21,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,250 6,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 18,500 35,000
1897-S Motto on Reverse1897-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,450 3,720 6,050 7,690 13,330 31,850 87,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Motto on Reverse1898 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 3,160 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Motto on Reverse1898 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 17,500 33,500
1898-S Motto on Reverse1898-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 2,440 6,440 12,810 26,390 81,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Motto on Reverse1899 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,770 16,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Motto on Reverse1899 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 17,500 32,500
1899-S Motto on Reverse1899-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,880 5,530 18,200 -.- -.- 292,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Motto on Reverse1900 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,470 4,530 15,860 69,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Motto on Reverse1900 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 17,500 32,500
1900-S Motto on Reverse1900-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,600 8,280 22,310 37,190 133,580 390,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Motto on Reverse1901 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 4,220 14,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Motto on Reverse1901 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1901/0-S Motto on Reverse1901/0-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,190 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,430 1,450 1,530 1,660 3,280 10,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S Motto on Reverse1901-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,630 15,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Motto on Reverse1902 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,840 6,940 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Motto on Reverse1902 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1902-S Motto on Reverse1902-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 4,130 17,230 87,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Motto on Reverse1903 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,660 5,100 23,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Motto on Reverse1903 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1903-S Motto on Reverse1903-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,840 16,540 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Motto on Reverse1904 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,590 4,560 14,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Motto on Reverse1904 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,500 8,000 12,500 18,500 33,500
1904-S Motto on Reverse1904-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,430 2,060 2,880 6,060 10,860 22,190 38,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Motto on Reverse1905 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,260 5,440 17,890 54,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Motto on Reverse1905 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,500 18,500 36,500
1905-S Motto on Reverse1905-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,450 1,530 2,970 8,740 17,550 35,710 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,690 14,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1906-D Motto on Reverse1906-D Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,690 7,000 23,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S Motto on Reverse1906-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,280 1,320 1,430 1,450 1,530 1,600 5,310 9,840 32,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Motto on Reverse1907 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 4,310 18,700 73,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Motto on Reverse1907 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1907-D Motto on Reverse1907-D Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 5,040 19,580 63,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,840 17,550 68,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1839 $5 -- Altered Surface. 1839 $5 -- Altered Surface. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8487 Genuine PCGS
1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VF-20 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25857 ANACS
1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 22066 Genuine PCGS
1840 $5 AU55 NGC. 1840 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 25337 NGC
1841 $5 AU50 NGC. 1841 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 5699 NGC
1841 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1841 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,821.25 Heritage Auctions 4612 PCGS
1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 6184 NGC Details
1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS 1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 10074 NGC Details
1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27794 Details NGC
1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25406 Genuine PCGS
1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS 1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8619 NGC Details
1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 22133 Details NGC
1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 27785 Genuine PCGS
1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS 1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS AU-50 446.50 Heritage Auctions 23925 Genuine PCGS
1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS 1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS MS-60 558.13 Heritage Auctions 10932 ANACS
1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS 1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS EF-45 381.88 Heritage Auctions 9548 ANACS
1847 $5 -- Altered Surface. 1847 $5 -- Altered Surface. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21881 Genuine PCGS
1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 348.00 Heritage Auctions 28399 Details NGC
1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 28398 Details NGC
1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 7788 Genuine PCGS
1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 22345 Genuine PCGS
1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 21607 Details NGC
1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21319 Genuine PCGS
1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 25824 Details NGC
1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25591 Details NGC
1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS 1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS AU-50 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8955 NGC Details
1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS 1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS VF-20 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9556 CSN
1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 23783 Details NGC
1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 468.00 Heritage Auctions 23764 Details NGC
1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7791 Genuine PCGS
1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS 1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS VF-20 334.88 Heritage Auctions 21824 CSN
1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23681 Details NGC
1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23784 Details NGC
1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS 1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 27370 Details NGC
1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 45815 Details NGC
1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 7990 Details NGC
1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 364.80 Heritage Auctions 21321 Genuine PCGS
1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 28307 NGC Details
1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS 1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS EF-40 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8581 ANACS
1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS 1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS AU-50 558.13 Heritage Auctions 10950 NGC Details
1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 21978 Genuine PCGS
1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. MS-60 851.88 Heritage Auctions 6693 NGC Details
1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8282 Details NGC
1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 432.00 Heritage Auctions 22160 Details NGC
1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 706.18 Heritage Auctions 23768 PCGS Genuine
1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 26235 Genuine PCGS
1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 24316 Details NGC
1862 $5 AU50 NGC. 1862 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6806 NGC
1862 $5 AU55 NGC. 1862 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3311 NGC
1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified 1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified AU-50 5,280.00 Heritage Auctions 3557 Genuine PCGS
1863 $5 AU55 NGC. 1863 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 3965 NGC
1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 5039 CSN
1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 5298 NGC Details
1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 6444 ANACS
1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 5188 NGC Details
1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 5040 CSN
1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details. 1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 7997 Details NGC
1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,220.40 Heritage Auctions 3780 Details NGC
1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS 1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8577 NGC Details
1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 45828 Details NGC
1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS 1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS EF-40 851.88 Heritage Auctions 8616 NGC Details
1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS 1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS EF-40 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8362 NGC Details
1869 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1869 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 4016 PCGS
1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5044 ANACS
1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS 1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8585 CSN
1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 1,187.93 Heritage Auctions 6457 CSN
1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 45831 Details NGC
1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 4469 PCGS Genuine
1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5302 NGC Details
1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS 1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 9569 ANACS
1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC. 1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21563 NGC
1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7654 Details NGC
1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS 1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS AU-50 2,056.25 Heritage Auctions 24124 NGC
1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,040.00 Heritage Auctions 7320 Details NGC
1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS 1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8680 NGC Details
1876 $5 AU55 NGC. 1876 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5518 NGC
1876 $5 AU55 NGC. 1876 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 4123 NGC
1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6740 PCGS Genuine
1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS 1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS AU-50 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 6179 PCGS Genuine
1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 24317 Genuine PCGS
1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 22163 Details NGC
1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS 1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS AU-55 387.75 Heritage Auctions 28510 NGC
1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS 1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS AU-55 381.88 Heritage Auctions 10968 NGC
1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS 1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 27424 Details NGC
1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27755 Genuine PCGS
(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. (2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27569 PCGS
(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. (2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27570 PCGS
(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27573 NGC
(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 736.73 Heritage Auctions 27572 NGC
1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS 1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS EF-40 329.00 Heritage Auctions 10987 CSN
1883 $5 AU55 PCGS. 1883 $5 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 326.40 Heritage Auctions 22170 PCGS
1884 $5 AU58 ANACS. 1884 $5 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 376.00 Heritage Auctions 27574 ANACS
1884 $5 AU58 NGC. 1884 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24291 NGC
1885 $5 AU55 ANACS. 1885 $5 AU55 ANACS. AU-55 366.00 Heritage Auctions 24293 ANACS
1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS 1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS AU-55 367.78 Heritage Auctions 10993 NGC
1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS 1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS AU-55 367.78 Heritage Auctions 10996 NGC
1886 $5 AU58 NGC. 1886 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24296 NGC
1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. 1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 350.15 Heritage Auctions 22447 NGC
1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS 1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS AU-58 363.08 Heritage Auctions 8969 NGC
1888 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1888 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 399.50 Heritage Auctions 21550 PCGS
1888 $5 AU55 PCGS. 1888 $5 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 399.50 Heritage Auctions 22237 PCGS
1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 28415 Details NGC
1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. 1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. EF-40 384.00 Heritage Auctions 27206 ANACS
1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27500 Details NGC
1890 $5 AU50 NGC. 1890 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 8277 NGC
1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 348.00 Heritage Auctions 24318 Genuine PCGS
1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS 1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8860 NGC Details
1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS 1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 21657 Details NGC
1892 $5 AU58 NGC. 1892 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 384.00 Heritage Auctions 26211 NGC
1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS 1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 22275 Details NGC
1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 350.15 Heritage Auctions 24534 NGC Details
1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 340.75 Heritage Auctions 30496 NGC Details
1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS 1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS MS-60 470.00 Heritage Auctions 20582 Details NGC
1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure. 1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure. AU-55 384.00 Heritage Auctions 29916 PCGS
1895 $5 AU58 NGC. 1895 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 350.15 Heritage Auctions 21590 NGC
1895 $5 AU58 NGC. 1895 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 364.25 Heritage Auctions 22455 NGC
1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS 1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS AU-55 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8638 NGC
1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 397.15 Heritage Auctions 11025 PCGS
1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS 1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS AU-55 528.75 Heritage Auctions 11027 PCGS
1897 $5 AU58 ANACS. 1897 $5 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24312 ANACS
1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS 1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS MS-60 446.50 Heritage Auctions 20903 Details NGC
1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS 1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 9573 NGC Details
1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS 1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8978 PCGS Genuine
1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS 1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS MS-60 440.63 Heritage Auctions 8933 PCGS Genuine
(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 940.00 Heritage Auctions 21604 NGC
(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 920.03 Heritage Auctions 21605 NGC
(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28330 NGC
(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28331 NGC
1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS 1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8943 NGC Details
1902 $5 AU58 NGC. 1902 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21613 NGC
1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS 1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 20278 Details NGC
1903 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1903 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 21752 PCGS
1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS 1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS AU-50 364.25 Heritage Auctions 22440 NGC Details
1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS 1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS MS-60 481.75 Heritage Auctions 21383 Details NGC
1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS 1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS MS-60 284.35 Heritage Auctions 8873 NGC Details
1905 $5 AU58 NGC. 1905 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 336.00 Heritage Auctions 26214 NGC
1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 399.50 Heritage Auctions 25256 PCGS Genuine
1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS 1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS AU-55 352.50 Heritage Auctions 9531 ANACS
1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 22083 Genuine PCGS
1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 340.75 Heritage Auctions 22488 NGC Details
(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28339 NGC
(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28340 NGC