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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1935 Bison Standing on Plain1935 Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 0.86 1.15 1.15 2 5 8.40 10.80 13.20 15.60 19.20 27.60 32.40 43.75 58.75 120 231.25 990 18,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 Doubled Die Reverse Bison Standing on Plain1935 Doubled Die Reverse Bison Standing on Plain 35 45 55 75 125 500 1,100 -.- 1,980 3,080 4,180 -.- 6,050 7,700 9,900 33,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D Bison Standing on Plain1935-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.72 2.58 7.20 17.25 42 44.40 46.80 51.60 68.40 70.80 76.80 95 125 300 880 4,490 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S Bison Standing on Plain1935-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 4.80 16.80 18 19.20 24 43.20 48 51.60 67.50 87.50 187.50 387.50 2,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. 1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. MS-63 69.00 Heritage Auctions 91102 NGC
1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. 1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. MS-63 79.00 Heritage Auctions 91101 NGC