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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1907 Twenty Dollars Reverse1907 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 11,280 27,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Twenty Dollars Reverse1907 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 62,000 100,000 175,000
1907-D Twenty Dollars Reverse1907-D Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 10,630 24,910 93,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1907-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,990 5,020 5,050 5,310 5,590 6,940 22,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1907 $20 Liberty -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 $20 Liberty -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 7465 Genuine PCGS
1907 $20 Liberty MS63 PCGS. 1907 $20 Liberty MS63 PCGS. MS-63 1,380.00 Heritage Auctions 8239 PCGS