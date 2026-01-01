Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1838 No Motto1838 No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,180 4,780 11,030 13,500 16,560 19,560 25,000 45,310 74,380 85,630 97,180 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500,000
1839 New Portrait, Small Letters No Motto1839 New Portrait, Small Letters No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,270 5,190 11,060 12,500 14,060 18,130 21,250 59,480 89,060 101,880 136,500 175,500 259,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839 Old Portrait, Large Letters No Motto1839 Old Portrait, Large Letters No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,030 6,660 6,250 7,500 9,280 15,690 19,690 27,190 45,440 58,310 126,750 186,980 337,500 675,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 No Motto1840 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 3,130 2,500 3,190 3,220 4,470 6,690 20,310 34,130 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 No Motto1841 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,750 3,190 3,220 4,560 6,780 15,000 17,440 28,150 62,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 115,000 -.- 150,000 -.- -.-
1841-O No Motto1841-O No Motto 2,870 3,750 7,140 13,200 20,000 35,000 41,940 57,810 82,550 92,190 110,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Large Date No Motto1842 Large Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,750 3,190 3,220 3,910 5,970 13,560 16,060 22,950 47,130 83,030 138,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Date No Motto1842 Small Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,850 3,190 3,220 3,940 8,060 15,940 18,130 54,930 81,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O No Motto1842-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 4,000 5,220 6,660 8,720 19,060 60,630 87,190 126,750 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 No Motto1843 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,000 3,190 3,660 5,340 16,060 29,310 42,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 Doubled Date No Motto1843 Doubled Date No Motto -.- -.- 1,400 1,650 1,750 2,250 3,500 -.- 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O No Motto1843-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,350 3,190 4,030 6,250 10,000 19,190 47,780 64,160 115,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 No Motto1844 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,940 3,750 6,160 7,750 10,280 13,310 19,190 21,190 27,940 37,050 51,350 96,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-O No Motto1844-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,850 3,410 3,970 4,530 7,030 18,130 50,120 60,780 82,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 No Motto1845 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,000 3,190 6,030 7,030 12,380 19,380 23,440 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 325,000
1845-O No Motto1845-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 3,750 4,030 4,840 6,090 10,530 26,560 44,560 63,050 84,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 No Motto1846 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,150 3,510 4,000 5,720 6,720 10,410 16,690 44,690 51,250 72,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210,000 -.-
1846/5-O No Motto1846/5-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,410 4,650 6,090 6,530 8,660 42,060 53,130 56,880 69,880 84,180 116,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O No Motto1846-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 3,650 4,560 6,220 7,910 15,560 39,380 47,130 63,250 95,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 No Motto1847 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 4,560 5,780 10,170 32,180 55,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O No Motto1847-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,250 1,850 3,340 3,440 3,660 5,310 8,340 12,810 24,380 47,450 87,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 No Motto1848 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,840 10,410 21,780 40,630 73,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.-
1848-O No Motto1848-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 4,090 4,750 5,720 6,310 7,660 11,090 25,630 34,810 44,010 62,730 86,740 127,910 305,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 No Motto1849 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 4,880 5,780 8,810 24,510 51,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849/1848 No Motto1849/1848 No Motto -.- -.- 1,300 1,550 1,600 1,750 2,500 -.- 3,750 5,500 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-O No Motto1849-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 4,190 5,750 6,530 7,970 12,090 33,440 54,380 74,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Large Date No Motto1850 Large Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,650 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,030 9,660 18,010 42,320 90,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Small Date No Motto1850 Small Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,800 3,190 3,220 4,160 5,360 10,280 15,540 25,160 49,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O No Motto1850-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 3,310 4,000 4,940 5,340 6,470 23,080 34,060 38,130 51,350 82,550 148,500 324,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 No Motto1851 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,800 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,220 8,220 15,930 42,250 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O No Motto1851-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,000 3,190 3,220 3,280 5,030 11,090 21,060 39,850 53,630 79,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 No Motto1852 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 4,280 5,940 10,690 36,730 60,280 195,750 338,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O No Motto1852-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 6,310 7,750 7,440 9,780 13,750 26,560 94,250 120,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 No Motto1853 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 1,650 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 3,910 6,090 9,980 30,620 59,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853/2 No Motto1853/2 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 2,250 3,190 3,220 3,280 5,160 17,810 20,940 58,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O No Motto1853-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,150 2,350 3,440 4,090 6,590 10,760 22,310 42,810 71,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 No Motto1854 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 1,850 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,410 10,160 22,950 40,630 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O Large Date No Motto1854-O Large Date No Motto -.- -.- 1,600 1,850 2,650 3,000 3,650 -.- 4,750 9,000 21,000 -.- 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O Small Date No Motto1854-O Small Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 3,130 3,000 3,190 3,440 4,220 11,030 20,440 28,130 37,380 50,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S No Motto1854-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,200 3,190 3,280 4,220 8,250 21,690 33,800 53,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 No Motto1855 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,340 3,530 4,780 5,340 12,320 29,060 50,960 110,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O No Motto1855-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 4,840 7,000 8,440 10,470 16,940 20,940 30,630 46,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S No Motto1855-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 4,190 4,720 6,750 7,940 16,810 25,310 27,900 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 No Motto1856 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 3,810 5,470 12,770 25,810 72,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O No Motto1856-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,910 4,500 4,840 6,470 11,910 18,920 47,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S No Motto1856-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,250 3,190 3,220 3,690 5,970 17,190 20,310 31,850 50,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 No Motto1857 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,750 3,190 3,220 3,720 6,190 21,910 32,810 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O No Motto1857-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,590 7,190 9,250 9,840 10,810 15,630 47,810 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S No Motto1857-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 4,500 4,310 4,780 7,280 11,530 15,940 17,310 22,950 39,980 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 No Motto1858 No Motto 3,060 3,870 5,160 6,690 8,440 10,000 12,500 15,000 23,560 32,190 36,880 48,130 74,750 115,380 324,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225,000 -.- -.-
1858-O No Motto1858-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,850 3,470 4,410 6,410 7,560 17,940 24,060 35,750 63,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S No Motto1858-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 4,840 6,500 8,560 10,410 14,560 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 No Motto1859 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,000 3,190 3,220 3,280 6,910 21,560 31,690 71,830 84,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1859-O No Motto1859-O No Motto 3,780 4,740 6,690 10,470 25,940 26,500 34,380 39,440 60,690 81,060 110,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S No Motto1859-S No Motto 2,870 2,940 4,780 6,590 8,220 18,500 18,130 22,500 24,810 34,380 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 No Motto1860 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,750 3,190 3,220 3,660 4,940 10,190 15,000 21,780 36,080 73,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1860-O No Motto1860-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,720 4,850 5,060 6,410 8,590 13,750 24,380 39,690 55,580 73,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S No Motto1860-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 4,940 7,280 12,090 23,500 16,560 18,440 32,190 43,560 72,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 No Motto1861 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,750 3,190 3,280 3,530 4,410 6,190 8,090 14,760 28,280 55,690 155,250 283,500 -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1861-S No Motto1861-S No Motto 2,870 3,300 3,910 4,780 10,000 15,000 12,280 14,060 15,440 30,940 49,380 76,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 No Motto1862 No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,040 3,080 4,410 6,500 6,470 7,720 8,470 15,560 19,440 35,440 47,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 100,000 150,000 175,000 265,000
1862-S No Motto1862-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 4,470 6,250 9,530 14,500 14,810 17,810 26,560 44,690 76,880 128,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 No Motto1863 No Motto 4,380 6,450 9,280 19,690 45,940 56,500 60,440 74,190 89,060 119,190 135,630 143,750 165,750 201,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1863-S No Motto1863-S No Motto 4,980 6,530 8,340 10,190 17,810 20,000 22,500 28,060 34,450 57,530 156,000 188,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 No Motto1864 No Motto 2,870 3,300 4,780 7,030 14,190 20,000 24,440 35,560 42,500 48,130 66,560 81,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1864-S No Motto1864-S No Motto 25,800 34,200 61,880 81,940 112,500 130,000 181,250 218,750 303,130 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 No Motto1865 No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,940 5,410 9,530 18,500 21,060 25,560 29,810 42,580 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 100,000 150,000 175,000 265,000
1865-S No Motto1865-S No Motto 4,260 5,820 6,970 10,440 21,060 22,500 32,190 36,880 45,630 63,050 118,130 131,250 149,500 165,750 209,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865-S 865/Inverted 186 No Motto1865-S 865/Inverted 186 No Motto 2,870 3,450 6,090 8,220 14,060 21,500 24,690 28,440 33,750 45,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S No Motto1866-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 6,030 8,220 13,130 17,000 14,380 17,940 21,560 47,130 64,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto on Reverse1866-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 3,390 4,140 6,590 8,250 10,280 12,500 22,310 38,680 46,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 2,880 5,810 5,850 6,970 9,090 12,280 19,830 37,050 48,750 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1867 Motto on Reverse1867 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,910 3,660 4,910 6,850 9,690 11,810 19,940 27,940 34,780 44,060 79,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Motto on Reverse1867 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1867-S Motto on Reverse1867-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,940 4,050 6,060 9,780 13,500 15,630 18,440 24,380 47,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 2,880 3,050 2,250 3,080 3,100 4,470 8,220 17,230 23,060 40,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1868-S Motto on Reverse1868-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 3,810 3,850 5,030 6,190 9,940 22,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 4,810 8,500 7,030 10,810 15,310 29,690 42,810 51,030 60,780 79,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1869-S Motto on Reverse1869-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 5,160 7,000 8,280 9,280 11,780 19,690 42,190 68,580 125,450 171,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 2,880 3,310 4,500 4,220 6,160 9,300 15,930 34,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28,500 40,000 55,000 80,000 115,000
1870-CC Motto on Reverse1870-CC Motto on Reverse 33,000 49,380 74,380 92,440 120,630 200,000 198,250 240,500 461,500 968,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto on Reverse1870-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,030 4,720 5,500 6,780 7,840 15,940 36,560 49,380 64,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,980 3,000 3,910 5,000 6,030 7,530 11,840 15,940 43,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28,500 40,000 55,000 80,000 115,000
1871-CC Motto on Reverse1871-CC Motto on Reverse 3,390 3,900 4,810 7,060 21,060 25,000 27,810 31,560 49,060 55,250 78,130 110,180 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto on Reverse1871-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 3,190 4,350 5,280 6,380 12,500 34,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 4,410 7,160 10,000 12,310 13,440 16,250 33,440 40,940 46,690 53,950 66,830 88,760 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28,500 40,000 55,000 80,000 115,000
1872-CC Motto on Reverse1872-CC Motto on Reverse 8,700 10,020 14,400 16,560 21,560 30,000 26,250 35,940 53,630 74,380 -.- -.- 305,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto on Reverse1872-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 3,050 3,250 3,190 4,560 6,720 12,030 31,880 51,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Motto on Reverse1873 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 8,130 9,940 19,690 23,500 31,250 -.- 55,310 97,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Motto on Reverse1873 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28,500 40,000 55,000 80,000 115,000
1873-CC Motto on Reverse1873-CC Motto on Reverse 10,380 12,900 19,190 22,500 40,000 53,500 55,810 66,560 124,380 153,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Motto on Reverse1873-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 3,690 6,500 4,880 7,030 9,220 21,780 39,690 50,380 64,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,580 2,730 3,000 3,150 3,190 3,290 5,200 18,460 32,060 69,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 85,000 130,000
1874-CC Motto on Reverse1874-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 5,310 8,940 12,000 14,690 20,000 25,690 53,630 82,550 94,250 125,450 260,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Motto on Reverse1874-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 4,750 5,190 7,280 13,190 25,310 37,190 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse 112,500 125,000 144,000 216,000 288,000 500,000 617,500 1,072,500 1,187,500 1,281,250 1,343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 57,500 75,000 120,000 200,000
1875-CC Motto on Reverse1875-CC Motto on Reverse 3,690 4,560 5,340 10,780 19,060 25,000 31,560 39,060 57,190 85,940 104,380 131,250 175,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto on Reverse1876 Motto on Reverse 4,230 4,710 5,590 7,280 13,750 19,500 24,810 26,940 43,440 57,810 93,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto on Reverse1876 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1876-CC Motto on Reverse1876-CC Motto on Reverse 4,500 5,550 6,160 7,310 18,750 26,500 22,500 33,190 42,810 141,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S Motto on Reverse1876-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 3,060 5,970 9,000 10,780 12,810 25,630 58,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto on Reverse1877 Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 4,160 8,190 11,000 14,440 15,440 20,310 26,330 45,630 73,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto on Reverse1877 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1877-CC Motto on Reverse1877-CC Motto on Reverse 5,700 6,660 7,770 11,090 18,440 32,500 39,380 47,810 85,310 136,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Motto on Reverse1877-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 2,250 2,580 4,190 6,690 13,310 29,060 40,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,660 2,690 2,810 3,330 5,160 11,590 33,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1878-CC Motto on Reverse1878-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 5,190 12,090 21,940 30,000 28,060 34,060 54,690 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Motto on Reverse1878-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 1,650 2,580 2,580 2,590 5,160 20,310 32,810 40,630 46,690 62,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Motto on Reverse1879 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 3,080 3,380 7,660 30,440 56,030 92,480 -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1879-CC Motto on Reverse1879-CC Motto on Reverse 6,750 9,120 15,310 26,560 37,500 56,500 59,060 62,500 90,350 99,450 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-O Motto on Reverse1879-O Motto on Reverse 6,540 7,620 10,260 14,060 23,690 28,500 34,380 40,940 55,940 81,450 92,810 120,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Motto on Reverse1879-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,470 2,580 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 3,080 6,990 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Motto on Reverse1880 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,580 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,380 6,010 29,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Motto on Reverse1880 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1880-CC Motto on Reverse1880-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,660 4,280 5,000 6,440 7,160 9,160 17,880 40,630 48,190 79,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-O Motto on Reverse1880-O Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 3,850 4,780 5,280 6,410 8,910 19,690 22,060 36,880 77,190 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S Motto on Reverse1880-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,380 9,280 39,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Motto on Reverse1881 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 3,440 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Motto on Reverse1881 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1881-CC Motto on Reverse1881-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 4,060 5,000 4,840 6,030 6,840 7,560 9,530 11,690 25,550 73,780 121,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-O Motto on Reverse1881-O Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 4,000 2,580 4,090 6,060 7,780 20,150 47,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S Motto on Reverse1881-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 3,440 17,360 65,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1882-CC Motto on Reverse1882-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 5,720 8,500 9,030 9,810 13,750 22,100 36,880 48,130 59,380 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O Motto on Reverse1882-O Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 2,750 2,580 3,280 4,910 8,130 10,940 12,810 35,630 62,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S Motto on Reverse1882-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 20,250 41,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 8,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1883-CC Motto on Reverse1883-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,940 5,780 6,000 8,660 10,000 13,440 24,380 49,380 55,810 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O Motto on Reverse1883-O Motto on Reverse 10,200 13,440 18,440 23,130 44,380 80,000 96,880 104,690 117,190 154,380 171,600 181,250 192,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S Motto on Reverse1883-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,480 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 9,660 20,250 29,250 52,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto on Reverse1884 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 4,030 17,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto on Reverse1884 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1884-CC Motto on Reverse1884-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 4,050 5,850 5,030 7,340 10,590 16,690 30,940 38,750 72,060 155,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S Motto on Reverse1884-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 5,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto on Reverse1885 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 4,780 29,580 78,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto on Reverse1885 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1885-S Motto on Reverse1885-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 11,470 28,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1886-S Motto on Reverse1886-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 3,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Motto on Reverse1887 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 5,690 17,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Motto on Reverse1887 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1887-S Motto on Reverse1887-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 6,410 33,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 7,780 20,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 110,000
1888-O Motto on Reverse1888-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,850 2,430 2,440 2,480 2,500 2,630 2,650 3,380 9,390 27,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-S Motto on Reverse1888-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,500 4,560 28,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto on Reverse1889 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,470 2,000 2,470 2,480 2,480 3,720 4,690 5,780 8,530 13,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto on Reverse1889 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1889-S Motto on Reverse1889-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,440 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 4,340 10,530 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1890-CC Motto on Reverse1890-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 3,930 3,250 4,020 4,080 4,470 6,220 7,310 9,340 11,410 31,530 84,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,820 12,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1891-CC Motto on Reverse1891-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,450 3,660 3,840 3,930 2,650 4,020 4,080 4,340 4,440 4,560 4,660 4,910 10,160 34,760 75,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,710 11,470 36,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1892-CC Motto on Reverse1892-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,510 3,660 3,940 2,850 4,190 4,440 4,590 4,910 5,660 9,660 16,560 55,690 73,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Motto on Reverse1892-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,470 2,480 2,480 2,500 2,630 2,650 3,060 11,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Motto on Reverse1892-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 9,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,440 8,940 21,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1893-CC Motto on Reverse1893-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,510 3,660 3,940 5,000 5,810 6,840 10,060 13,310 23,750 26,560 60,940 83,030 119,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-O Motto on Reverse1893-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,650 2,430 2,480 2,590 2,600 2,630 3,030 3,560 6,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S Motto on Reverse1893-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 6,470 19,180 50,630 78,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Motto on Reverse1894 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,440 9,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Motto on Reverse1894 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1894-O Motto on Reverse1894-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,550 2,470 2,580 2,590 2,910 2,970 3,030 3,970 6,920 16,560 33,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S Motto on Reverse1894-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,470 1,550 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,600 4,840 8,440 14,190 26,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,440 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,500 14,500 18,500 28,500 55,000
1895-O Motto on Reverse1895-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,550 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 8,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S Motto on Reverse1895-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,600 3,310 4,970 6,210 12,520 36,110 63,380 155,250 209,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Motto on Reverse1896 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,580 10,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Motto on Reverse1896 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,500 14,500 18,500 28,500 55,000
1896-S Motto on Reverse1896-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,470 1,500 2,470 2,480 2,480 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 11,640 31,690 51,680 78,640 155,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,380 5,590 13,330 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 16,000 20,000 32,500 60,000
1897-O Motto on Reverse1897-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,700 2,430 2,440 2,590 2,600 2,970 3,160 3,690 8,470 23,080 35,940 62,440 162,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S Motto on Reverse1897-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 5,280 11,410 27,940 67,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Motto on Reverse1898 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,380 6,220 12,350 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Motto on Reverse1898 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 14,500 18,500 28,500 55,000
1898-S Motto on Reverse1898-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 5,910 16,880 38,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Motto on Reverse1899 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,380 3,940 10,560 40,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Motto on Reverse1899 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1899-O Motto on Reverse1899-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,480 2,600 2,630 2,650 3,970 9,660 21,450 43,440 -.- -.- 300,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S Motto on Reverse1899-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,910 19,060 37,130 57,380 246,000 299,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Motto on Reverse1900 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,380 4,530 16,540 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Motto on Reverse1900 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1900-S Motto on Reverse1900-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 4,910 13,030 25,990 -.- 60,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Motto on Reverse1901 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,830 4,000 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Motto on Reverse1901 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1901-O Motto on Reverse1901-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,500 2,630 2,650 3,190 3,780 6,780 16,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S Motto on Reverse1901-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,830 4,590 19,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Motto on Reverse1902 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,470 13,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Motto on Reverse1902 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1902-S Motto on Reverse1902-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,830 12,250 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Motto on Reverse1903 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 7,090 18,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Motto on Reverse1903 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1903-O Motto on Reverse1903-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,500 2,630 2,650 2,810 3,560 6,220 19,910 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S Motto on Reverse1903-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,980 5,440 20,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Motto on Reverse1904 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 8,780 12,620 54,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Motto on Reverse1904 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1904-O Motto on Reverse1904-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 8,680 19,310 33,750 74,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Motto on Reverse1905 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 5,820 14,110 33,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Motto on Reverse1905 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 14,500 18,500 30,000 62,500
1905-S Motto on Reverse1905-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 5,030 15,190 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 8,530 20,250 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1906-D Motto on Reverse1906-D Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,940 3,280 8,610 16,540 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-O Motto on Reverse1906-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,500 2,630 2,650 3,560 6,410 9,780 22,950 38,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S Motto on Reverse1906-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 9,110 19,580 23,960 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Motto on Reverse1907 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Motto on Reverse1907 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1907-D Motto on Reverse1907-D Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 11,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S Motto on Reverse1907-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,720 9,890 16,580 42,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 4283 PCGS Genuine
1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS. 1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 6568 ANACS
1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 NGC. 1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 NGC. EF-40 8,100.00 Heritage Auctions 4174 NGC
1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 PCGS. 1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 PCGS. EF-40 8,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3373 PCGS
1840 $10 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. 1840 $10 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 23793 Details NGC
1840 $10 -- Rim Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/72). PCGS 1840 $10 -- Rim Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/72). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8660 NGC Details
1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net EF40. NGC Census: (22/157). PCGS 1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net EF40. NGC Census: (22/157). PCGS EF-40 893.00 Heritage Auctions 28901 ANACS
1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 23794 Details NGC
1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 21662 Details NGC
1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 720.00 Heritage Auctions 8143 Details NGC
1843 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1843 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 27683 Details NGC
1843 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (20/55). PCGS 1843 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (20/55). PCGS AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8391 CSN
1844 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (1/37). PCGS 1844 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (1/37). PCGS F-12 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 8185 PCGS Genuine
1844 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 4175 Details NGC
1845 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8032 Details NGC
1845 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (14/51). PCGS 1845 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (14/51). PCGS AU-50 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8392 CSN
1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (16/44). PCGS 1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (16/44). PCGS EF-45 998.75 Heritage Auctions 8536 ANACS
1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 7768 Details NGC
1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 23967 Details NGC
1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 8034 Details NGC
1848 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 9090 Details NGC
1848 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 3336 Details NGC
1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8950 Details NGC
1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 630.00 Heritage Auctions 27809 Details NGC
1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 999.60 Heritage Auctions 23816 Details NGC
1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7240 Details NGC
1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 646.25 Heritage Auctions 18608 NGC Details
1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/16). PCGS 1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/16). PCGS MS-60 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 9360 NGC Details
1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 27543 Details NGC
1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 27798 Details NGC
1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8248 ANACS
1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 25603 Details NGC
1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 7875 Details NGC
1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 18398 Genuine PCGS
1855 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1855 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7845 Genuine PCGS
1855 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 21666 Details NGC
1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 91189 ANACS
1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7846 Details NGC
1857 $10 -- OBV Scratched -- AU50 NGC Details. 1857 $10 -- OBV Scratched -- AU50 NGC Details. AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 7946 NGC Details
1857 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC. 1857 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 8126 NGC
1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving 1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving AU-50 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 3457 ANACS
1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. EF-40 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 6866 CSN
1859 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1859 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 840.00 Heritage Auctions 8536 PCGS
1859 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 27605 Details NGC
1860 $10 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $10 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25593 Genuine PCGS
1860 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 6604 NGC Details
1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 5432 Details NGC
1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 990.00 Heritage Auctions 8047 Genuine PCGS
1862 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5111 Genuine PCGS
1862 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 5726 Genuine PCGS
1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 12,337.50 Heritage Auctions 5894 PCGS Genuine
1863 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1863 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 42,300.00 Heritage Auctions 4797 PCGS
1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 4177 ANACS
1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 28,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 Details NGC
1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6879 ANACS
1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5799 ANACS
1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 23788 Genuine PCGS
1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5898 NGC Details
1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6613 NGC Details
1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 5728 NGC Details
1868 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8048 Details NGC
1868 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/128). PCGS 1868 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/128). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8567 NGC Details
1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS. 1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5134 CSN
1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 6619 NGC Details
1870 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS 1870 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS VF-20 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8569 NGC Details
1870 $10 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (10/30). PCGS 1870 $10 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (10/30). PCGS AU-50 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 7854 PCGS Genuine
1871 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1871 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 7307 ANACS
1871 $10 -- Cleaned, Hair Reengraved -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (7/26). PCGS 1871 $10 -- Cleaned, Hair Reengraved -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (7/26). PCGS EF-45 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 10139 ANACS
1872 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,840.00 Heritage Auctions 3658 Details NGC
1872 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 4882 NGC Details
1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF-20 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3867 CSN
1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Repair -- NGC Details. 1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Repair -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,170.00 Heritage Auctions 5707 NGC Details
1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,014.00 Heritage Auctions 91502 PCGS
1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 666.00 Heritage Auctions 9457 PCGS
1875 $10 AU50 NGC. 1875 $10 AU50 NGC. AU-50 372,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4292 NGC
1875 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1875 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 211,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4201 PCGS
1876 $10 -- Obverse Damage, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1876 $10 -- Obverse Damage, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4655 CSN
1876 $10 -- Scratched-Cleaned -- ANACS. 1876 $10 -- Scratched-Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4715 ANACS
1877 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 4,230.00 Heritage Auctions 4894 PCGS Genuine
1877 $10 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $10 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 4181 PCGS Genuine
1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS 1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8914 NGC
1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8670 PCGS
1879 $10 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 $10 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 810.00 Heritage Auctions 23480 Genuine PCGS
1879 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 25859 Genuine PCGS
1880 $10 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (25/2052). PCGS 1880 $10 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (25/2052). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8588 ANACS
1880 $10 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (74/1783). PCGS 1880 $10 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (74/1783). PCGS AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8409 ANACS
1881 $10 -- OBV Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 $10 -- OBV Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 630.00 Heritage Auctions 8354 Details NGC
1881 $10 AU50 ANACS. Breen-7003. Double Die Reverse. NGC Census: (45/12506). PCGS 1881 $10 AU50 ANACS. Breen-7003. Double Die Reverse. NGC Census: (45/12506). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8593 ANACS
1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 900.00 Heritage Auctions 28023 Genuine PCGS
1882 $10 AU50 ANACS. 1882 $10 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25545 ANACS
1883 $10 MS62 NGC. 1883 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 25618 NGC
1883 $10 MS62 NGC. 1883 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 23811 NGC
1884 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/336). PCGS 1884 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/336). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8605 ANACS
1884 $10 AU50 ANACS. 1884 $10 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8340 ANACS
1885 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1885 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 15550 PCGS
1885 $10 MS60 NGC. NGC Census: (64/440). PCGS 1885 $10 MS60 NGC. NGC Census: (64/440). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8693 NGC
1886 $10 AU55 PCGS. 1886 $10 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 616.88 Heritage Auctions 18623 PCGS
1886 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (151/403). PCGS 1886 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (151/403). PCGS AU-58 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8254 NGC
1887 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (15/256). PCGS 1887 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (15/256). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8617 NGC Details
1887 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1887 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 27469 PCGS
1888 $10 AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1888 $10 AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8621 PCGS
1888 $10 AU58 NGC. 1888 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8346 NGC
1889 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 21796 Details NGC
1889 $10 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1889 $10 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,220.00 Heritage Auctions 21426 Genuine PCGS
1890 $10 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1890 $10 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,260.00 Heritage Auctions 21669 Details NGC
1890 $10 AU55 NGC. 1890 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 720.00 Heritage Auctions 24046 NGC
1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7793 PCGS
1891 $10 MS60 NGC. 1891 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 723.60 Heritage Auctions 8373 NGC
1892 $10 MS60 NGC. 1892 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 634.50 Heritage Auctions 11076 NGC
1892 $10 MS60 PCGS. 1892 $10 MS60 PCGS. MS-60 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 93665 PCGS
1893 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1775/31284). PCGS 1893 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1775/31284). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 11154 CSN
1893 $10 -- Reverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 $10 -- Reverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8185 NGC Details
1894 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1785/31634). PCGS 1894 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1785/31634). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8986 ANACS
1894 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8331 NGC Details
1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (1/10426). PCGS 1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (1/10426). PCGS EF-40 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8731 ANACS
1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 960.00 Heritage Auctions 29304 Genuine PCGS
1896 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (17/1421). PCGS 1896 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (17/1421). PCGS AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8674 ANACS
1896 $10 MS60 ANACS. 1896 $10 MS60 ANACS. MS-60 990.00 Heritage Auctions 23823 ANACS
1897 $10 MS60 NGC. 1897 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 720.00 Heritage Auctions 8153 NGC
1897 $10 MS62 ANACS. 1897 $10 MS62 ANACS. MS-62 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7871 ANACS
1898 $10 AU58 PCGS. 1898 $10 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 990.00 Heritage Auctions 21671 PCGS
1898 $10 MS62 NGC. 1898 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 25663 NGC
1899 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1899 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 25869 Details NGC
1899 $10 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 $10 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 21990 Genuine PCGS
1900 $10 -- Reverse Damaged -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (203/6007). PCGS 1900 $10 -- Reverse Damaged -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (203/6007). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8991 NGC Details
1900 $10 AU58 PCGS. 1900 $10 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 960.00 Heritage Auctions 21428 PCGS
1901 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1901 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 25354 Genuine PCGS
1901 $10 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1901 $10 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25707 Details NGC
1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (56/597). PCGS 1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (56/597). PCGS AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8459 NGC
1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (58/615). PCGS 1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (58/615). PCGS AU-58 712.05 Heritage Auctions 8061 NGC
1903 $10 AU58 NGC. 1903 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 990.00 Heritage Auctions 23828 NGC
1903 $10 Eagle -- Obverse Misaligned Die -- AU50 NGC. 1903 $10 Eagle -- Obverse Misaligned Die -- AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 4083 NGC
1904 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1904 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 616.88 Heritage Auctions 8218 PCGS
1904 $10 AU58 NGC. 1904 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 822.50 Heritage Auctions 7968 NGC
1905 $10 -- Cheek Tooled -- ANACS. 1905 $10 -- Cheek Tooled -- ANACS. MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8364 ANACS
1905 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1905 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 930.00 Heritage Auctions 23832 Genuine PCGS
1906 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (11/1418). PCGS 1906 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (11/1418). PCGS AU-55 735.55 Heritage Auctions 8468 NGC
1906 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (118/1377). PCGS 1906 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (118/1377). PCGS AU-58 616.88 Heritage Auctions 8219 ANACS
1907 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (3/23308). PCGS 1907 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (3/23308). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8993 ANACS
1907 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 960.00 Heritage Auctions 27770 Genuine PCGS