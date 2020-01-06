You bought it: 1956 toned Franklin half, 1964 Kennedy rolls

View one of our blogs:

Joe O’Donnell, digital content producer, joined the Coin World editorial staff in 2014. Joe writes web content, manages Coin World’s social media accounts, compiles content for daily digital eNewsletters, and contributes on occasion to the print magazine. He has enjoyed interacting with Coin World readers while covering the sale of coins from the Saddle Ridge Hoard and the 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollar releases.

A 1956 Franklin half dollar is among the recent purchases our Coin World Facebook fans shared with us.

?As part of our continued conversation with our readers, I like to ask our Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic purchases they've made recently.

Below are the weekend purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys:

Michael Pillion : "1956 toned Franklin half in BU condition because I needed it for my toned BU set of Franklins"

Jeff Blair : "1881 CC Morgan dollar MS-65 I'm finishing up my CC dollars for the Morgan series"

Todd Abshire : "PCGS MS66 Toned 1976 Bi-centennial quarter for my toner type set."

Mark Overman : "A nice 1867 two cent piece from Charmy (The Penny Lady). Because it was pleasing to my eye."

Jared Grove : "Purchased a few BU rolls of 64 Kennedys. Always one of my favorite coins and with silver hitting new lows it might be a good time to load."

Jack Kennedy : "1964 proof set. First kennedy half, last of the silver"

Gary Richards : "I bought the annual dollar coin set and rolls of the 's' mint quarters from the mint. keeping up on annual sets and rolls for my collection. I've been dealing with the mint since 1973."

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below.