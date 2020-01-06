You bought it: 1920 Standing Liberty quarter, silver cannabis round

View one of our blogs:

Joe O’Donnell, digital content producer, joined the Coin World editorial staff in 2014. Joe writes web content, manages Coin World’s social media accounts, compiles content for daily digital eNewsletters, and contributes on occasion to the print magazine. He has enjoyed interacting with Coin World readers while covering the sale of coins from the Saddle Ridge Hoard and the 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollar releases.

A 1920 Standing Liberty quarter dollar, similar to this one, is among the recent numismatic purchases our Coin World Facebook fans told us about.

?As part of our continued conversation with our readers, I like to ask our Coin World Facebook fans to hare about the numismatic purchases they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys:

Todd Abshire : "Two more certified toned Morgan Dollars."

Adam Jankos : "1886s & 1901s $5 liberty gold"

John Mallon : "$100 face value of %90 junk silver (halves)..... Because I think it was a really good investment"

Josh Lasater : "A Franklin a walking liberty 5 Rosies and a merc"

Kevin Smith : "1920 standing liberty quarter. AU 53. Because it was a great deal."

Jay Painter : "LP2 Lincoln mint sets, for the ddr's/ddo's. 2 sets, 3 different ddr's, and a ddo!"

Matt Kidd : "I bought a silver bullet silver shield cannabis round."

Sean Boyer: "1827 AU55 Square base '2' Capped Bust Half Dollar."

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below.