You bought it: 1883-CC Morgan dollar from GSA hoard, 1958 Italian Lire coin

An 1883-CC Morgan dollar like this, an MS-67 example, is among the purchases Coin World Facebook fans reported Monday.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, I like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic purchases they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys:

? Todd Abshire: "Three more certified toners for my collection."

Jared Grove: "Picked up an 1892 Colombian Half Dollar commemorative (NGC MS64 CAC) for use in guest speaking to an American history class. What better to start with than the maiden voyage of 1492!”

Julio Jimenez: "Picked up an 1883-cc Morgan Silver Dollar, MS-64, GSA Hoard. At the same time Two Morgans and two peace dollars I had certified by NGC seem to have been lost in the mail. Good times in numismatics!!!!!!!”

Phil N. Molé: "Not much this week. I did get a 1958 Italian 500 Lire coin -- I always get those when they're reasonable prices. Beautiful, slightly smaller than a US half dollar and about 83% silver."

Jay Painter: "Was bidding on a 1857 flying eagle cent with a $20 eagle die clash.....someone ended it early, slightly let down!"

Rick Snow: "2012 1 oz Silver Australian Lunar Year of the Dragon Coin silver grey-pink colored"

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

