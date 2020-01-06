You bought it: 1908 Barber half dollar, 1986 gold American Eagle

Joe O’Donnell, digital content producer, joined the Coin World editorial staff in 2014. Joe writes web content, manages Coin World’s social media accounts, compiles content for daily digital eNewsletters, and contributes on occasion to the print magazine. He has enjoyed interacting with Coin World readers while covering the sale of coins from the Saddle Ridge Hoard and the 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollar releases.

A 1908-D Barber half dollar was among the coins our Facebook fans and Twitter followers say they purchased recently.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, I like to ask our Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic purchases they've made recently.



Below are the weekend purchases our fans and followers told us about on Facebook and Twitter:



Chad Hartzell : "Roll of mercs"

: "Roll of mercs" Andy Dempster : "70 silver roosevelt dimes at spot price"

: "70 silver roosevelt dimes at spot price" Kevin Smith : "1908 D Barber half." (Example pictured at left.)

: "1908 D Barber half." (Example pictured at left.) Steven Genovese : "1986 American Gold Eagle in MS 69. Beautiful since it's first series of this coin."

: "1986 American Gold Eagle in MS 69. Beautiful since it's first series of this coin." David Rickley : "1895-O Barbara dime" (Let's assume David meant an 1895-O Barber dime.)

: "1895-O Barbara dime" (Let's assume David meant an 1895-O Barber dime.) Joshua H. (@eparses) : "I got some Finnish, British, Chinese, Ethiopian, Hong Knog and Bahamian coinage."

: "I got some Finnish, British, Chinese, Ethiopian, Hong Knog and Bahamian coinage." Bear Johnson: "1850 seated lib dime and an 1836 large cent for $10.00... I love yard sales"

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

