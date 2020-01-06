World Coins in Berlin

Louis Golino has been a collector of American and world coins since childhood and has written about coins since 2009. He writes about modern coins and other numismatic issues for Coin World. He is a founding member of the Modern Coin Forum.

?The biggest coin show in the world is the World Money Fair held each year in Berlin at the beginning of February. This year it ran from the 3rd to the 5th.



The show brings together representatives of the world’s major mints, thousands of coin collectors from Europe and beyond, and members of the numismatic media, including Coin World’s Jeff Starck, who will be reporting on the show.



This year’s guest of honor was the South African Mint, which has been in the news recently for its first ever silver Krugerrand. Sales of that coin have been delayed.

Each year the mints showcase their newest and most dazzling coins and their latest innovations in coin minting technologies. Jack Sakarian, who owns Canadian coin company The Coin Shoppe, said that “they were sold out of the silvers [Krugerrands] when the show started, and everyone wants them but there is no stock anywhere. The problem is the capacity, they can only mint 15,000 per day, and that is without any hiccups, and with a million mintage you can imagine why it’s taking so long.”

As is often the case, many of the most interesting new pieces were from Coin Invest Trust

CIT unveiled a new technology in 2016 called Smartminting that allows coins to be struck in high relief without reducing the diameter and to produce coins with large diameters with smaller amounts of metal.

CIT’s 2017 line-up included, for example, a time capsule coin that is square-shaped and intentionally warped (with a little compartment) and is a successor to 2015 space-time continuum piece, which won an award from Krause’s Coin of the Year program.

For my personal taste nothing beats the multi-award winning Tiffany Art series, whose new coin for 2017 showcases the Wells Cathedral built around 1310 in England, often considered the best example of Gothic architecture in that country. The design is really stunning as you can see from the image.

Others include coins for the Graf Zeppelin’s inventor, Fidel Castro, Mongolian Nature, and many others.

Special coins made for the show included a special Panda from China and a colored Kookaburra from the Perth Mint, which can be purchased from Talisman Coins and other dealers.

Antonello Galletta, founder of Italian world coin dealer Powercoin, which carries an extensive range of coins, said that he was especially impressed with the CIT coins, the Mind of Poland’s issues, notably those in ultra-high relief, and the coins of the Royal Canadian Mint, among others.

He also said that there are now so many coins that try to piggyback on the success of the Tiffany Art series and others that riff off the various god coin series that continue to proliferate. Meanwhile, various mints continue to experiment with coins of unusual shapes and materials in an effort to be original.

Powercoin last year introduced its first exclusive releases produced in cooperation with CIT, which were covered here last year. Powercoin will soon unveil the second coins in both the Eternal Sculptures and Guy Fawkes mask series. The sculpture coin will this time depict the famous Venus di Milo.