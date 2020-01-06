Working hard for all of our readers in 2017

William is the managing editor, appointed to that position on May 1,2015, after serving as news editor for many years. He joined the Coin World editorial staff in 1976 as an assistant editor for "Collectors' Clearinghouse." Bill manages the editorial staff and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the print and online editorial content of Coin World. He serves as chief copy editor for all Coin World publications and directs ditorial production aspects of Coin World. He has served as lead copy editor for all books published by Coin World since 1985. Bill began collecting coins at age 10. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and majored in journalism.

? Although I write this in mid-December,

the cover for this issue bears the new year’s date, so I am peeking into the future to write a little bit about the coming year. I am hesitant to make predictions, but here are some things I am fairly confident about.

We have a lot of great features planned for the new year. The Coin World editorial staff — editor-at-large Steve Roach, senior editors Paul Gilkes and Jeff Starck, and copy editor Fern Loomis — plus our talented team of freelance contributors, began thinking in September and October 2016 about features for our 2017 monthly issues.

Steve’s feature in this first issue of 2017, “The Appeal of Rare Coins,” looks at market dynamics as shown through recent auctions of some of the greatest collections of U.S. coins in existence. And while most of us may never be able to own a great rarity, we can all learn from the lessons Steve discusses in his look at today’s marketplace.

Other features in the planning include a special one for our April issue that is tied to the 225th anniversary of the United States Mint; while that article hasn’t been turned in just yet, I can guarantee you’ll find it fascinating.

Additional cover features for 2017 include looks at collecting varieties, the always popular Morgan dollar, and winners and losers among modern U.S. Mint products.

Throughout the new year, as a news publication (both in print and online), Coin World will continue to keep you informed. Our talented team of reporters will work their beats to bring you the latest news that you will need to know. Obviously, the U.S. Mint’s milestone anniversary celebration will play a big role but we’ll also keep you informed about the latest news involving world coins, paper money, treasure finds, numismatic literature, auctions, important legislation, and more — I’m predicting that we’ll have lots to report about during the year.

Our columnists and bloggers, too, will offer their special insights weekly, and out Chicago-based online team of Joe O’Donnell and Colin Sallee will continue to help keep our website humming.