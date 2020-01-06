Who’s Who of Coin Certification Services

Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.

The American Numismatic Association Certification Service (ANACS) was launched on June 15, 1972 in order to solve the problem of counterfeit and altered coins that were plaguing the coin community. In addition, ANACS assigned a numeric grade of 1-70 (based on the Sheldon scale) to each side of the coin. Also, a photograph of both sides of the coin was returned to the owner.

Rare coin certifications were greatly improved when the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) began serving the coin-buying public on February 3, 1986. PCGS pioneered the tamper-evident, sonically-sealed, high-security capsule (aka “slab”) as a method of reinforcing its guarantee of grade and authenticity. In addition, there is a unique certification number permanently sealed inside each coin capsule, that may be utilized by the coin's owner as a reliable means of identification after the PCGS coin re-enters the marketplace. PCGS's durable plastic holder also provides protection for safe, long-term storage of rare coins.

The Numismatic Guaranty Corporation introduced a similar service competing with PCGS in 1987, and in 1989 ANACS discontinued issuing photo certificates and began encapsulating coins in tamper evident plastic holders. A year later, the ANA board of governors sold ANACS.

Today, most dealers and collectors consider PCGS and NGC in the first tier of certification services, with ANACS in the second tier, and the many other certification services that have sprouted up in the third tier or even below that.