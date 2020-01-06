Where the Buffalo Roam

Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.

The “Buffalo” Nickel designed by James Fraser was issued by the United States from 1913 through 1938. The buffalo was modeled after “Black Diamond” in the Bronx Zoo, and the Indian was based on several Native America Chiefs. These iconic designs are considered among the finest to ever appear on United States coins. Fraser’s Buffalo and Indian Chief reappeared in 2008 on pure gold American bullion coins—and now they are available on

