What will demand be for gold Winged Liberty Head dime?

It will be interesting, to say the least, how long it will take the U.S. Mint to sell out of its maximum mintage of 125,000 Uncirculated 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial dimes from the time they go on sale at noon Eastern Time April 21.

Orders are being restricted to an initial limit of 10 coins per household, which may be changed or lifted depending on how heavy early demand is.

The 24-karat gold dime is the first of three Centennial gold coins to be struck and issued in 2016. The coins mark the 100th anniversary of the 1916 introduction into circulation of the .900 fine silver Winged Liberty Head dime, Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar.

It’s safe to bet that collectors seeking to add to their collections will also be joined by a cadre of speculators banking on cashing in on the projected popularity of the anniversary coins in gold.

With the spot price of gold in the $1,230 to $1,240 range per troy ounce currently, pricing for the tenth-ounce gold dime is likely to be in the neighborhood of $200, according to U.S. Mint officials, an affordable price for many collectors. The exact price won’t be established until near the end of the week of April 11.

How many collectors will place initial orders for the maximum 10 coins remains to be seen. While the gold dime may be affordable, the quarter-ounce gold quarter-dollar and half-ounce gold half dollar to be issued later this year may be a tougher buy. Collectors strive for completeness. Wanting one of each is often the norm. Don’t be surprised if a number of collectors seek to buy additional examples of the gold dimes for resale, to bankroll future purchases of the gold Centennial quarter dollar and half dollar.

And if those extra dimes can’t be flipped immediately, the Mint should brace itself for returns of coins from the original buyers who couldn’t find secondary market interest.

How the sales of the dimes go and how well the Mint’s state-of-the-art website performs will be strong indicators for how sales of the other two Centennial gold issues will fare.

And although such details have not yet been disclosed, it would make sense that the mintages for the Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar and Walking Liberty gold half dollar match those of the gold dime.

Time will tell.