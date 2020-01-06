What was the biggest story of 2014?

Steve Roach, Coin World’s editor-at-large, has been deeply involved with numismatics for more than 20 years, starting as a young coin collector in Michigan. Two years spent as a coin grader, nearly three years at a major coin wholesaler and a stint as a paintings specialist at an international auction house have given Steve a rich understanding of the hobby, its market and the unique personalities and exceptional objects that make collecting meaningful. He joined Coin World in 2006 as a columnist, and has served as associate editor and editor-in-chief. He received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan, a juris doctorate from the Ohio State University and is a Certified Member of the International Society of Appraisers.

The coin market tends to slow down a bit in December, but the U.S. Mint is keeping busy selling American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers. With nearly 44 million already sold in 2014, last year’s record sales of 42,675,000 pieces has been shattered.

Local coin shops around the country count on an increased flow of traffic during the holiday season, as people give 2014 Proof and Uncirculated Mint sets, along with silver and gold American Eagles as gifts.

From the popularity of the 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coins to the hullabaloo surrounding the gold 2014 Kennedy half dollar, the Mint has provided a lot for us to work with this year.

The way that holidays fall this year means that our list of the top 10 stories that shaped collecting in 2014 will appear in an upcoming January 2015 issue.

What were some of the stories this year that stood out to you? Send me an email or comment below and let me know.

Thank you from all of us at Coin World for allowing us to join you on your collecting journey. We continue to work hard each day to help share the news and interpret the events that make our hobby move, teach you about items in your collection, and introduce you to collecting avenues.

