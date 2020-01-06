Valkyrie: Second Legends of Asgard Coin Launched

Louis Golino has been a collector of American and world coins since childhood and has written about coins since 2009. He writes about modern coins and other numismatic issues for Coin World. He is a founding member of the Modern Coin Forum.

A year ago I wrote in this column (http://www.coinworld.com/voices/louis-golino/2015/08/tokelau_odin_coinus.html)about a new series of Nordic mythology coins called Legends of Asgard from anew private mint, Choice Mint (www.choicemint.com),which is a division of Choice Bullion (www.choicebullion.com),a U.S. dealer in modern coins, which began with what many collectors considerto be the best of the several Odin coins issued.

That coin was notable both for its format, three-ounces ofantique silver, rimless, and a new type of ultra-high relief that Choice callsMax Relief, which achieves a depth of 3.5 millimeters, and for its impressiveartwork, which stands out compared to other coins of this type.

The format is also notable for serial numbers that are etchedonto the edge of the coins that match those on the certificates of authenticity,the classy wooden presentation box, and the use of only the name in terms ofinscriptions on the reverse, which frees up the planchet so the art is notobscured by other elements. And a mere1500 coins were issued, which sold very quickly.

Now Choice has finally launched the long-awaited second coinin this series, Valkyrie, which has been in production for much of the pastyear.

The new coin has been widely and eagerly anticipated bynumerous collectors. It was expected tobe released earlier this year, but several delays were encountered during theproduction process, which were mainly a result of Choice’s commitment toexcellence and its refusal to compromise until the final product met its veryhigh standards.

The final product is truly stunning and breathtaking, a coinyou will not forget when once you see it.

Valkyrie is shown on the reverse of the coin wearing awinged helmet and with her large wings spread as she grasps a large sword.

The design features exquisite details that bring outValkyrie’s combination of strength and sexuality. The detail on the wings is especiallyimpressive, and there is also a village in the background.

Because the coin is issued under the legal authority ofTokelau like its predecessor, the obverse features the usual Ian Rank-Broadleyeffigy of Queen Elizabeth II with an ornate chain around the inner rim.

Valkyrie is a supernatural figure associated with fate. In Nordic mythology she is a female figurewho chooses those who may die in battle and those who may live. In modern culture Valkyries have been thetopic of works of art, music, poetry, and even video games.

The Asgard series will span 12 coins altogether, and you canexpect future issues to come out much sooner than the year in between the firstand second coins now that Choice has moved to an all-digital process.

The new coin is being sold by Choice’s authorized dealers,which are listed here (http://choicemint.com/dealer-locator/).

I expect Valkyrie to sell out quickly and for prices toincrease in short order, both of which occurred with Odin. Many world issues see a drop in values afterinterest fades, but I do not expect to see that with this coin, which is likelyto be even more well received than Odin was.

Pre-orders are being taken now, and the coin is expected tobe delivered in about a month.