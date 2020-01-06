U.S. Mint should consider fractional platinum Eagles

Collectors and investors in anything labeled American
Eagle from the U.S. Mint are patiently waiting for officials to launch sales
for the Proof and bullion versions of the 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum coins.
The Mint’s principal deputy director and President
Obama’s nominee for Mint director, Rhett Jeppson, told Coin World in August that both versions are likely to be released
during the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2016 — Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. As of Oct.
14, there is nothing new to report from the Mint on the American Eagle platinum
coins.
Collectors and investors welcomed the return in 2014 of
the 1-ounce platinum bullion coins, the first since American Eagle platinum bullion
coin production stopped in November 2008.
2014 sales totaled 16,900 of the 1-ounce platinum coins,
compared with 20,800 sold in 2008. And the second half 2008 sales were with the
spot price of platinum more than double the current London PM closing price, at
$983 per troy ounce on Oct. 13.
And in 2008, the Mint was offering fractional versions of
the platinum coin — the half-ounce $50 face-value coin, $25 quarter-ounce coin
and $10 tenth-ounce coin — to go along with the 1-ounce $100 coin.
The fractional versions were popular with collectors.
Dealers and collectors alike have periodically expressed to Coin World an interest in the fractional
alternatives.
With platinum trading several hundred dollars per ounce
below gold, maybe it’s time Mint officials take a second look at offering the fractional
American Eagle platinum bullion coins again.