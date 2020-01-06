BLOG
Tokelau Odin Coin Uses "Max Relief" to Great Effect
The most
interesting is undoubtedly the Legends of Asgard from a new U.S. company, Choice
Mint, which had the private Helvetic Mint in Switzerland produce this series
under the legal authority of Tokelau.
The
impressive first coin in the series is “Odin: Ruler of the Aesir.” It is made of three ounces of .999 silver
with an antique finish and has a large, 50 millimeter diameter, a weight of
93.3 grams, and a mintage of just 1500 coins.
The coins also come in beautiful wooden boxes and have their certificate
of authenticity number laser etched on the rim.
Odin is
shown seated holding his legendary spear with ravens on each side of his throne
and wolves at his feet.
Most
importantly, the coin’s design is depicted in a truly stunning artistic manner
and struck in a new type of relief that goes way beyond high relief and even
ultra-high relief, which normally achieves a maximum depth of no more than 2
millimeters.
This coin is
struck in what Choice Mint calls “Max Relief,” which is an amazing 3.5
millimeters in depth (the highest point is 5 millimeters and the lowest is 1.5,
giving the coin a relief of 3.5).
Producing a coin with this level of relief involved first hand-sculpting
the intricate design into plaster rather than relying on computer programs.
The Odin
coin is an impressive achievement of numismatic art that I expect will also be
a commercial success, as first coins in a new series often are if the series
becomes popular.
Initial
reactions to the Odin coin from collectors since it was announced at the end of
last week have been very positive with typical comments being “amazing” and
“like nothing I have ever seen.” Modern
coin collectors have shown a strong preference for coins that are struck in
deep relief, especially when they are artistically compelling.
And
Norse/Germanic gods are already popular in movies, comics, and other aspects of
popular culture.
Odin was a complex
and enigmatic character in Norse mythology and literature, who was chief of the
Aesir tribe of gods, and whose kingdom was known as the Asgard. The day of the week, Wednesday, comes from
his name in Germanic languages, which include English.
First Coin
Company (www.firstcoincompany.com) is selling the coin in the U.S.
along with Powercoin in Italy and the Coin Shoppe in Canada. The coin is expected to begin shipping
towards the end of September.
Readers of
this column who order the coin from First Coin Company can get a 4% discount
off the current price of $181.90 with free worldwide shipping by using the
code, “WEEKODIN”. In addition, buyers
who plan to get the rest of the series from the same company can be guaranteed
the same serial number on each coin by paying $15 one time for the whole
series. If you live overseas and are
charged any import duties, the company will reimburse you for any taxes or fees.
Prices are
expected to move up quickly, and a sell-out is likely.
Check out
this You Tube video on the coin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lS5EQxbwAuw