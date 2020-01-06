BLOG
Thirty-three Ps
In 1860 and again in 1878 the Philadelphia Mint experimented
with extra wide gold pieces that were designed to be too thin to hollow out.
Nothing came of the experiment, except for a few odd pattern coins.
Russia, which became a prime source of the elusive metal in
1819, produced platinum 3, 6 and 12 ruble coins from the late 1820s through
1845. Platinum then was valued at six times the value of silver, or a little
less than 1/3 the value of gold.
The United States Mint played with platinum, too, producing
two or three 1814-dated half dollars from the metal. Two examples – one is in
the Smithsonian Institution – are known to collectors today. Researcher Walter
Breen wrote about a third specimen in 1974, but it has not been confirmed.
Andrew W. Pollock III, said in United States Patterns and
Related Issues, the piece “was coined using the dies of Overton-107. This
demonstrates that 1814, in all probability, was the actual year in which the
platinum coins were made. If the pieces were made in a later year it is likely
that they would have been struck from an incongruously matched pair of dies
that had no counterpart in the regular issue half dollar series.”
J. Ross Snowden, Mint director from 1853 to 1861, wrote
about the coin in his 1860 book A
Description of Ancient and Modern Coins in the Cabinet of the United States.
He recorded “a platina piece struck from the dies for the legal tender half
dollar of that year. It was an experiment, platina being a new metal.”
The Smithsonian’s coin looks like the regular half dollar.
The other coin, though, is markedly different. After striking, the letter P was
punched into the obverse 33 times, and the world PLATINA was engraved on the
reverse. That unique piece sold for $138,000 at auction in 2011.
While a handful of other half dollars have sold for more,
the 1814 platinum half dollar, which weighs almost twice as much as a silver
half dollar, remains the ultimate half dollar.
Next: The quarter million dollar dirt pile