BLOG
ModernCoinWholesale.com
View one of our blogs:
Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
The Numismatic Early Bird Can Catch More than Worms!
Unless your last name is Buffett or Zuckerberg, you don’t have an unlimited amount to spend on coins—and so you will have to specialize. There are many ways to do this—and your decision will be made on personal preference. I started by putting together a complete collection of Indian Head Cents and Lincoln Cents. This was so long ago, that I paid only $12.50 for an uncirculated 1909-S VDB cent (ahh—those were the days!). Today, putting together complete date (and mint) collections of just about any series is prohibitively expensive. But you can still assemble modern sets (like American Eagle Silver Dollars) without breaking the bank. Another possible specialization is Early Releases® or First Releases®.offered by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) or First Strikes offered by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). These labels guarantee that the coin was received by the respective grading services within the first 30 days of issue. If you ever collected stamps, this is similar to a First Day Cover. You can see Modern Coin Wholesale’s large inventory of First Releases® and Early Releases® United States and World coins by typing in “First Releases” or “Early Releases” in the “Search for” box near the top of any page of www.moderncoinwholesale.com. Similarly, you can Search for “First Strikes.”