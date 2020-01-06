The Highly Desired 1970-S Double Die Lincoln Cent

The 1970-S Large Date LincolnCent Doubled Die Obverse is a highly sought after coin for any varietycollector. It is an extremely scarce major double die from the Lincoln Centswith only about 50 known to exist. The doubling can be seen with the naked eye makingit easy to spot in a roll of circulated 70-S cents. The doubling ispredominately seen in the words ‘IN GOD WE TRUST’ and ‘LIBERTY’. This double die in Mint State 66 Red by PCGSrealized $24,150.00 at auction in 2001 and now PCGS price guide suggestion is $37,500!

At L&C Coins, theyhave the collector coins you need, including a 1970-S Large Date Lincoln CentDouble Die in MS64 Red Brown by PCGS. Check it out by clicking here.