BLOG
The 50th anniversary dime
Nonetheless, in 1946 it was first coined to honor a towering
figure in American history and to raise money for the fight against polio, a
debilitating scourge of childhood.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who led the nation through the twin perils of the
Great Depression and World War II, was crippled by polio as a young man. In
1938 he founded the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, whose chief
fundraising event was the annual door-to-door March of Dimes campaign.
Shortly after Roosevelt died April 12, 1945, Sinnock began
work on the Roosevelt dime — a singularly appropriate denomination for a
Roosevelt memorial. Production began Jan. 30, 1946, the president’s birthday,
toward the end of that year’s March of Dimes campaign.
Polio was a scourge of childhood until it was vanquished by
Jonas Salk’s vaccine in the 1950s. Every child of the time remembers lining up
for shots in the 1950s and, later, sugar cubes dosed with oral vaccine in the
early 1960s.
The March of Dimes still exists as an organization, now
dedicated to fight against birth defects, but has long since abandoned
door-to-door fundraising.
In 1996, the Mint struck 1.5 million Roosevelt dimes at the
West Point Mint to mark the coin’s 50th anniversary. The coin was available
only through that year’s Mint sets.
The 1996-W Roosevelt dime is an inexpensive numismatic
delicacy, listing for just $12 in Mint State 63 in Coin World’s Coin Values. It is the first dime to bear a W Mint
mark (the second is the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dime) and is
one of the few coins struck to commemorate an anniversary of the coin itself.
In 2015, the Mint struck a commemorative silver dollar
marking the March of Dime’s 75th anniversary. The coin features busts of
Roosevelt and Salk on the obverse and a baby on the reverse.