Steve's week at the ANA show: Day 3

The general excitement over the Mint's new gold Kennedy half dollars shows little sign of slowing down. During the day on Wednesday, August 6, lines were as long as ever. By the time I returned to my hotel at around 10 p.m. from a reception hosted by the Austrian Mint celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Vienna Philharmonic bullion coin program, the line of people outside of the convention center likely exceeded the 500 coins that the Mint allocated to distribute at the show the following day.

Immediately after I send this to our news editor Bill Gibbs to polish, proof and post (on Thursday), I'm heading with our senior editor Paul Gilkes to discuss the gold Kennedy half dollar and many other issues affecting coin collectors with Dick Peterson, deputy director of the U.S. Mint. It's always a fascinating conversation.

As far as the ANA show goes, Wednesday felt a bit lighter in terms of traffic than Tuesday, August 5 (the show's opening day). I started the day by judging exhibits. As I entered the hobby as a young numismatist and participated actively in the ANA's exhibit program, it's always a privilege to help, and the quality of displays in terms of both presentation level and material seems to increase every year.

Because of the mainstream media picking up on the gold Kennedy half dollar story, I did several radio interviews with stations across the country during the day in between visiting with collectors and Coin World readers at our booth on the ANA bourse floor. In the afternoon I participated in the ANA's live broadcast of "The Coin Show," a radio show hosted by Mike Nottelmann. I had the pleasure of following my predecessor at Coin World, Beth Deisher. The second edition of her book Cash in Your Coinscomes out soon, with expanded information and more images.

Off to the Mint! I'm certain that it will inform what I'll be writing tonight for the editorial that will appear in the August 25 issue of Coin World.

Until tomorrow,

Steve

sroach@coinworld.com

