Steve Roach, Coin World’s editor-at-large, has been deeply involved with numismatics for more than 20 years, starting as a young coin collector in Michigan. Two years spent as a coin grader, nearly three years at a major coin wholesaler and a stint as a paintings specialist at an international auction house have given Steve a rich understanding of the hobby, its market and the unique personalities and exceptional objects that make collecting meaningful. He joined Coin World in 2006 as a columnist, and has served as associate editor and editor-in-chief. He received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan, a juris doctorate from the Ohio State University and is a Certified Member of the International Society of Appraisers.

Stepping up to lead: A challenge to help our hobby thrive

Entering any new endeavor can be intimidating. What’s equally challenging can be taking the next step and becoming involved and engaged.

We love sharing stories of people who have stepped up to the challenge of taking their interest in coins and numismatics to the next level: growing the hobby.

The broadness of our hobby — from the first ancient issues to the modern era’s coins, paper money, tokens, medals and everything in between — provides opportunities for individuals to use their unique skill sets to keep numismatics strong.

Our Guest Commentary this week by Andrew Blinkiewicz shows how one person stepped up to the challenge. He asked himself: How can I go beyond normal hobby activities like collecting, writing and exhibiting, and make a difference through leadership? How can I take my interest, enthusiasm and experience and help expand our hobby?

He challenged the status quo by saying that, as a young person, he has a voice that needs to be heard to keep our hobby relevant.

Everyone comes to our hobby with a unique story, a set of circumstances that draws them to numismatics and can be applied to leadership positions.

It’s encouraging that several members on the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors fall well below the average age of our hobby and that young(er) people around the country are stepping up, accepting responsibility as leaders and keeping our hobby strong.

As we enter 2015, how will you help our hobby thrive?

It could be as simple as visiting a local coin shop and buying a few coins, joining your local club or renewing a subscription to a hobby publication. All of these seemingly simple activities help keep our hobby strong.

Or, you could move numismatics forward and take a leadership role. Around the country, clubs and specialty groups are searching for capable people to take responsibility.

Longtime volunteers are looking to transition out of their roles. They are seeking new enthusiasts to train, guide and mentor.

Are you up for the challenge?

