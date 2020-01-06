BLOG
Smartphone glitz causes glitches
In the past,
Internet bidding was done via desktops in the home. That no longer is the case.
Many hobbyists are advancing in years, but more are also using mobile phones
for pleasure and business.
In fact, one
study shows three-fourths of people over age 50 use smartphones and more
than half over age 65.
Those demographics
include coin hobbyists, too. According
to data related to U.S. Mint products, younger customers are fewer in
number than in the past, while the core consumer group is age 65 and older.
Proxibid has
told me it is working on improving its mobile technology. It had best move quickly,
as other platforms, such as HiBid.com, have easier smartphone functions. I
still prefer Proxibid for its security and customer service, but soon those
advantages may cease to retain customers using smartphones for much of their
online business.
The issue
with Proxibid concerns its program. It asks users whether they want the desktop
or mobile view when bidding on coins. The mobile view has fewer glitches, but
fewer options, such as monitoring past pre- and winning bids.
Any company
that asks ”desktop or mobile view?” hasn’t kept up with technical progress.
The photo
above shows what can happen when trying to bid on a lot using a smartphone in “desktop
view.” The technology still should have worked. I tried to use the vertical and
horizontal functions on my Samsung Galaxy 4 to increase my bid, but when I hit
the bidding tab, Proxibid thought I wanted an enlarged view of the lot.
So then I had
to log out, go to my email alert that informed me that I was outbid, hit the
link again, log in again, switch to mobile view, etc.
To be honest,
my reaction was: Enough of this; I’ll bid again when I return to my desktop at
home.
The issue that
fewer folks will be using or buying desktops, while more will be relying on
smartphones as their main computer. We’re
also seeing this in consumer purchases, with more last year being made via
smartphone than computer.
The
newest smartphones also are doubling as home computers.