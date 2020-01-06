BLOG
Slabbing and consigning Littleton sets
I
provided a photo of such a tampered set.
You
can purchase original sets from the Littleton company for $345, but you also
can find good buys in Internet auctions.
The
photo above shows an original set on the bottom and a recently holdered coin
from that set, graded Mint State 63 by PCGS.
I
won the set with a $140 bid, or $165 with shipping and buyer’s premium. The
coins were beautifully toned. All three graded a very conservative MS-63,
although the 1883-O depicted in the photo here looks MS-64+ or even MS-65, in
my view.
I
was disappointed in the PCGS grades. It looked like a quick job without much
deliberation, which sometimes happens. Clearly, the 1883-O was much finer with
fewer marks than the 1884-O and 1885-O. In retrospect, I should have cracked it
out and resubmitted. But I wanted to get the coins to market.
If
you think that is the opinion of a hobbyist, the market decided who was right,
PCGS grades notwithstanding. Consigned to eBay, the 1883-O coin sold for $100, the 1884-O for $67.85, and the 1885-O for $77.
It
could have been a bigger payday if the grades were MS-64, but you have to take
into account slabbing fees. So in the end, my $160 Littleton set, with
holdering and mailing fees added, came to about $200.
After
paying my eBay consignment fees, my net profit was a meager $15.
But
at least several hobbyists got great coins at bargain online prices.