Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
Silver Chinese Panda Coin
This is the 1992 issue in the very popular Panda Silver Coin series that was launched in 1983. A total of only 100,000 proof like brilliant uncirculated legal tender 10 Yuan coins were issued by two mints in 1992–Large Date (as is this example) from the Shanghai mint and Small Date from the Shenyang mint.Precious metal content of 1 troy oz. of pure (.999 fine) silver.
MS69 represents virtual perfection, as certified by the Professional Coin Grading Service.
Coin depicts a Giant Panda clinging to a tree branch. Reverse features the Hall of Prayer for Abundant Harvests in the Temple of Heaven, a masterpiece of early 15th century architecture and landscape design.
