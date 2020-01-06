BLOG
Second Reverse Proof Libertad Released
Readers of this column and my articles in the magazine know
that the Mexican Libertad series, especially the various silver coins, is one
of my favorite modern world issues.
This is a series that has so much going for it from one of
the very best designs ever to appear on a modern coin to coins issued in a wide
range of sizes in both business strike and proof and of course, the amazingly
low mintages of many of the coins.
In recent years a number of special sets and other
innovations have also been added to this impressive mix.
For example, the 7-coin proof set that began in 2014 and
includes each size of silver proof Libertad packaged in a convenient, slim
wooden box remains popular and continues to sellout quickly. Those sets come with a numbered certificate
of authenticity, which is important to Libertad collectors.
Last year the first reverse proof coin was introduced and
had a total mintage of 1500 pieces, which were sold in two sets. One was produced for APMEX (www.apmex.com) and limited to 500 sets and
included the reverse proof and regular proof, while the second was made for
employees of the Banco de Mexico and also included the regular BU coin. Those sets were limited to 1000 units, and
many of them made their way into the U.S. and other foreign markets via eBay
and dealers.
At the beginning of October, the 2016 reverse proof was
released starting with the same type of two-coin set for APMEX, but this time
there are 1000 of those. Sold initially
for $250 per set, they are now going for about $20-30 more. The Coin Shoppe in Canada (www.thecoinshoppe.ca) is selling them
for $268.99.
Though I expect them to eventually reach a higher price
point, that is a less substantial increase than last year’s sets saw,
especially during the initial period after their release.
Pat Stovall of Lois and Don Bailey and Son Numismatic
Services told me that 500 more reverse proofs will be sold internally within Mexico.
So the total mintage for the 2016 issue will again be 1500. That is a very low number and would make it
another low mintage key to the series.
Whether being the second reverse proof affects its market value. and boosts
that of the 2015, coin remains to be seen.
I have seen the 2016 coin, and it looks great. It will be interesting to see if the Mexican
mint continues to issue a reverse proof each year, or does something different
next year. Given its track record of
changing things up regularly, almost anything is possible.