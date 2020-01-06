Remembering Debbie and those who make our hobby better

?

Our hobby is filled with many people who work behind the scenes, keeping the coin collecting hobby vibrant and the rare coin industry running smoothly.

Their contributions aren’t visible to collectors, but their work is essential.





Debbie Rexing was one of those people. She passed away on June 19, and with her passing, the hobby loses one of its most wonderful individuals.

She was just 52 years old and leaves behind three children she loved very much.

I had the pleasure of knowing Debbie for more than 15 years; she was in the marketing department when I spent summers working at Heritage as a teenager. She rose to vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Her professional competence in keeping Heritage’s massive auction machine running was well-known, but she also brought a caring, personal element to every person she came in contact with. She remembered details, she cared about people, and she brought a tremendous amount of joy to those around her.

Her friend Brenda Wyen put it perfectly when she said to me, “It is difficult to put Debbie into words. It is rare to find a person who has so many wonderful attributes.”

Major coin shows, and our hobby won’t be the same without Debbie, with her laugh and seemingly ever-present smile.