Questionably Graded Coins in Online Auction

The above screenshot shows what looks like an almost uncirculated Morgan graded MS65 by a relatively unknown holdering company. Owen McKee, an Iowa coin dealer with whom I have done business for years, questions the grade in his Proxibid description.I like that about this auction. McKee's buyer premium may be high at 20%, but he offers hundreds of lots with something for everybody, and I've scored some nifty coins in his online sessions. I'll don't like paying premiums above 15%, but I do like auctioneers I can trust because of their numismatic knowledge.Actually, the slab and grade in the screenshot above is not extreme, as far as these things go. And grading is subjective ... to a point or two. But there are some companies that exaggerate grades in their labels to such extent that coin dealers like McKee have a difficult time not making a qualitative comment about the lots--lots he is selling for one of his consignors, by the way. (That says something.)McKee calls the grading of this 1898 Morgan , purportedly MS66, "atrocious."You will have to decide whether to bid on these types of coins. I bid on raw or uncertified coins, using my grading judgment, and ones slabbed by PCGS, NGC, ICG, and ANACS. I will consider coins slabbed by the green or gold PCI and SEGS. But when I see lots in holders like the 1898 one, I navigate right on by.Well, that's not entirely correct if the date of a coin may contain a rare variety, such as a "tailbar" 1890-CC Morgan or "double-die reverse" 1901 Morgan . In the past, I have scored these varieties on bottom-tier slabs because the person holdering them did not recognize the rarity or include it on the label.But you get the point. Bid cautiously. Deal with auctioneers you trust, as I do Owen McKee.One more thing: If an online auctioneer ever assigns a high value, such as might be found in Coin Values or PCGS Price Guide, to a coin in one of these bottom-tier holders, you may want to reconsider bidding in that online session. Proxibid rules forbid assigning a value to these types of coins. When I see an auctioneer do this, I report the item--a feature that Proxibid has added to its online auctions.Also, eBay has had similar rules for coins for years now. You can read about their guidelines by clicking here