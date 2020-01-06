Purchasing Power: In war’s wake — Berlin 1945 to1948

Gerald Tebben goes behind the scenes and explores many offbeat trails in bringing to the forefront the long-lost information that makes coins so special in "Coin Lore."

A journalist reported on Berlin’s cigarette economy in a 1945 issue of New Yorker magazine: “On the black market a single cigarette costs ... a dollar and a half to two dollars, at the official rate of exchange .... American cigarettes are considered the best, and.... a pack of Chesterfields can run as high as $75 to $90.”

I used to be a heavy smoker. Two packs a day was a starting point. Running out of cigarettes was a catastrophe, and I would do anything for the next smoke. So it’s no wonder that cigarettes have often been used as money.

During the first years of Allied occupation, cigarettes were a major currency in Germany, preferred by everyone to the leftover Nazi coins and paper money and the just-introduced Allied Military Currency. Germans called their smokable money, zigarettenwahrung — cigarette currency. Some — kippensammlers — supported themselves by collecting discarded cigarette butts and reworking them into new smokes.

Vladimir Petrov in his 1967 book

reports the value of a cigarette fluctuated, but was generally worth 7 marks during the first three years of occupation. He noted, “The remarkable value attained by the cigarette provided the Soviet authorities with a new means of extracting from the German population formerly hidden assets.” The Reds converted war-booty tobacco into gold, trading 60 smokes for each gram of gold until the gold ran out. Then they sold their cigarettes on the black market.

U.S. soldiers, too, found a way to make quick money from cigarettes. They bought packs of cigarettes at a post exchange for 5 cents and sold them on the black market.

Journalist Joel Sayre reported on Berlin’s cigarette economy in the July 28, 1945, issue of

magazine:

“On the black market a single cigarette costs from 15 to 20 marks (a dollar and a half to two dollars, at the official rate of exchange), depending on its quality. American cigarettes are considered the best, and the standard black-market price for a pack of 20 is 300 marks, or $30. The value of a pack of Chesterfields can run as high as $75 to $90.”

Stars and Stripes,

the military newspaper, reported Aug. 2 that the 33,000 U.S. troops stationed in Berlin in July sent home $4 million, four times the Berlin garrison’s total monthly payroll.

Cigarette currency died a sudden death three years later when Nazi and AMC bills were replaced with new paper money in June 1948, Dorothea von Schwanenfluegel Lawson recorded in her book

.